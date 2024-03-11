✕ Close Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’

Donald Trump lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel for his “boring and “disjointed” performance at the Oscars and called him the “worst host” ever on Sunday night – prompting the comedian to hit back live on air.

Kimmel read out Mr Trump’s Truth Social post live from the Oscars stage just before the last award of the night was presented for best picture.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Mr Trump wrote. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”

In response, Kimmel then thanked Mr Trump for watching and joked: “Isn’t it past your jail time?

It comes as Mr Trump and Joe Biden held dueling rallies in Georgia on Saturday. During Mr Trump’s rally, the former president claimed that author E Jean Carroll – who has already won a defamation trial against him – made “false accusations” about him.