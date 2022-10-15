Trump news – live: Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat
Latest developments in former president’s ongoing legal woes
January 6 select committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump
Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump.
Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post.
Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”.
“Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot has been met with derision and confusion, following its publication on Friday morning.
The former president released a four-page letter to the members of the committee — with a 10-page appendix attached — in which he regurgitated a range of disproven claims about fraud in the 2020 election.
In other news, Roger Stone said Mr Trump would get his “f***ing brains beat in” if he runs for president again, a clip from a documentary has revealed.
Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat
Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump.
Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post.
Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”.
“Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.
VIDEO: Trump blasts January 6 committee subpoena in 14-page letter
Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears
Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot.
He goes first to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8. She lost a close race to him in 2018.
As in 2020, Georgia also may once again decide which party controls the Senate. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a football star making his first bid for public office.
After campaigning in Atlanta on Oct. 28, Obama plans stops the following day in Detroit and Milwaukee for events to help get out the vote.
In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running against Tudor Dixon, a onetime commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Read more:
Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears
Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot
Only 13 of 89 swing voters in battleground states would support Trump in 2024 rematch with Biden
Rich Thau is the president of Engagious, a market research company. The throughline he’s seen in his focus groups during the course of this year are independent swing voters unwilling to support Donald Trump in a hypothetical rematch with Joe Biden.
He has held focus groups in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where he asked 89 voters who voted for Mr Trump in 2016 and Mr Biden in 2020 who they would support if the two party leaders were to square off again in 2024.
Only 13 of them indicated that they would vote for the Republican, according to The Washington Post.
New video shows Roger Stone threatening Trump he’ll get his ‘f***ing brains beat in’ if he runs again
Roger Stone threatened Donald Trump that he would get his “f***ing brains beat in” if he runs for president again, a clip from a documentary has revealed.
Filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen tweeted the short clip from A Storm Foretold on Saturday.
In the footage, Stone is on the phone in a moving car.
“I’m done with this president,” Stone says, referring to Trump. “I’m going to public supporting impeachment. I have no choice.”
“He has to go, he has to go – run again, you’ll get your f***ing brains beat in,” he adds.
Independent voters frustrated by Biden but don’t want Trump either
Independent voters who cast ballots for Donald Trump in 2016 and for Joe Biden in 2020 have said while they don’t want Mr Trump to return to the White House, they’re indifferent towards Mr Biden, with some even saying they’re frustrated by the president.
Asked for one word about Mr Biden, the voters used words such as “indifferent … mixed to indifferent … bored … ambivalent … frustrated … flabbergasted … lost,” during a focus group event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening, according to The Washington Post.
But when they were asked if they would support the former president in a Trump/Biden rematch in 2024, none said they would do so.
Eric Trump says ‘not a single person cares about the Jan 6 hearings’ in Newsmax rant
Eric Trump appeared on Newsmax to rant about the House Select Committee investigating January 6, saying that “not a single person cares about the ... hearings”.
“The Republicans are absolutely going to steamroll the Democratic Party because they haven’t accomplished anything in two years,” he added about the upcoming midterm elections. “This is all coordinated, it’s all made up. It’s all a diversion, a distraction.”
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion: ‘I’m not backing down’
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker doubled down on his denial of news reportsthat he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in his debate with Senator Raphael Warnock.
Mr Walker made the remarks during his debate in Savannah on Friday, a week after The Daily Beast reported that he sent a $750 check to an ex-girlfriend. The New York Times later reported that he pressured his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion in 2011.
But Mr Walker vehemently denied the allegations.
“That was a lie and I’m not backing down,” he said during the debate, mentioning how he had difficulty with mental health and wrote about it in a book.
“I’ve been very transparent, not like the Senator,” he said. “Georgia is a state that respects life and I’ll be a Senator that protects life.”
Polling has shown that Mr Walker has fallen behind Mr Warnock after the news reports. A recent The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey showed Mr Warnock had a narrow three-point lead at 46 per cent against Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner, at 43 per cent.
Mr Walker has previously said he opposes abortion bans including in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is endangered.
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion
The football star vehemently denies multiple news reports that he paid for a woman’s abortion
Kinzinger says Trump picture with Kevin McCarthy ‘resurrected’ him after Jan 6
Herschel Walker called out for ‘prop’ badge during debate when accused of lying about working as a sheriff
A debate moderator admonished Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker for pulling out a “prop” badge after Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia accused him of lying about being a police officer.
The exchanged happened during a question about rising crime in Georgia, when Mr Walker accused Mr Warnock of being anti-police and criticising them too much.
In response, Mr Warnock mentioned how he had supported law enforcement in the United States Senate and then pointed to a story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reported that he had said he worked in law enforcement when he did not and mentioned a report that he threatened to have a shootout with officers in 2011.
“One thing I have not done I’ve never pretended to be a police officer. Yet, I’ve never I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police,” he said, which drew applause.
Read more:
Walker pulls out ‘prop’ badge in debate when accused of lying about being a sheriff
‘One thing I have not done I've never pretended to be a police officer,’ Warnock says in debate
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies