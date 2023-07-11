✕ Close 'What the hell is a Blizzard?': Trump reveals he's never been to a Dairy Queen

Donald Trump is now seeking to have his federal criminal trial delayed until after the 2024 election.

In a court filing late on Monday, Mr Trump’s lawyers asked the judge for a lengthy delay to his classified documents case, saying that due to the extraordinary nature of the case, it would not be possible to try it before the election.

Mr Trump has been charged with 37 federal counts over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Judge Aileen Cannon has set 18 July as the date for the first hearing in the case to discuss classified information procedures.

Meanwhile, a Georgia grand jury was slated to meet on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the efforts of the former president and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Mr Trump after he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 and urged him to “find 11,780 votes” to flip the state in his favour.

As his legal troubles heat up, Mr Trump is lashing out at Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds for staying neutral in the 2024 race.