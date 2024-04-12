Trump loses third bid in three days to delay hush money trial: Live
A New York appeals court judge rejected his latest effort to stall the hush money trial
Donald Trump has lost three last-ditch bids in three days to delay his hush money trial – with the landmark case looming in a matter of days.
On Wednesday, a New York appeals court judge rejected his latest effort to stall the case based on arguments of New York Justice Juan Merchan’s “refusal” to recuse himself or to hear Mr Trump’s argument of “presidential immunity”.
Jury selection is set to begin on Monday 15 April.
Meanwhile, Judge Aileen Cannon, overseeing Mr Trump’s criminal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, has sided with special counsel Jack Smith’s office and agreed that the names of government witnesses in the case should remain secret, due to concerns for their safety.
In other legal news, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months at New York’s notorious Rikers Island prison after pleading guilty to perjury.
Outside the courtrooms, Mr Trump said on Wednesday that the Arizona court ruling outlawing abortion unless a patient’s life is in danger went too far. On Monday, he said that he wants states to decide on the issue of abortion rights.
Analysis: Trump is targeting Latino voters. Here’s how Biden seeks to win them back
Eric Garcia writes:
A new Axios/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday showed that just 41 per cent of Latinos have a favorable view of Biden. That number is slightly higher than Trump, who has an approval of 32 per cent among Latinos. Nevertheless, the devil is in the detail: Biden’s favorability rating has gone downward, while Trump’s has improved. In June of last year, Biden had a 47 per cent approval rating while Mr Trump came in low at 29 per cent.
Such numbers must be disappointing to the Biden campaign, considering officials have invested early and heavily in Latino outreach during this election cycle. The campaign has recently run ads not only in Spanish but in Spanglish.
Read the full article...
Trump is targeting Latino voters. Here’s how Biden seeks to win them back
Strategists who have worked for everyone from Trump to Bernie Sanders explain what the next moves for each campaign will look like — and two Hispanic Democrats from opposite sides of the political spectrum weigh in. Eric Garcia reports
Special counsel urges SCOTUS to reject Trump’s immunity claim
Special counsel Jack Smith has urged the US Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump’s “unprecedented” claim that presidential immunity protects him from facing federal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election.
In a 66-page legal filing on Monday, the special counsel’s office wrote that “a bedrock principle of our constitutional order is that no person is above the law — including the president”.
Josh Marcus has the details...
Jack Smith urges Supreme Court to reject Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ immunity claim
The Supreme Court is expected to hear full arguments on the immunity question on 25 April
MTG’s ‘attention’ seeking threats to Johnson are starting to get old for Trump and Republicans
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Donald Trump and plenty of Republicans are at their wits’ end when it comes to the threats of ousting Speaker Mike Johnson coming from Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Mr Johnson is set to appear at an “election integrity” event with the former president at Mar-a-Lago on Friday having strongly backed efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
Ms Greene has been threatening to oust Mr Johnson and filed a motion to vacate after the speaker made a deal with Democrats to keep the government funded.
Read more...
Trump is starting to get fed up with MTG’s ‘attention’ seeking threats to Johnson
‘Right now, I’m not sure that there’s a real appetite by enough people to just oust Speaker Johnson,’ Texas Republican says
Hush money trial: Read the jury questionnaire in full
Former president Donald Trump looks set to go to trial in his hush money case in Manhattan after Judge Juan Merchan wrote to both sides about the jury selection.
On Monday, the judge wrote a letter to the legal team for Mr Trump as well as the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which included the full questionnaire.
“The Court has closely scrutinized all of the proposed questions submitted by both parties, including those which the parties have agreed to. Guided by settled legal authority... the Court has modified some questions and excluded others. The resulting questionnaire is broad and exhaustive,” the judge wrote.
The questionnaire, which begins on page 11 of the 17-page document, includes 42 questions, as well as several sub-questions, such as if a prospective juror is a Democrat or a Republican, or if they’re a member of the Proud Boys, the QAnon movement, or Antifa.
Jury selection is set to begin on Monday 15 April.
Read the jury questionnaire for the Trump hush money trial in full
‘The Court has modified some questions and excluded others. The resulting questionnaire is broad and exhaustive,’ judge writes in letter to defence team and prosecution
Proud Boys, QAnon and Michael Cohen: What will potential hush money jurors be asked?
What do you do for a living? Are you married? Have you ever considered yourself a supporter of or belonged to the QAnon movement or the Proud Boys?
Those are among some of the 42 questions prospective jurors will be asked to answer in the first-ever criminal trial against a president when jury selection begins in Donald Trump’s hush money trial next week.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump’s hush money jury will be asked about Proud Boys, QAnon and Michael Cohen
Jury questionairre will ask New Yorkers about their news diets and far-right movements
New biopic to be shown at Cannes on Trump’s mentoring by mob lawyer Roy Cohn
Donald Trump and his mentor Roy Cohn — or at least fictionalised versions of them — are heading to Cannes.
A new film based on the former president’s life in the 1970s and 1980s will premier at the French film festival this year, with Sebastian Stan starring as Mr Trump, while Succession’s Jeremy Strong will play lawyer and prosecutor Roy Cohn.
The film, named The Apprentice, will explore Mr Trump’s career as an aspiring real estate tycoon in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s and will delve into his relationship with Roy Cohn, the New York City prosecutor who is thought to have had a considerable influence on his presidency.
Martha McHardy reports...
Trump’s mentoring by mob lawyer Roy Cohn at centre of new biopic to show at Cannes
A new film based on Donald Trump’s life in the 1970s and 1980s will premier at the Cannes film festival this year
Biden: Trump has ‘death grip’ on Republicans and is ‘primary threat’ to democracy
Joe Biden says that Donald Trump currently has a “death grip” on the Republican party and that the former president would be the “primary threat” to US democracy should he be re-elected.
In a recent sit-down interview, the president said that Mr Trump would be “a dictator on day one” if he returned to the Oval Office, and that his control over the GOP was already “incredibly dangerous”.
Mike Bedigan reports:
Biden says Trump has ‘death grip’ on his party in Univision interview
President tells Spanish-language network that ‘this is not your father’s Republican Party ... this is a different breed of cat’
Are Mike Johnson and Donald Trump suddenly a match made in heaven?
John Bowden writes:
Speaker Mike Johnson is making a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago this week, where he and Donald Trump will be at work to keep each other afloat.
Beset on all sides by critics, Johnson and Trump are set to unveil a piece of legislation that largely amounts to messaging — an effort to fight the already rare issue of undocumented immigrants who try to vote in US elections. Municipalities in just three states — California, Vermont and Maryland — allow noncitizens, including those who crossed the border illegally, to vote in local elections. A greater number explicitly ban the practice in their state constitutions.
What the legislation can best be summed up as is a life raft for the embattled House speaker.
Continue reading...
Are Mike Johnson and Donald Trump now a match made in heaven — despite MTG?
The two are meeting in Mar-a-Lago this week, even as Marjorie Taylor Greene seethes
Second Trump super PAC has $27m in cash after Mar-a-Lago dinner, official says
The New York Times reports that a new super PAC supporting Donald Trump has $27m in cash on hand, according to an official with the group.
“Right for America” raised $13.05m during the first fund-raising quarter of the year, the official said. An additional $12m was raised in connection with at an event at Mar-a-Lago, and $2m more was raised this month.
“We are thrilled by the support we have gotten in the few weeks we have been around,” said Lee Rizzuto, Right for America’s treasurer. “We look forward to doing our part in making sure Donald Trump is returned to the White House.”
The biggest donor to the group is Isaac Perlmutter, the former Marvel Entertainment chief executive who along with his wife, Laura, donated $10m, the Times reports citing a person familiar with the amount.
The Mar-a-Lago event was held on Tuesday night and was a dinner of approximately 25 people attended by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. Another fund-raising dinner is planned soon.
It is not expected that the group will start spending until closer to the general election in November.
The group is led by Sergio Gor, a longtime Trump associate who has published Mr Trump’s two post-White House books.
It is the second super PAC supporting Mr. Trump after Make America Great Again Inc.
Hush money trial: Yet, again Trump tests limit of gag order by insulting two key witnesses
Days after a New York judge expanded a gag order on Donald Trump to curtail “inflammatory” speech, the former president tested its limits by disparaging two key witnesses in his upcoming criminal hush money trial as liars.
In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels “two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!”
In an order first made in March, and then revised on April 1, Judge Juan Merchan barred Trump from making public statements about probable trial witnesses “concerning their potential participation in the investigation or in this criminal proceeding.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies