President Donald Trump has delivered the first review of the controversial Amazon documentary about his wife, the First Lady: “It’s incredible.”

That’s despite the president admitting he hasn’t seen the finished article, just clips, but said he’s looking forward to the full release.

“I’ve seen pieces of it, it’s incredible … she did a book and the book was a big number one best seller, and this is a movie and it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention,” Trump told a gaggle of reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump ( Getty Images )

“The premier [is going to be] at the Trump Kennedy Center, it will be very exciting. It’s a very hard ticket I can tell you, everybody, Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet … he said last night ‘gee I wanna go’.

“Everybody wants tickets to the premiere. I think it’s going to be great.”

The film MELANIA is scheduled for release on January 30. It follows her over the 20 days leading up to the president’s inauguration as she prepares to transition back to the White House.

“Everyone wants to know, so here it is,” the First Lady says in the documentary trailer.

Clips cut throughout the trailer show Melania preparing for the president’s inauguration, rallies, and meetings.

open image in gallery Melania Trump featured in her upcoming documentary 'Melania' ( Amazon MGM Studios / Facebook )

In one clip, Melania is in a hotel room on the phone to Trump as she congratulates her husband.

“Did you watch it?” Trump can be heard asking.

“I did not, no, yeah, I will see it on the news,” Melania responded.

The documentary marks a comeback for director Brett Ratner, who previously helmed hits such as Rush Hour, Tower Heist, and X-Men, before he was blacklisted in Hollywood following a string of sexual harassment allegations made against him. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

open image in gallery The documentary marks a comeback for director Brett Ratner, who previously helmed hits such as Rush Hour, Tower Heist, and X-Men, before he was blacklisted in Hollywood in 2017 ( 2017 Invision )

The news, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, follows a statement issued by the producer in which he responded to sexual misconduct claims made by six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.

“In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities,” he said. “I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.”

Amazon paid a whopping $40 million to license the film. It will stream on Prime Video, along with a several-episode follow-up docuseries, according to the report.

Amazon did not confirm how much it paid to license the documentary; it is unclear how much of that amount will go to the First Lady, who also serves as an executive producer.