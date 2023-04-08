✕ Close Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest

A furious row erupted in MAGA world after Donald Trump reportedly told aides to give “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer a role in his 2024 campaign.

Some Trump aides are said to have been concerned that such a hire would cause a backlash, given her history of inflammatory statements and embrace of fringe movements.

On Friday afternoon that backlash erupted, leading to a spat on Twitter between Ms Loomer and Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene. Any job offer has since been withdrawn according to further reports.

The row comes the day after an interview between Stormy Daniels and Piers Morgan aired in which she expressed some sympathy for Mr Trump but also called his arrest over the hush money payments to her and other “progress for women” . In a lighter moment, she joked that he still owed her dinner.

The former president meanwhile raged at the Biden administration’s review of Afghanistan , which blamed him for the chaos that unfolded as the US left the country in August 2021.

His Truth Social rant followed Mr Trump describing his arrest and arraignment as the “Best Day in History” – when he became the first current or former US president ever charged with a crime.