Trump news – live: Ex-president hugs Jan 6 rioter who called for Pence to be executed
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in Manhattan department store in 1990s
Trump sexual assault accuser takes the stand
Donald Trump hugged a woman at one who spent time in prison for her role in the January 6 insurrection. She later said that former Vice President Mike Pence and “every single” member of Congress who voted to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory should be executed.
At a diner in New Hampshire, Mr Trump was notified by the people in the room that QAnon believer Micki Larson-Olson was a “January 6er”.
She later told NBC News the following day that Mr Trump is the “real president,” adding that she “would like a front seat of Mike Pence being executed”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina was scolded by the judge during E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against the former president due to his “argumentative, repetitive, and inappropriate” questioning of the alleged victim.
During the grilling, Mr Tacopina repeatedly questioned why she didn’t scream during the alleged rape in a dressing room in Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store.
Judge Lewis Kaplan also became impatient with the attorney and warned him about his line of questioning.
Ms Carroll will return to the stand on Monday morning when the trial continues.
Trump says he can engage with Gen Z voters and brags about popularity on college campuses
Former president Donald Trump said he is popular on college campuses and among the Generation Z while interacting with the audience at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Thursday.
During the rally an audience member named Christine asked the former president about how he planned to engage with Gen-Z – the generation of people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“Engaging with young voters is crucial. Here in New Hampshire we have America First warriors like Caroline Lovett. How do you plan to engage with Gen-Z voters,” she was quoted as saying in a clip shared on Twitter by user Acyn.
Mr Trump replied: “I think we are doing that. I tell you what you would be shocked, like Charlie Kirk and others the job that they do, it’s a youth movement, you would be shocked to see how popular we are in college campuses-much different than what you hear.”
According to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of the electorate conducted in December voters under 30 went 53 per cent for Democratic House candidates compared with only 41 per cent for Republican candidates nationwide.
Read more:
Trump says people would be ‘shocked’ how popular he is on college campuses
Rally is former president’s first appearance since Biden announced his re-election bid
The real reason Tucker Carlson should have been fired
Lies over the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election appear to be what finally finished off Tucker Carlson at Fox News. But the TV showman was an equal opportunist when it came to disinformation.
Carlson was axed on Monday, days after Fox agreed to pay $787.5m to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false election claims.
“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” read a network statement. Carlson reportedly found out on Monday morning that he would be replaced in his primetime slot that night.
It was an abrupt, and unexpected, end for Carlson who emerged as Fox News’ biggest star in tandem with the rise of Donald Trump for his willingness to touch the third rail of right-wing extremist views.
Read more:
The real reason Tucker Carlson should have been fired
‘The problem is there’s no climate version of Dominion to hold them to account for misleading the public about climate change’
Why was Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News?
Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News.
After the dueling choruses of doomsayers and giddy celebrants died down on Monday (24 April), the question of why Carlson was reportedly fired still lingered.
While there is no definitive answer to that question at the moment, there are a few contenders that – in part or in full – may explain why the conservative cable news network axed its biggest star without giving him so much as a goodbye tweet.
But first, the context.
Fox News announced it was “parting ways” with Carlson in a statement on Monday morning.
The statement confirmed that Carlson’s last show occurred the preceding Friday, which ended with him eating pizza with Pennsylvanian delivery man Tyler Morrell, who was honoured after he helped police stop a suspected car thief.
At the end of the segment, Carlson told his viewers he would see them again next week.
Read more:
Why did Fox News fire Tucker Carlson? Here are five theories
The five reasons why Fox’s top anchor may have been too toxic to keep on the payroll
Tucker Carlson was caught making inappropriate comments about ‘postmenopausal fans’ before Fox News fired him
Tucker Carlson was caught on video making inappropriate comments about his “postmenopausal fans” before he was fired by Fox News, according to a report.
Rupert Murdoch’s news network parted company with the right-wing TV host on Monday, days after Fox News agreed to pay $787.5m to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit over election lies amplified by the channel’s personalities.
Prior to the settlement, Mr Carlson was caught off camera talking about how his older female “fans” would like how he looked on his prime-time show, reported The New York Times.
In another video, the Times reported, the host was heard talking about how he found a woman “yummy.”
Both the Times and the Wall Street Journal also reported on a string of other offensive text messages allegedly sent by Mr Carlson a month after he was sued over allegations of sexism by a former producer.
Read more:
Tucker Carlson was caught making inappropriate comments about ‘postmenopausal fans’
The right-wing host was axed by Rupert Murdoch days after Fox settled with Dominion for $787.5m
Rising GOP star embroiled in tough Kentucky primary fight
Flagged as a rising Republican star who worked for Mitch McConnell and pitched Donald Trump’s campaign to Black voters, Daniel Cameron could have taken a cautious approach and run for reelection as attorney general.
Instead, he took a career-defining risk by plunging into Kentucky’s competitive race for governor against a popular Democratic incumbent and a crowded field of GOP primary opponents. If he wins, the state’s first Black attorney general would become its first Black governor.
But Cameron’s pursuit of Kentucky‘s top political office has turned bumpy. Instead of breezing to his party’s nomination, he’s embroiled in a tough primary fight, especially with former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, who has attacked Cameron in an ad blitz backed by her family’s fortune.
The two are among a dozen candidates — including two other statewide officeholders, Ryan Quarles and Mike Harmon — competing for the GOP nomination in the May 16 primary.
Read more:
Rising GOP star embroiled in tough Kentucky primary fight
Flagged as a rising Republican star, Daniel Cameron could have taken a cautious approach and run for reelection as Kentucky's attorney general
Who is running for president in 2024?
With less than two years remaining until US voters will decide who will serve as president of the United States from January 2025 to January 2029, former Republican government officials are starting to jockey for position in the coming fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, while at least one prominent Democrat (California governor Gavin Newsom) has reportedly pledged not to challenge President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary.
As the 2024 campaign takes shape, here are the names you need to know:
Who is running for president in 2024?
As the 2024 campaign takes shape, here are the names you need to know
Ron DeSantis blows up at reporter over question about Guantanamo Bay prisoner claims
Ron DeSantis angrily chastised a reporter on Thursday as he spoke in Jerusalem, and denied that the had been present for force-feedings during his service at the US military prison at Guanatanamo Bay.
The moment occurred as Mr DeSantis gave a press conference at the Museum of Tolerance, a cultural centre in the Israeli territory of West Jerusalem. His visit to the Middle East comes as the Florida governor is thought to be preparing a bid for the Republican nomination against Donald Trump and others in 2024.
At the press conference, Mr DeSantis was questioned about claims from a former Guantanamo detainee who was held without being charged for more than a decade at the notorious military prison accused him of being present for episodes where he was force-fed by guards to break a hunger strike.
Mansoor Adayfi, a Yemeni citizen who was held for 14 years at Gitmo, told The Independent in March that he was brutally force-fed by camp staff during a hunger strike in 2006, and that Mr DeSantis was present for at least one of those sessions. Force-feeding is designated as torture by the United Nations
Read more:
Ron DeSantis blows up at reporter over question about Guantanamo Bay prisoner claims
Florida governor has faced increased media scrutiny as he readies 2024 campaign
GOP uses state capitol protests to redefine 'insurrection'
Silenced by her Republican colleagues, Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr looked up from the House floor to supporters in the gallery shouting “Let her speak!” and thrust her microphone into the air — amplifying the sentiment the Democratic transgender lawmaker was forbidden from expressing.
It was a brief moment of defiance and chaos. While seven people were arrested for trespassing, the boisterous demonstration was free of violence or damage. Yet later that day, a group of Republican lawmakers described it in darker tones, saying Zephyr’s actions were responsible for “encouraging an insurrection.”
It’s the third time in the last five weeks — and one of at least four times this year — that Republicans have attempted to compare disruptive but nonviolent protests at state capitols to insurrections.
Read more:
GOP uses state capitol protests to redefine 'insurrection'
The silencing of a transgender lawmaker in Montana marks the third time in five weeks that Republicans have attempted to compare disruptive but nonviolent protests at state capitols to insurrections
Congress' anger at FBI shapes surveillance program's future
Growing anger at the FBI from both parties in Congress has become a major hurdle for U.S. intelligence agencies fighting to keep their vast powers to collect foreign communications that often sweep up the phone calls and emails of Americans.
Key lawmakers say they won’t vote to renew the programs under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that expire at the end of this year without major changes targeting the FBI. Many blame problems with how the FBI’s special agents search for U.S. citizens using Section 702 — along with publicly revealed mistakes in other intelligence investigations by the bureau.
Among the revelations since the law was last renewed in 2018: The bureau misled surveillance court judges in seeking to wiretap a 2016 campaign aide for former President Donald Trump, and agents didn’t follow guidelines in searching Section 702 databases for the names of a congressman on the House Intelligence Committee, a local political party, and people of Middle Eastern descent.
Read more:
Congress' anger at FBI shapes surveillance program's future
Growing anger at the FBI from both parties in Congress has become a major hurdle for U.S. intelligence agencies fighting to keep vast powers to collect foreign communications
Pence testifies before federal grand jury investigating Trump
Former vice president Mike Pence has given evidence before the federal grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden, The Independent has confirmed.
Mr Pence spent roughly seven hours testifying to the grand jury and answering questions from prosecutors led by Jack Smith, the US Department of Justice special counsel leading investigations into Mr Trump’s push to remain in office against the will of voters, and the twice-impeached ex-president’s alleged unlawful retention of national defence information.
Mr Pence’s appearance before the Washington DC grand jury comes less than 24 hours after a federal appeals court rejected a last-ditch appeal to block his testimony by Mr Trump’s legal team.
Read more:
Pence testifies before federal grand jury investigating Trump
The former vice president spent roughly seven hours testifying to the grand jury and answering questions from prosecutors led by special counsel Jack Smith
