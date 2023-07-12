Trump news – live: Georgia grand jury sworn in for 2020 election case as Trump calls Biden ‘crackhead’
Follow all the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
A grand jury was sworn in on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the investigation into the efforts of former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Mr Trump after he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and urged him to “find 11,780 votes” to flip the state in his favour.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is also seeking to have his federal criminal trial relating to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents delayed until after the 2024 election.
As his legal troubles heat up, the former president has come up with a novel idea on Truth Social concerning the White House “cocaine dilemma” in which a small amount of the drug was found in a heavily-transited part of the West Wing.
Posting on Truth Social, Mr Trump suggested sending Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate “Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter” rather than “targeting” him. In a jaw-dropping moment, the former president then said of his successor President Joe Biden: “Release the findings, release the tapes. We can’t have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!”
Pence shuts down voter who blamed him for 2020 election loss
A disgruntled Iowa voter asked former Vice President Mike Pence whether he “ever second-guess[ed]” himself after he certified Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, despite then-President Donald Trump repeatedly urging him to block the transfer of power.
Luann Bertrand, the voter, confronted the former vice president during his campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa. She falsely claimed that Mr Pence had the power to block the certification.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Former lawmaker suggests Hunter Biden alleged laptop data fabricated
Former Virginia Representative Denver Riggleman on Sunday said he is now working for Hunter Biden’s legal team with the objective of showing the true origins of the salacious data that supporters of former president Donald Trump say is proof of lurid corruption allegations on the part of Mr Biden and his father, President Joe Biden.
Read more...
ICYMI: ‘Whistleblower’ who accused Bidens of corruption is charged
A “whistleblower” who has repeatedly accused the Bidens of corruption has been charged by the Justice Department with arms trafficking, acting as a foreign agent for China and violating Iran sanctions.
Gal Luft, who is a citizen of both the United States and Israel, is accused of paying a former adviser to Donald Trump on behalf of principals in China in 2016 without registering as a foreign agent.
Andrew Feinberg and Graeme Massie have the details.
Florida poll: Trump leads DeSantis by 20 points
Gov Ron DeSantis just got some of his worst polling news yet.
A survey of likely Republican primary voters in the Sunshine State by Florida Atlantic University shows him firmly trailing former President Donald Trump, with the pair’s other rivals for the GOP nomination far out in the wilderness. Mr Trump leads Mr DeSantis 50-30 in the survey.
John Bowden reports on the significance:
Trump leaves Iowa Republicans with big bill after no-show
Former president Donald Trump reportedly further strained his relationship with Republican party leadership in Iowa after failing to show up for senator Joni Ernst‘s annual “Roast and Ride” charity.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
New book claims Trump wanted to tap phones of White House aides
Donald Trump wanted to “tap the phones” of White House aides who he suspected of leaking information, according to bombshell claims made by a former Trump administration official.
Miles Taylor, who served as the Department of Homeland Security’s chief of staff under Mr Trump, has claimed in his new book Blowback that the then-president floated the idea “to pursue leakers by tapping phones” at some point in 2018.
Andrew Feinberg and Rachel Sharp report.
‘Damaged’ DeSantis is ‘desperately trying to get out’ of 2024 race, says Trump
Donald Trump was back at it again on Truth Social over the weekend.
The ex-president is working to secure his victory in the Republican nominating contest before it even officially begins, swiping at any rival that dares to pull into competitive territory. At present, that largely means gratuitous attacks aimed at Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, who is the only other Republican consistently pulling double-digit poll numbers.
John Bowden reports on what the former president had to say:
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states
As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that kick off the nomination process early next year. Not Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump.
Read on...
DeSantis nervously laughs when asked about campaign ‘failure to launch’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was left laughing and speechless after Fox News‘s Maria Bartiromo pointedly asked him “what happened” to his presidential campaign.
During an interview on her show Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo referenced a Politico article titled “Failure to Launch” that highlighted an assessment from a surrogate for Mr DeSantis who admitted “we are way behind” in polling.
“What’s going on with your campaign?” Bartiromo asked. “There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year. … What happened?!”
Graig Graziosi reports on what he said:
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she didn’t know she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus
Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that she doesn’t know why she was expelled from the Freedom Caucus, but said she was “not really concerned about it.”
Kelly Rissman has the story.
