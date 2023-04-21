Trump news – latest: Key Trump ally Dan Bongino exits Fox News as ex-president jabs Alec Baldwin
Jury selection will begin next week in E Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Trump
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
One of Donald Trump’s top allies — and one of the key few vocal election deniers remaining at Fox News — is leaving the network.
Dan Bongino announced the news on Thursday, blaming an inability to reach a contract.
And in a new bid to escape attention surrounding a less-than-flattering part of his many legal battles, Mr Trump has now said that he doesn’t want to “burden” New York by attending his upcoming rape trial against E Jean Carroll.
In a letter to the judge on Wednesday, Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina said that the former president “wishes” to attend the civil trial beginning next week – but fears it will be a “burden” on the city.
“Defendant Trump wishes to appear at trial” but is concerned about the “logistical and financial burdens” of his attendance on “the courthouse and New York City”.
“Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify,” the letter read.
Ms Carroll has accused Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then defaming her by denying the assault took place. The former president denies the allegations.
Cuomo aide says ‘nothing goes unaddressed’ in her memoir
A memoir from the top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women, will come out in the fall.
Union Square & Co. will release “What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics, and Crisis,” on Oct. 24.
Melissa DeRosa was secretary to the governor from 2017 until she resigned in August 2021, just before Cuomo announced his own resignation. She was the first woman to hold the powerful position — and was known for appearing at the governor’s side during his daily pandemic briefings, occasionally answering reporters’ detailed policy questions.
VOICES: Trump eats Ron DeSantis’ lunch in the endorsement contest
The Independent’s Washington correspondent Eric Garcia writes about Ron DeSantis’s visit to Washington:
“Mr DeSantis should have been greeted as a conquering hero. After serving in the House from 2013 to 2018 and as a founding member of the barn-burning House Freedom Caucus, he took his talents back to South Beach and ran for governor and served as a staunch conservative, mostly keeping the state open during the Covid-19, restricting abortion and targeting LGBT+ communities. That propelled him to win an overwhelming re-election this last November when other Republicans faltered.”
Instead, he was greeted by “a torrent of Republicans from his state’s congressional delegation lining up one after another behind former president Donald Trump.”
‘Damn it! I want my trial!’: Stephen Colbert shares frustration at Fox-Dominion settlement
Stephen Colbert could barely contain his laughter as he discussed the news that Fox News has settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion for $787.5m (£633m).
Isobel Lewis watched The Late Show host’s reaction.
Trump remains silent on Fox’s Dominion lawsuit settlement
Former president Donald Trump’s social media output in the hours since Fox News reached a $787m settlement with Dominion Voting Systems has included numerous posts promoting a series of digital trading cards he is selling, attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and bizarre complaints about Elon Musk and alleged censorship on Twitter (where Mr Trump’s account has gone unused since it was restored earlier this year).
But Mr Trump has not weighed in on Fox’s decision to offer more than three-quarters of a billion dollars to Dominion rather than allow a Delaware jury to determine how much the right-wing network should pay for broadcasting repeated lies about the company’s products rather than report the truth because it was upsetting their audience.
Tucker Carlson laughs at people being laid off in Elon Musk interview
Fox News host Tucker Carlson cracked a smile as he listened to Elon Musk describe slashing 80 per cent of Twitter’s employees after taking over.
“Turns out you don’t need all that many people to run Twitter,” Mr Musk said in an interview with the Fox News host. “If you’re not trying to run some kind of glorified activist organisation, and you’re not caring that much about censorship, you can really let go of a lot of people it turns out.”
‘No one is above the law’: Former New York prosecutor on Trump case must comply with House GOP’s subpoena
A federal judge in New York ruled on Wednesday that a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office that indicted Donald Trump must comply with a subpoena from Congress.
“No one is above the law,” District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil wrote in her ruling.
The ruling means that former Manhattan special assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz may have to appear before the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee, which has launched an investigation into the Trump probe in Manhattan.
Current Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has called the effort to subpoena Mr Pomerantz and others connected to his office “an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress” aimed at disrupting his prosecution of Donald Trump.
Trump claims absence of evidence proving Biden’s criminality is really ‘Watergate'
Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that James Comer’s admission of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee’s inability to find hard evidence of crimes committed by Joe Biden or his family on Tuesday was actually proof of a scandal bigger than the Watergate break-in.
He made the statement in a short tweet-like offering from his 2024 campaign, a sign that he still expects to be facing Mr Biden in the 2024 general election.
House GOP readies border enforcement push
House Republicans for months have railed against the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, holding hearings, visiting border communities and promising to advance legislation to clamp down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
But so far, they have failed to unify behind a plan, delaying efforts to pass legislation.
Now they are hoping to change that.
The infamous Texas siege with a ‘straight line’ to QAnon, right-wing militias, and January 6
Thirty years after a massive armed standoff between a cult and federal authorities turned a small town in Texas into a worldwide media fixture, Josh Marcus explores the battle that influenced generations of extremists and politicians in America.
Trump touts reporting of Florida Republicans picking him over DeSantis
Donald Trump is keeping a very close eye on which lawmakers declare their support for him after his rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, visited Washington DC this week in what was widely seen as a bid for allies ahead of a 2024 run for president.
Just look at this post that went live on Truth Social late afternoon Thursday:
