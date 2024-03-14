✕ Close Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’

The Georgia judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants has thrown out six charges from the original indictment, saying they lack detail and do not give defendants enough time to prepare intelligent defenses.

On Wednesday, Judge Scott McAfee of the Fulton County Superior Court ruled that six of the charges, three of which apply to the former president, should be “quashed.”

Those counts are numbers two, five, six, 23, 28 and 38. These all fall under “solicitation of violation of oath of office”.

Judge McAfee said that while the state alleged “an abundance” of sufficient conduct, they failed to include enough detail to allow defendants to prepare, like failing to detail the nature of the commission.

Only three of those – five, 28 and 38 – apply to the former president. The other apply to co-defendants Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Ray Smith or Robert Cheeley.

Judge McAfee said the state could seek a reindictment to supplement the six counts.