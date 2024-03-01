Trump judge to set Mar-a-Lago trial date as Georgia sees key hearing: Live updates
As former president’s trial schedule gets increasingly complex, a classified documents trial date will be considered and lawyers will make final arguments in disqualification hearing of Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Trump falsely claims ‘no one speaks languages’ of migrants in lie-filled speech at US border
Two key hearings take place on Friday in Donald Trump’s criminal cases, as Judge Aileen Cannon will consider a trial date for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and the disqualification hearing of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis enters its final stage.
The schedules of the many cases brought against the former president at the state and federal levels are getting increasingly entangled. The former president’s plea for “presidential immunity” in his federal election interference case will now be heard by the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court after lower court judges rejected the defence. Mr Trump hopes it could shield him from prosecution.
Oral arguments will take place on 22 April in the middle of the primary election calendar and amid the compressed schedule of court battles as prosecutors try to keep them on track ahead of the 2024 election.
Meanwhile, Illinois has become the third state, alongside Colorado and Maine, to remove the Republican front-runner from its ballots, with a state judge again citing his role in the 6 January 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol as her justification in accordance with the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.
Trump appeals disqualification from Illinois ballot
Donald Trump has been disqualified from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Illinois over his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.
On Wednesday, Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state’s 19 March primary ballot and the 5 November general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment.
However, Judge Porter delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an appeal by the former president.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Trump disqualified from Illinois ballots by state judge over insurrection
Voters argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state ballots for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment
Trump pushes lie that ‘no one speaks languages’ of migrants in wild border speech
Mike Bedigan reports:
Donald Trump falsely claimed that “nobody speaks the languages” of migrants crossing the US’s southern border, in another wild and rambling campaign speech, in which he also echoed his previous remarks that were criticised as being similar to Nazi propaganda.
Both Mr Trump and President Joe Biden held duelling campaign trips to the southern border on Thursday in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration.
The former president, speaking from Eagle Pass, Texas, wildly claimed that there were “millions of people from places unknown” coming into the US that “don’t speak languages”.
Continue reading...
Trump echoes Nazi propaganda in border speech brimming with lies
The former president spoke from the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on the same day that President Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Brownsville
McConnell should have ‘stuck with the courage of his convictions’ over Trump impeachment, says Raskin
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill:
Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland lamented the fact that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not vote to convict former president Donald Trump in the former president’s second impeachment trial in 2021.
Mr Raskin, the lead impeachment manager for Mr Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate regarding Mr Trump’s incitement of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, spoke to The Independent upon news Mr McConnell would step aside as Republican leader in November.
“I wish Senator McConnell had shown the courage of his convictions and his real sentiments,” Mr Raskin said.
Read more:
Raskin says McConnell should have stuck with ‘conviction’ over Trump
EXCLUSIVE: The lead impeachment manager for Donald Trump’s January 6 impeachment trial speaks to The Independent about the retirement of the Senate’s top Republican
Recap: Trump’s ‘immunity’ claim in election conspiracy case will be heard by Supreme Court
The US Supreme Court will hear a case from Donald Trump after federal court judges rejected his “immunity” defense from criminal charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
An order from the nation’s highest court on Wednesday comes after Mr Trump’s legal team argued in front of the justices for a separate case, one that challenges a Colorado court ruling that disqualifies him from 2024 ballots.
His attorneys will now be headed right back to court on 22 April for another major constitutional question over his “immunity” defence – smack in the middle of a primary election calendar and Mr Trump’s busy schedule of multiple criminal and civil cases.
Alex Woodward breaks down what’s happening:
Supreme Court will hear Trump’s ‘immunity’ claim in election conspiracy case
Justices will hear arguments on April 22 and issue a ruling this summer that could direct the course of a trial later this year
Explained: Illinois has disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot. Here’s what this means
Illinois has become the latest state to weigh in on Donald Trump’s presidential primary ballot eligibility, with a judge ordering the former president to be removed due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.
On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Tracie Porter of Cook County issued a ruling in a challenge to Mr Trump’s eligibility which was brought by four Illinois voters and the organisation Free Speech For People.
Much like the near-identical lawsuits brought in other states, the group of voters claimed Mr Trump was ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot due to his actions leading up to and on January 6 2021 – a violation of Section Three of the 14th Amendment known as the “insurrection clause”.
The judge agreed and said the former president should not appear on the ballot.
Here’s what that means:
Illinois has disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot. Here’s what this means
Former president appealed the Illinois decision hours later
ICYMI: Trump loses attempt to pause $454m fraud ruling – for now
Alex Woodward has the details:
An appellate court judge in New York has partially rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to pause a $454m judgment against him as the former president navigates his appeal of a devastating ruling after a years-long fraud case.
State appellate judge Anil Singh on Wednesday denied Mr Trump’s request to halt enforcement of the monetary judgment against him, but the former president will still be allowed to direct his real estate empire and apply for loans.
Mr Trump must pay the full amount of the judgment or post bond to halt the ruling against him as he appeals the decision from New York Justice Arthur Engoron, but the former president and his co-defendants can now get financial help to do it.
Continue reading...
Trump loses attempt to pause $454m fraud ruling – for now
Trump can run his companies and apply for loans as he appeals, but he’s still on the hook for financial penalties
Meadows’ bid to move Georgia case dealt another blow
Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, has seen his request that the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit consider his plea to have the Georgia election interference case against him moved to federal court turned down.
Mr Meadows put in a request in January for an en banc hearing on his bid to shift his case from state court to federal court, after his initial request was rejected by a three-judge panel led by Chief Judge William Pryor in December, but that too has now been denied.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Mark Meadows’ bid to move Georgia election interference case dealt another blow
Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff likely to take appeal to US Supreme Court
What happened when ‘star witness’ took stand at Fani Willis hearing?
Alex Woodward writes:
A frustrated bench of defence attorneys for Donald Trump and his co-defendants in Georgia came up short in a hearing they hoped would extract bombshell evidence in their case to disqualify the district attorney’s office prosecuting them.
Instead, Terrence Bradley said he was only “speculating” about his knowledge of a relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, the prosecutor she hired to lead the sprawling election interference case against the former president and his allies.
Mr Wade’s former law partner – and former divorce attorney – was ordered to return to the witness stand on Tuesday after the judge overseeing the case determined that what he could say about their relationship was outside the bounds of attorney-client privilege.
Read more...
Trump lawyers fail to wring out testimony from ‘star witness’ in Fani Willis hearing
Terrence Bradley says he was only ‘speculating’ about a relationship that now threatens an election interference case in Georgia
Trump slammed by ABC News president over ‘racist’ Black voter comments
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin has called Donald Trump’s remarks that Black voters are more favourable towards him because of his 91 felony charges “as racist as they come”.
Speaking to the Black Conservative Federation in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, Mr Trump said: “I got indicted a second and a third time and a fourth time and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me.”
He continued that Black people “have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against”.
In a note to staff, Ms Godwin said: “No matter one’s politics, the fact that a person running for President of the United States made these remarks period – but also to a public crowd – and with so many Black people present – and they stand with him – is mind-blowing. Shocking. These remarks are as racist as they come.”
Bevan Hurley reports:
ABC News president slams Trump over ‘racist’ Black voter comments
‘The fact that a person running for President of the United States made these remarks period... is mind blowing’ Kimberly Godwin told staff
Classified documents case: Trump co-defendants blocked from accessing classified documents they allegedly hid
Alex Woodward reports:
The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago case has sided with special counsel Jack Smith to resolve a key issue surrounding his co-defendants’ access to the classified documents that they are accused of hiding.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Mr Trump appointee, has rejected attempts from the former president’s co-defendants – longtime aide Walt Nauta and property employee Carlos De Oliveira – to view the classified records in question as they prepare for trial.
Mr Nauta and Mr De Oliveira sought to review the records to prepare their trial defences against obstruction charges for allegedly helping the former president unlawfully conceal documents after he left the White House.
Read more...
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago co-defendants blocked from accessing classified documents
Donald Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon will hold trial schedule hearing after resolving key evidence issues
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies