Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Trump picks Project 2025 co-author to lead FCC as treasury secretary candidates to visit Mar-a-Lago: Live

President-elect chooses Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr to lead body charged with regulating US media

Joe Sommerlad
Monday 18 November 2024 13:15 GMT
Comments
Close
Donald Trump and Elon Musk enter UFC arena with Dana White to rapturous applause

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Donald Trump has announced his latest administration pick, nominating Brendan Carr to be chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the body charged with regulating the US media.

Currently a commissioner with the FCC, Carr contributed to the controversial Project 2025 manifesto and was described by the president-elect as “a warrior for Free Speech... [who] has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy.

“He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”

The Republican has yet to announce his choice for treasury secretary but two new candidates for the position will reportedly be interviewed at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday: former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Wall Street billionaire Marc Rowan.

Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump’s transition team, and Key Square Capital Management founder Scott Bessant were thought to be challenging for the line for the role but the incoming president is understood to be having second thoughts.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has approved the use of American-made long-range missiles by Ukraine in its war against Russia, inspiring a conservative outcry.

Recommended

Donald Trump picks Project 2025 co-author to lead FCC

Donald Trump has announced his latest cabinet pick, nominating Brendan Carr to be chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the body charged with regulating the US media.

Currently a commissioner with the FCC, Carr contributed to the controversial Project 2025 manifesto and was described by the president-elect as “a warrior for Free Speech... [who] has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy.

“He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”

The pundits are already looking ahead to his possible role in realising Trump’s threat to revoke broadcast licences and benefiting Elon Musk.

Joe Sommerlad18 November 2024 13:15

Hello and welcome!

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the incoming Donald Trump administration as the president-elect continues to announce appointments to his next administration.

Joe Sommerlad18 November 2024 13:10

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in