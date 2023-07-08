Trump news - live: Trump attacks DeSantis and makes awkward ‘markers’ gaffe at farmers campaign event
All the latest developments from the 2024 campaign trail as the former president’s legal troubles build
CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents
Special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election is honing in on a bizarre Oval Office meeting during the last days of his administration, according to a report.
CNN reported that investigators have questioned multiple witnesses about the December 2020 meeting that included former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.
While the months-long investigation appears to be heating up, Mr Trump’s co-defendant in his federal criminal case appeared in court on Thursday. Longtime aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to charges of assisting Mr Trump in concealing classified documents from the government.
This came nearly a month after Mr Trump was arraigned on the 38-count federal indictment accusing him of unlawfully retaining national defence information and obstructing justice.
Mr Trump campaigned in Iowa on Friday during which he awkwardly vowed to deny entry to the US to all “communists and markers” — though presumably Sharpies are OK.
On Saturday, he heads to Nevada to rally with potential primary voters.
Voices: The Freedom Caucus booting Marjorie Taylor Greene looks worse for them than it does for her
Eric Garcia writes:
Ms Greene’s trash-talking members of the Freedom Caucus might have sealed her fate with the bomb-throwers – Mr Harris said her calling Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a “little bitch” tickled many in and out of the Beltway. But the real divide is much deeper and shows how in the end, Ms Greene could be more effective at enacting a conservative agenda while the Freedom Caucus would prefer to simply complain and remain ideologically pure.
Read on...
Georgia Republican wants to enact her right-wing agenda. The Freedom Caucus wants to complain
What you need to know as the GOP gears up to investigate the Hunter Biden case
The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency.
Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees opened a joint investigation into the federal case into President Joe Biden‘s youngest son days after it was announced last month that he will plead guilty to the misdemeanour tax offences as part of an agreement with the Justice Department.
Here’s what you need to know about the emerging investigation:
The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency
Judge rules Don Jr can be subpoenaed in Trump Organization case
A judge allowed for Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to introduce one of the former president’s sons as a witness in his case against the Trump Organization, according to his attorneys.
Mr Cohen’s team had asked to use testimony from Donald Trump Jr in his case, as he served as a Trump Organization executive vice president.
Kelly Rissman reports.
‘We would like to introduce testimony about what Mr Trump Jr. paid his lawyers in the exact same matters,’ said Michael Cohen’s attorney
Watch: Trump tells crowd he will deny entry to all ‘markers'
Except Sharpies?
Ethics board recommends Rudy Giuliani be disbarred for ‘destructive’ attempts to undermine 2020 results
A disciplinary committee in Washington DC has recommended Rudy Giuliani be disbarred in the nation’s capital for his spurious efforts to overturn the results for the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.
Mr Giuliani had “no factual basis, and consequently no legitimate legal grounds” to challenge the results of the election in states that Mr Trump lost, while his “frivolous” pursuit to undermine the outcome and disenfranchise voters “seriously undermined the administration of justice,” according to the committee’s report.
Read more:
Bogus legal campaign to upend election had ‘no factual basis, and consequently no legitimate legal ground’
Chris Christie says Trump took secret documents so he could keep pretending he was president
Republican presdential hopeful Chris Christie took aim at his rival Donald Trump over the latter’s legal troubles - suggesting Mr Trump had held on to classfied documents because “he wants to pretend he’s still president”.
Mr Christie made the comments in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, in which a number of people who have had working relationships with Mr Trump weighed in on his legal issues.
The former president, who is running for a second term in the White House, has been indicted on 37 federal charges related to the mishandling of classified documents – some of which pertain to matters of national security. Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has previously described the case against him as “a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation”.
Read more:
Republican presdential hopeful Chris Christie took aim at his rival Donald Trump over the latter’s legal troubles - suggesting Mr Trump had held on to classfied documents because “he wants to pretend he’s still president”.
Trump can give evidence in lawsuit from ex-FBI agent, judge says
A District of Columbia federal judge on Thursday said former president Donald Trump can be made to give evidence in a deposition as part of a lawsuit against the Department of Justice by ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok.
Mr Strzok, who served as the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division and supervised parts of the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, filed a lawsuit against the department in August 2019, a year after he was fired from his position following what he described as “unrelenting pressure from President Trump and his political allies in Congress and the media” including “constant tweets and other disparaging statements by the President, as well as direct appeals from the President to then- Attorney General Jefferson Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray” to have him terminated.
While the government has said Mr Trump’s public statements had no bearing on the decision, Mr Strzok had sought to depose the ex-president as part of the discovery process.
Read more:
Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Mr Trump should be available because he has time to file other civil lawsuits
