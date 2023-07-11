Trump news – live: Trump wants classified documents trial delayed to after 2024 as Georgia grand jury meets
Donald Trump is now seeking to have his federal criminal trial delayed until after the 2024 election.
In a court filing late on Monday, Mr Trump’s lawyers asked the judge for a lengthy delay to his classified documents case, saying that due to the extraordinary nature of the case, it would not be possible to try it before the election.
Mr Trump has been charged with 37 federal counts over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Judge Aileen Cannon has set 18 July as the date for the first hearing in the case to discuss classified information procedures.
Meanwhile, a Georgia grand jury was slated to meet on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the efforts of the former president and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Mr Trump after he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and urged him to “find 11,780 votes” to flip the state in his favour.
As his legal troubles heat up, Mr Trump is lashing out at Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds for staying neutral in the 2024 race.
...while DeSantis doubles down on Iowa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will not be appearing at Turning Point Action this weekend in his home state and instead will be focusing on Iowa, as a special guess at the “Top Nunn” salute to the troops event hosted by Rep Zach Nunn and his family.
Senator Joni Ernst is also attending the event on Saturday lunchtime, with ticket prices ranging up to $6,600 with a portion donated to a military charity.
Trump to speak at Turning Point Action this weekend
Former president Donald Trump has been confirmed as a speaker at this weekend’s Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.
He joins a host of right-wing figures who will be speaking over the two-day event, though at present he appears to be one of only a handful of 2024 candidates currently scheduled to speak, the others being Francis Suarez, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Asa Hutchinson.
Jack White has lashed out at the celebrities spotted cosying up to Donald Trump at UFC 290 over the weekend.
The former US president was in Las Vegas on Saturday (8 July) night after a volunteer event for his Nevada primary campaign.
While there, the former president attended the mixed martial arts event at the T-Mobile Arena and met celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, American restaurateur Guy Fieri, controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, and Mel Gibson.
Tom Murray reports on what the musician had to say:
GOP presidential candidates jump to defend Iowa governor from Trump attacks
After Donald Trump launched a public attack on Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, other GOP presidential candidates have come to her defence – just six months before the Iowa caucus is set to take place.
In a Truth Social post, Mr Trump objected to Ms Reynolds’ decision to remain “neutral”, believing he is owed an endorsement because he backed her when she was running for governor.
Ariana Baio reports.
Comer questions timing of charges against so-called Biden ‘whistleblower’
Four days after he claimed a “very credible witness” had emerged to provide the Justice Department with derogatory information about President Joe Biden and his family, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer questioned the timing of charges that the alleged whistleblower was actually spying for the Chinese government and attempting to broker illegal arms sales to Libya.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC.
Fani Willis: The Georgia prosecutor who could take down Trump
Alex Woodward profiles the district attorney with a long history of targeting organised crime gangs has the former president in her sights.
Full story: Trump wants classified documents trial delayed until after 2024 election
Donald Trump is now seeking to have his federal criminal trial delayed until after the 2024 election, citing his status as a candidate for president and other legal arguments which experts say lack any grounding in actual law.
In a court filing in Miami late on Monday, Mr Trump’s lawyers asked the judge to indefinitely delay his trial on charges over his handling of classified documents, saying that due to the extraordinary nature of the case, it would not be possible to try it before the presidential election.
Rachel Sharp and Andrew Feinberg have the story.
DeSantis to meet with major donors next week
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning to meet with major east coast donors next week at a private gathering in Southampton, New York, Fox Business reports.
The meeting has been arranged to try and answer questions about why his 2024 primary campaign has stalled in the polls as Donald Trump’s lead has grown.
Charles Gasparino reports that the governor is planning to tell donors that he will play the “long game” against the twice-indicted former president.
Here’s the invitation:
Pence shuts down voter who blamed him for 2020 election result
A disgruntled Iowa voter asked former Vice President Mike Pence whether he “ever second-guess[ed]” himself after he certified Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, despite then-President Donald Trump repeatedly urging him to block the transfer of power.
Luann Bertrand, the voter, confronted the former vice president during his campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa. She falsely claimed that Mr Pence had the power to block the certification.
Kelly Rissman reports.
