Trump news — live: Report Trump to hire ‘Islamophobe’ Laura Loomer sparks furious row with Marjorie Taylor Greene
Former president reportedly instructed aides to give Loomer role in 2024 campaign
A furious row erupted in MAGA world after Donald Trump reportedly told aides to give “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer a role in his 2024 campaign.
Some Trump aides are said to have been concerned that such a hire would cause a backlash, given her history of inflammatory statements and embrace of fringe movements.
On Friday afternoon that backlash erupted, leading to a spat on Twitter between Ms Loomer and Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene. Any job offer has since been withdrawn according to further reports.
The row comes the day after an interview between Stormy Daniels and Piers Morgan aired in which she expressed some sympathy for Mr Trump but also called his arrest over the hush money payments to her and other “progress for women”. In a lighter moment, she joked that he still owed her dinner.
The former president meanwhile raged at the Biden administration’s review of Afghanistan, which blamed him for the chaos that unfolded as the US left the country in August 2021.
His Truth Social rant followed Mr Trump describing his arrest and arraignment as the “Best Day in History” – when he became the first current or former US president ever charged with a crime.
Porn star Stormy Daniels told Piers Morgan that he fitted her usual demographic in their interview for TalkTV on Thursday (6 April).
Morgan was interviewing Daniels over her central role in the hush money payments that led to 34 criminal charges being brought against former president Donald Trump this week.
Tom Murray reports from Los Angeles.
Adult film star discussed how her fan base shifted after she came forward with accusations against Donald Trump in 2018
Stormy Daniels has shared a message for Donald Trump’s wife, the former first lady, during her interview with Good Morning Britain.
Stormy Daniels has shared a message for Donald Trump’s wife, the former first lady, during her interview with Good Morning Britain. The former US president has been arrested and arraigned over so-called hush money payments to the adult film star in 2016. She claimed that she had a romantic extramarital relationship with Trump in 2006. She said she feels “bad” for Melania Trump after being asked if she had any sympathy for her. “Call me if you need me to testify at your divorce,” she added. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Florida Democrats fight to be relevant in the shadow of DeSantis
The once dominant party hasn’t elected a governor since 1994. It’s more than a decade since a Democratic presidential candidate won the state. Republicans gained a supermajority in the Florida House and Senate in 2022, and the GOP made gains in the congressional delegation, too.
In a state where elections are sometimes decided by a mere percentage point, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won a commanding 20-point reelection last year. DeSantis, now moving toward an expected run for president, even carried the longtime Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County.
Things are so bad for the Florida Democratic Party that the arrests of its party chair and Senate minority leader could be seen as a positive
Clarence Thomas says luxury trips with GOP megadonor ‘personal hospitality’ from ‘dearest friends’
US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has released his first public statement since once again coming under fire from court watchdogs and US lawmakers following a ProPublica investigation finding that the conservative justice has accepted luxury trips from a prominent Republican donor for more than two decades.
In his response on 7 April, Justice Thomas called Texas developer Harlan Crow – an influential GOP donor who has supported right-wing candidates, causes and legal efforts – one of his “dearest friends”.
Alex Woodward has the story.
The Supreme Court justice says he did not have to disclose luxury vacations and trips on private jets and superyachts while ethics experts and Democratic lawmakers demand investigations
New poll: Only a third of Americans think Biden deserves to be reelected in 2024
With less than a year until the 2024 primary election season kicks off, a large majority of Americans say they’d prefer Democrats to put up someone other than President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee next year.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Only 44 per cent of Democrats want Mr Biden on a general election ballot next year
Eric Trump roasted for ‘hallucinating’ that ‘tens and tens of thousands’ showed up for father
Eric Trump has been roasted for falsely claiming that “tens and tens of thousands” of Americans came out to support his father on the day of his arrest and arraignment.
Donald Trump’s son made the outlandish claim in an interview on Fox News on Tuesday night, just hours after his father became the first current or former US president to ever face criminal charges.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Supporter turnout in both Manhattan and Florida was muted on Tuesday as Donald Trump was charged with 34 felonies
Trump lashes out at ‘moron’ Biden after being blamed for Afghanistan chaos
Donald Trump responded quickly on Thursday after the White House issued a report eviscerating his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
John Bowden reports.
Furious ex-president responds on Truth Social in response to report eviscerating his handling of the withdrawal
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bizarre new theory about Trump’s arrest
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has a new theory regarding the prosecution of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts.
It’s pretty far-fetched, even for Rep Greene.
Georgia Republican travelled to New York for the former president’s arraignment
Everything should be going right for the GOP; instead they’re getting bad headlines
Eric Garcia writes:
On the surface, Republicans should have all the reasons to feel confident. President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are still fairly low, as a Fox News poll shows he has a 56 per cent disapproval rating. Inflation remains stubbornly high, even if it isn’t skyrocketing the way it once did. Friday’s latest jobs report shows that while the labour market is strong, the Federal Reserve’s increased interest rates caused it to slow down as it tries to tamp down prices.
Those numbers typically signal a bumpy road for a president seeking re-election. Instead, Republicans got hit with a bevy of negative headlines from both the national and state level.
The GOP is stuck talking about three things that hurt them with voters: Mr Trump, guns and abortion while the House GOP feuds
‘Un-Christian’ Marjorie Taylor Greene and ‘mentally unstable’ Laura Loomer at war over Trump
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Donald Trump against hiring anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer, branding her as “mentally unstable” and a “documented liar” during a public clash.
Graeme Massie reports on the conflict that broke out on Friday at the core of MAGA world.
The former president reportedly wants to hire Ms Loomer for his 2024 election campaign
