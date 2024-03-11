Trump rails against Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel as comedian reacts to Truth Social posts live on air: Latest
Jimmy Kimmel takes a moment to read Trump’s criticism at Oscars
Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’
Donald Trump lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel for his “boring and “disjointed” performance at the Oscars and called him the “worst host” ever on Sunday night – prompting the comedian to hit back live on air.
Kimmel read out Mr Trump’s Truth Social post live from the Oscars stage just before the last award of the night was presented for best picture.
“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Mr Trump wrote. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”
In response, Kimmel then thanked Mr Trump for watching and joked: “Isn’t it past your jail time?
It comes as Mr Trump and Joe Biden held dueling rallies in Georgia on Saturday. During Mr Trump’s rally, the former president claimed that author E Jean Carroll – who has already won a defamation trial against him – made “false accusations” about him.
Is surfer town Huntington Beach really the Maga stronghold Californians fear?
In a small beach shop in downtown Huntington Beach, California, the face of Donald Trump stares down from a wall covered in T-shirts bearing his likeness. “Impeach This,” one reads, with an image of the former president showing both middle fingers.
“He’s our best seller,” says Abdel Nate, who sits on the tills. “The boss doesn’t care about politics. He’s not red or blue, he just cares about his business making more money.”
Huntington Beach – located around 50 miles south of Los Angeles and known locally as “Surf City” – has all the laid back characteristics of a typical southern California beach town; bright sunshine, palm trees, with cafes and bars lining the front.
However, though the pro-Trump sentiment is palpable, locals dispute previous portrayals of the city as a “Maga stronghold” at the heart of the historically liberal Golden State, and say that the Republican presence is not as aggressive as is being made out.
Whether or not the enclaves of supporters for Mr Trump along the west coast will remain as passive as the US general election November rolls around, perhaps remains to be seen.
Viktor Orbán says world needs ‘president of peace’ Donald Trump back
Viktor Orbán has returned praise to Donald Trump after their meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night.
He released a video of his visit to his residence where Mr Trump welcomed the Hungarian prime minister and also showed him around.
“President Donald Trump was a president of peace. He commanded respect in the world, and created the conditions for peace. During his presidency there was peace in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. We need him back more than ever! Thank you for the invitation, Mr. President!” he said sharing the video.
It comes after Mr Trump lavished praise for the European autocrat, saying “nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán”.
“He’s fantastic,” he said, adding he is “a noncontroversial figure because he said, ‘This is the way it’s going to be,’ and that’s the end of it, right? He’s the boss and … he’s a great leader, fantastic leader. In Europe and around the world, they respect him.”
Donald Trump rails against Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel
Donald Trump tonight bashed Jimmy Kimmel for his hosting abilities at the Oscars and said he was the “worst host” ever.
“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be,” Mr Trump’s Truth Social post read.
“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.
“Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years - Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
It prompted Jimmy Kimmel to take a moment and read his comments from the Oscars stage.
“Blah, blah, blah… Okay, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?” Kimmel said.
SNL parodies Katie Britt’s speech with a surprise Scarlett Johansson appearance
Senator Katie Britt’s overdramatic rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address expectedly became the butt of a joke featured on Saturday Night Live (SNL) this weekend.
With the help of actress Scarlett Johansson, the late-night sketch show featured highlights from Ms Britt’s speech in their cold open: an empty kitchen, Ms Britt’s wide emotional range, her questionably re-telling of a graphic human trafficking story, a noticeably shiny cross necklace, and of course, a lot of drama.
“Tonight I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom and I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This country is hell’,” Johansson said playing Ms Britt.
Biden walks back ‘illegal’ comment, talks abortion in new interview
Joe Biden walked back his use of the term “illegal” when describing an undocumented migrant and doubled-down on his belief that the Supreme Court was wrong in its 2022 abortion access ruling during a recent interview.
Mr Biden sat down with MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” for a rare, wide-ranging interview just days after he gave the State of the Union address.
He refused to back down on his belief that the Supreme Court fumbled its 2022 Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health ruling.
FDNY “looking into” officers booing New York AG who sued Trump
New York Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is reportedly trying to find which firefighters and staffers booed New York Attorney General Letitia James during a promotion ceremony earlier this week, according to a report.
Some members of the FDNY booed Ms James and chanted Donald Trump‘s name over her during the ceremony, which was held at the Christian Cultural Centre’s Brooklyn Campus, according to the New York Post.
“Oh, come on. We’re in a house of God. First, simmer down,” Ms James told her detractors during the event. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.” READ MORE:
Trump lashes out at Biden’s State of the Union address
The former president lashed out at his successor’s recent State of the Union address.
Mr Trump claimed Joe Biden’s speech was the worst in “history”.
Boos could be heard ringing out around the venue in Rome each time Mr Trump referenced the president, who he will face off against again in the race for the White House later this year.
Even after $91m verdict, Trump won’t stop defaming E Jean Carroll
Despite recently posting a $91.6 million bond to appeal the case where he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, former president Donald Trump continues to defame writer E Jean Carroll.
During a rally in Georgia on Saturday, Mr Trump attacked Ms Carroll, her lawyers and the judge who oversaw the case – claiming the lawsuit was politically motivated and funded by “Democratic operatives”.
“I just posted a $91 million bond on a fake story. Totally made up story,” Mr Trump said. “Based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn’t know, never heard of it. I know nothing about her.”
Trump told Georgia crowd he met with Laken Riley’s family
Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Georgia that he met with the family of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed, allegedly by a Venezuelan migrant.
Right wing politicians have exploited Ms Riley’s death to push anti-immigration talking points.
“I met her beautiful mother and family backstage,” Mr Trump told the crowd. “They said she was like the best. She was always the best to us. They admit that she was the best, and she was the first in her class. She was going to be the best nurse. She was the best nursing student. She was always the best. She was the brightest light in every room, they told me.
