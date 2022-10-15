✕ Close January 6 select committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post.

Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”.

“Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot has been met with derision and confusion, following its publication on Friday morning.

The former president released a four-page letter to the members of the committee — with a 10-page appendix attached — in which he regurgitated a range of disproven claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

In other news, Roger Stone said Mr Trump would get his “f***ing brains beat in” if he runs for president again, a clip from a documentary has revealed.