Special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election is honing in on a bizarre Oval Office meeting during the last days of his administration, according to a report.

CNN reported that investigators have questioned multiple witnesses about the December 2020 meeting that included former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne.

While the months-long investigation appears to be heating up, Mr Trump’s co-defendant in his federal criminal case appeared in court on Thursday. Longtime aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to charges of assisting Mr Trump in concealing classified documents from the government.

This came nearly a month after Mr Trump was arraigned on the 38-count federal indictment accusing him of unlawfully retaining national defence information and obstructing justice.

Mr Trump campaigned in Iowa on Friday during which he awkwardly vowed to deny entry to the US to all “communists and markers” — though presumably Sharpies are OK.

On Saturday, he heads to Nevada to rally with potential primary voters.