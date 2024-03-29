✕ Close Donald Trump arrives at wake of slain NYPD officer

Donald Trump was in suburban New York on Thursday to pay respects to slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller as he seeks to make fear of crime a focus of his 2024 presidential campaign.

As the former president attended the memorial in Massapequa, Long Island, his campaign sought to draw a contrast with a high-profile Democratic fundraiser in Manhattan hosted by Presiden Joe Biden alongside Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Retired police officer Aquilino Gonell, a veteran of the January 6 Capitol riot, slammed Mr Trump as an “opportunistic grifter” for hailing “law and order” while praising the rioters who attacked him and his colleagues as “patriots, political prisoners, and hostages”.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorneys were back in court in Fulton County fighting to have his Georgia election interference case thrown out by arguing that his false claims the 2020 vote was stolen are protected under the First Amendment.