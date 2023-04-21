✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

One of Donald Trump’s top allies — and one of the key few vocal election deniers remaining at Fox News — is leaving the network.

Dan Bongino announced the news on Thursday, blaming an inability to reach a contract.

And in a new bid to escape attention surrounding a less-than-flattering part of his many legal battles, Mr Trump has now said that he doesn’t want to “burden” New York by attending his upcoming rape trial against E Jean Carroll.

In a letter to the judge on Wednesday, Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina said that the former president “wishes” to attend the civil trial beginning next week – but fears it will be a “burden” on the city.

“Defendant Trump wishes to appear at trial” but is concerned about the “logistical and financial burdens” of his attendance on “the courthouse and New York City”.

“Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify,” the letter read.

Ms Carroll has accused Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then defaming her by denying the assault took place. The former president denies the allegations.