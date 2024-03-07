Trump issues challenge to Biden after Haley quits Republican race: Live
GOP nominee-presumptive Donald Trump attempts to take the fight to his White House successor after last remaining rival Nikki Haley finally drops out of race
Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’
Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to a debate, despite having previously refused to take part in televised Republican Party face-offs against his GOP challengers, insisting there was no advantage in it for him as the front-runner.
“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People,” the Republican nominee-presumptive wrote on Truth Social after his last remaining rival, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race, leaving the two men to battle it out for her supporters and, ultimately, November’s presidential election.
“I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!”
Mr Trump has also promised to deliver a “play by play” response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday night, effectively an act of live-trolling that will see him” fact-check” the commander-in-chief.
“It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!” he declared, with a frankly breathtaking lack of self-awareness.
Elsewhere, the US Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it plans to hear arguments on Mr Trump’s “presidential immunity” defence against prosecution on 25 April.
Blackburn says she wants McConnell’s successor to be Trump’s ‘wingman’
The Tennessee senator here calls for an even more obedient congressional servant to the Orange One than Cocaine Mitch, apparently seeing no future for her party outside of his perma-tanned grip.
Trump’s use of Sinead O’Connor’s music wasn’t just wrong – it felt violent
The Republican has a long history of using artist’s music at his rallies without permission but few would have been more disgusted by it than the late, great Sinead O’Connor.
Here’s more from Laura Barton.
Donald Trump’s use of Sinead O’Connor’s music wasn’t just wrong – it felt violent
Sinead O’Connor’s tender lament ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ was used to soundtrack a Trump rally this week, prompting an angry response from the late Irish singer’s estate. For those of us still mourning her loss, writes Laura Barton, it was particularly galling – the star’s life and music were the antithesis of Trumpian politics
Seth Meyers reads out Trump’s entire rap sheet in breathless opening monologue
Here’s Amelia Neath on a bravura performance from the late-night host as he laid out the case against Trump’s re-election without pausing for breath on the day he became the Republican nominee-presumptive.
Seth Meyers reads out Trump’s entire rap sheet in breathless opening monologue
‘I’m sorry, but this guy is not a real person, he’s a glitching NPC from a video game’
Scaramucci says Trump is about to lose what he values most
Trump’s short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci here underlining what a blow those costly recent New York court judgements are to his former employer’s fragile ego, as the clock ticks ever onwards to his bond deadlines.
Former congressional candidate endorsed by Trump surrenders for murder
Daniel Rodimer, a former wrestler who ran for a Republican congressional seat in 2020, surrendered himself to authorities in Nevada on Wednesday evening after an arrest warrant sought him out on an open murder charge.
Man, Trump sure can pick ‘em.
Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.
Former congressional candidate endorsed by Trump surrenders for murder
Daniel Rodimer, who lost elections in Nevada and Texas, surrendered himself to authorities on Wednesday following an arrest warrant for an open murder charge
Trump endorsed Lauren Boebert in a heavily MAGA district. It still might not be enough
Right-wing provocateur Lauren Boebert began a weekend Colorado candidate event with an endorsement from Trump – but still ended with a third-place straw poll finish.
The hardline conservatives she hopes to represent, many with generational ties to the land, are still not convinced by her district switch, litany of controversies and overall brand, writes Sheila Flynn.
Trump endorsed Boebert in a heavily MAGA district. It still might not be enough
Right-wing provocateur Rep. Lauren Boebert began a weekend Colorado candidate event with an endorsement from Trump – but still ended with a third-place straw poll finish. The hardline conservatives she hopes to represent, many with generational ties to the land, are still not convinced by her district switch, litany of controversies and overall brand, writes Sheila Flynn
Georgia racketeering case: Two complaints against Fani Willis rejected by county ethics board
The Fulton County Board of Ethics was supposed to hear complaints against district attorney Fani Willis this morning – raised by the pro-Trump lawyers trying to have her disqualified from their case – but cancelled the meeting, deciding they did not have jurisdiction over the matter.
Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng delivers apology to ‘giant loser’ Nikki Haley
Brutal from the late-night host: “No! Don’t quit now, Nikki! You were only 80,000 delegates behind! If you drop out, who will little girls without any principles, convictions or charisma look up to?!”
Amelia Neath has more.
Ronny Chieng delivers apology to ‘giant loser’ Nikki Haley on Daily Show
‘No! Don’t quit now, Nikki! You were only 80,000 delegates behind!’
Trump forced to pay legal fees for company he sued over Russia sex party allegations
Donald Trump will have to pay the six-figure legal costs of the company he sued over allegations he took part in “perverted” sex acts and gave bribes to Russian officials.
The former, and possible future, US president brought legal action against Orbis Business Intelligence, a consultancy founded by a former MI6 officer.
Christopher Steele, who previously ran the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk, was the author of the so-called Steele dossier, which included denied allegations that Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service, the FSB.
At a hearing in London last year, the High Court was told Trump was bringing a data protection claim over two memos in the dossier that claimed he had taken part in “sex parties” while in St Petersburg and engaged in “golden showers” with prostitutes in Moscow.
In a ruling last month, Justice Steyn threw out Trump’s case, finding his compensation claim was “bound to fail”.
And in an order obtained by the PA news agency on Thursday, the judge also said the Republican front-runner will pay Orbis’s costs “of the entire claim”.
Justice Steyn said Orbis has estimated its costs to be more than £600,000.
She ordered that £300,000 should be paid by Trump before the total costs are decided by a specialist judge.
Jess Glass has more.
Trump forced to pay legal fees for company he sued over Russian sex party allegations
The High Court was told Donald Trump was bringing a data protection claim over memos claiming he engaged in ‘golden showers’ with prostitutes in Moscow
Republicans call for public Biden impeachment hearing
The Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee has invited Hunter Biden and a handful of his associates to testify at a public hearing as part of its flailing investigation into Joe Biden.
Sigh. This is never going to end, is it?
Kelly Rissman and Eric Garcia have more.
House Republicans call Hunter to testify in public Biden impeachment hearing
The president’s son was invited to a hearing titled ‘Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office’
