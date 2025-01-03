Trump ordered to appear for sentencing in hush money case days before he takes office: Live
Justice Juan Merchan rejected president-elect’s push to dismiss verdict on grounds of presidential immunity, finding no legal impediment to proceeding
A New York judge has set President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case for January 10 — just ten days before he is due to return to the White House.
Judge Juan Merchan indicated Trump wouldn’t be jailed, but the extraordinary development puts him on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.
In a written decision, Merchan said he would sentence the former and future president to what’s known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids rearrest.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been reelected at the start of the 119th Congress.
Despite having the full-throated endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, the Louisiana representative struggled in the initial round of voting given the tight majority Republicans hold over Democrats in the lower chamber.
After the first alphabetical roll call, seven Republicans remained silent and three voted for other members of the party. When called again, the seven then voted for Johnson.
Johnson, with the help of Trump, was able to flip the votes of Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self, giving him the 218 votes he needed to win.
The judge overseeing the criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump in his former home state of New York has ordered him to appear before him on January 10 to be sentenced on the 34 felony counts he was convicted of last year.
In an 18-page ruling released on Friday, Judge Juan Merchan said he will not sentence Trump to a term of incarceration and would instead impose “a sentence of unconditional discharge” as “the most viable solution to ensure finality” and permit Trump to continue to appeal the case.
But Merchan rejected arguments from Trump’s attorneys, who’d sought to have the case dismissed on grounds of immunity stemming from his victory in the 2024 presidential election.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Justice Juan Merchan said he is not inclined to sentence Trump to any term of incarceration just ten days before he is set to be sworn in as president for a second term,
CNN’s Paula Reid breaks down what the extraordinary announcement regrading Donald Trump’s sentencing really means.
New sentencing date is fourth scheduled since trial
Donald Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2024.
That was pushed to September 18, then November 26, and now it’s set for 10 days before he returns to the White House on January 10, 2025.
As concerns about outbreaks of bird flu and the nation’s response continue to grow, the Biden administration announced Friday that it would ramp up spending to support its efforts.
There are currently 66 confirmed human cases reported across 10 states, with the majority reported in California and Colorado. Of the dozens, one case in Louisiana marked the nation’s first severe illness from the virus, which likely mutated inside the patient. However, there has not yet been human-to-human transmission of H5N1.
Julia Musto reports.
While cases of bird flu in humans have steadily climbed since last fall, health officials maintain the risk to humans is low
MAGA slams ‘outrageous’ decision over sentencing and ‘clown show’
MAGA acolytes Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk have slammed Justice Juan Merchan’s decision to proceed with sentencing Donald Trump for his 34 felony convictions in the New York hush-money case.
Loomer called the order “outrageous.”
Kirk said it was the case was “a total clown show.”
House Judiciary Republicans call sentencing ‘preposterous lawfare'
Justice Juan Merchan has ordered President-elect Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10, just ten days before his inauguration.
This follows Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury in the hush money case and his reelection to the White House.
Merchan argues that the jury’s verdict is too significant to be ignored: “Indeed, the sanctity of a jury verdict and the deference that must be accorded to it, is a bedrock principle in our Nation’s jurisprudence.
“The right to have a jury make the ultimate determination of guilty has an impressive pedigree.”
He adds: “Applying the guidance of the aforementioned sources, this Court finds that Presidential immunity from criminal process for a sitting president does not extend to a President-elect.”
Further: “Defendant’s disdain for the Third Branch of government, whether state or federal, in New York or elsewhere, is a matter of public record. Indeed, Defendant has gone to great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole.”
However, Merchan writes: “It seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation. As such; in balancing the aforementioned considerations in conjunction with the underlying concerns of the Presidential immunity doctrine, a sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”
Trump can appear in person or virtually.
