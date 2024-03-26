✕ Close Donald Trump appears in New York court for hearing in hush money case

An appeals court granted Donald Trump a 10-day extension to pay $175m — a portion of the $464m bond in his New York civil fraud case — granting the Republican presidential candidate a reprieve on the day the full amount against him had been due.

Despite his inability to pay the full amount so far, Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth billions of dollars, with much of that value tied up in the Trump Organization and his brand-building real estate holdings.

Mr Trump reacted to the decision, saying it “shows hows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million.”

The AG’s office also responded to the Monday ruling: “Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud.” A spokesperson added that the judgement “still stands.”

Meanwhile, a judge in Mr Trump’s hush money case set the trial start date for 15 April. Mr Trump revealed he would have “no problem testifying” at the trial.

When asked on Monday whether he should have an acquittal in the hush money trial, he replied, “I don’t know if we’re having one,” adding that he plans to appeal. The former president noted that it could make him “more popular” if he’s convicted because the people know the trial is a “scam.”