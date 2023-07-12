✕ Close 'What the hell is a Blizzard?': Trump reveals he's never been to a Dairy Queen

A grand jury was sworn in on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the investigation into the efforts of former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Mr Trump after he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and urged him to “find 11,780 votes” to flip the state in his favour.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is also seeking to have his federal criminal trial relating to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents delayed until after the 2024 election.

As his legal troubles heat up, the former president has come up with a novel idea on Truth Social concerning the White House “cocaine dilemma” in which a small amount of the drug was found in a heavily-transited part of the West Wing.

Posting on Truth Social, Mr Trump suggested sending Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate “Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter” rather than “targeting” him. In a jaw-dropping moment, the former president then said of his successor President Joe Biden: “Release the findings, release the tapes. We can’t have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!”