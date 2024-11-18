Trump picks Project 2025 co-author to lead FCC as treasury secretary candidates to visit Mar-a-Lago: Live
President-elect chooses Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr to lead body charged with regulating US media
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has announced his latest administration pick, nominating Brendan Carr to be chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the body charged with regulating the US media.
Currently a commissioner with the FCC, Carr contributed to the controversial Project 2025 manifesto and was described by the president-elect as “a warrior for Free Speech... [who] has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy.
“He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”
The Republican has yet to announce his choice for treasury secretary but two new candidates for the position will reportedly be interviewed at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday: former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Wall Street billionaire Marc Rowan.
Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump’s transition team, and Key Square Capital Management founder Scott Bessant were thought to be challenging for the line for the role but the incoming president is understood to be having second thoughts.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has approved the use of American-made long-range missiles by Ukraine in its war against Russia, inspiring a conservative outcry.
Donald Trump picks Project 2025 co-author to lead FCC
Donald Trump has announced his latest cabinet pick, nominating Brendan Carr to be chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the body charged with regulating the US media.
Currently a commissioner with the FCC, Carr contributed to the controversial Project 2025 manifesto and was described by the president-elect as “a warrior for Free Speech... [who] has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy.
“He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”
The pundits are already looking ahead to his possible role in realising Trump’s threat to revoke broadcast licences and benefiting Elon Musk.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments