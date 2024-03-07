Trump issues challenge to Biden after Haley quits Republican race: Live

✕ Close Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’

Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to a debate, despite having previously refused to take part in televised Republican Party face-offs against his GOP challengers, insisting there was no advantage in it for him as the front-runner.

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People,” the Republican nominee-presumptive wrote on Truth Social after his last remaining rival, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race, leaving the two men to battle it out for her supporters and, ultimately, November’s presidential election.

“I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!”

Mr Trump has also promised to deliver a “play by play” response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday night, effectively an act of live-trolling that will see him” fact-check” the commander-in-chief.

“It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!” he declared, with a frankly breathtaking lack of self-awareness.

Elsewhere, the US Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it plans to hear arguments on Mr Trump’s “presidential immunity” defence against prosecution on 25 April.