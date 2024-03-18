Trump says US will see economic ‘bloodbath’ if he’s not re-elected: Live
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage at Ohio rally
Former President Donald J Trump is appearing as a special guest speaker at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio one day after his criminal trial was delayed.
Mr Trump is in the state to help boost the campaign of Bernie Moreno, a car dealership owner who has his backing in the state’s US Senate primary coming this Tuesday. The former president is wading into an abnormally vicious GOP primary that appears to be neck-and-neck between three candidates, with Mr Moreno holding a slight lead.
The race turned especially ugly over the past week as supporters of Mr Moreno’s rivals circulated a story from the Associated Press revealing that an email used by the businessman was registered on the sexual rendezvous site “Adult Friend Finder”; not to be outdone, Mr Moreno’s allies launched a mailer accusing another Republican in the race, conservative Frank LaRose, of being a closet ally of the LGBT+ community.
Additionally, it was a busy week for Donald Trump’s criminal cases.
Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that his New York hush-money trial will be pushed back by 30 days from today following a dump of new evidence for both parties to consider — the original start date was 25 March.
New York prosecutors propose last-minute delay to Trump’s hush money trial
Ariana Baio has the details:
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked the judge overseeing the criminal case against Donald Trump to delay the trial by as much as 30 days – just two weeks before it is set to occur.
On Thursday, Mr Bragg asked a judge to push back the trial so prosecutors could review approximately 31,000 pages of records that were submitted by the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) on Wednesday.
Those records, which Mr Bragg said were requested more than a year ago, are related to a federal investigation into Michael Cohen – whose testimony Mr Bragg used to build the case in which he is accusing Mr Trump of falsifying business records.
Mr Bragg said that while most of the filings are unrelated to the case, he noted approximately 172 pages of witness statements could be relevant. He added that prosecutors are prepared to go to trial as expected on 25 March and find no merit for dismissal but “do not oppose a brief adjournment of up to 30 days”.
Read more...
Manhattan DA proposes last-minute delay to Trump’s hush money trial
Alvin Bragg says Trump’s team is ‘solely’ responsible for delays after document dump days before trial
SCOTUS rules public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking critics on social media
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Friday that public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking their critics on social media, an issue that first arose for the high court in a case involving then-President Donald Trump.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the court, said that officials who use personal accounts to make official statements may not be free to delete comments about those statements or block critics altogether.
On the other hand, Barrett wrote, “State officials have private lives and their own constitutional rights.”
Continue reading...
Supreme Court rules public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking critics on social media
A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking their critics on social media, an issue that first arose for the high court in a case involving then-President Donald Trump
What is the Presidential Records Act, and why does Trump keep citing it?
Donald Trump keeps pointing to the Presidential Records Act (PRA) to argue that he has done nothing wrong in the classified documents case, but what does the legislation say?
Gustaf Kilander explains:
Trump keeps citing the Presidential Records Act: What does it say?
Trump has ‘never been able to explain how the PRA trumps laws about handling classified and national defence [information]. It doesn’t,’ former US attorney says
How is MAGA reacting to the Fani Willis ruling?
Well, they’re not happy with DA Fani Willis nor Judge Scott McAfee...
Judge McAfee worked for Fani Willis and donated to her campaign AND has now ruled that Fani can keep prosecuting Trump but only if she removes her lover Nathan Wade off the case!
Judge McAfee should have recused himself in the first place because of his obvious bias.
Fani Willis lied under oath in his courtroom!
Fani and Wade conspired with the Whitehouse and Jan 6th Committee, talk about RICO charges!
Fani Willis overpaid her lover Nathan Wade as he had zero experience with RICO cases, abuse of taxpayer funds!
And the Georgia Ethics board needs to seriously investigate both Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, I’ve filed multiple complaints!
The corruption in Fulton County, Georgia is some of the worst in the nation.
It makes most of us in Georgia sick.
“I do swear that I will faithfully and impartially and without fear, favor, or affection discharge my duties as district attorney and will take only my lawful compensation, so help me God.”
This is the oath of office for every DA in the state of Georgia. It’s the oath that Fani Willis violated when she brought her case against President Trump in the first place, and again when she conspired with her boyfriend to enrich herself.
Let’s be clear: Fani Willis shouldn’t just be disqualified. She should be disbarred. She should pay back every dime she took from taxpayers. And her case should be dismissed.
Much work to do to restore real justice and the rule of law in Fulton County. But that’s why we have elections this November.
Analysis: The ‘authoritarian’ lessons Trump and the Republicans want to learn from Orbán’s Hungary
Katie Hawkinson spoke to experts on US-Hungary relations to find out what the impact of Donald Trump’s relationship with Viktor Orbán could be should the former president be re-elected.
The ‘authoritarian’ lessons Trump and the GOP want to learn from Orbán’s Hungary
Donald Trump’s relationship with Viktor Orbán could threaten American democracy if he is re-elected, experts on US-Hungary relations tell Katie Hawkinson
Bill Maher offers Trump advice for how to pay his legal bills
Bill Maher has offered former president Donald Trump some advice for how to pay his mounting legal bills: join OnlyFans.
Don’t have nightmares...
Bill Maher offers Trump advice for how to pay his legal bills: OnlyFans
Mr Trump currently owes at least $587m from multiple civil and criminal cases
Fulton County: Read Nathan Wade’s resignation letter in full
Here is Nathan Wade’s resignation letter, delivered to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by hand:
Dear District Attorney Willis:
The furtherance of the rule of law and democracy is and has always been the North Star of our combined efforts in the prosecution of those who are alleged to have attempted to overthrow the results of Georgia's 2020 Presidential Election. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that a Fulton County jury in a Fulton County courtroom renders a true and just verdict in this case.
As directed by the Order today in State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump, et al., 23SC 188947, I hereby offer my resignation, effective immediately, as Special Prosecutor for the Fulton County District Attorney's office. Although the court found, that “the Defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,” I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible.
I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting, and litigating this case. Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime.
I am sure that the case, and the team, will be in good hands moving forward and justice will be served. You, the team on this case, and the entire office have my prayers for your safety and your success in the pursuit of justice.
Respectfully,
Nathan J Wade, Esq
Fulton County: DA Willis accepts Wade’s resignation, read her response in full
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has accepted Nathan Wade’s resignation.
Here is her response in full:
Dear Mr Wade:
I received your resignation letter dated March 15, 2024, and I accept it, effective immediately. I compliment you for the professionalism and dignity you have shown over the last 865 days, as you have endured threats against you and your family, as well as unjustified attacks in the media and in court on your reputation as a lawyer.
I will always remember — and will remind everyone — that you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engaged in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election. Others who were considered were understandably concerned for the safety of themselves and their families that would arise from their acceptance of your role. You were the one who had the courage to accept the role, even though you did not seek it.
You are an outstanding advocate. In the 865 days you served on this case you completed a thorough investigation that required the use of a Special Purpose Grand Jury to compel the testimony of witnesses inside and outside of Georgia, including litigating in eight states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Supreme Court to obtain critical testimony.
You led a team that secured a true bill of indictment against nineteen individuals who are accused of violating Georgia law to undermine the 2020 election for the former President of the United States. You have successfully litigated in the United States District Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to ensure that Fulton County citizens will be the jurors who decide justice in this case.
Please accept my sincere gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Fulton County Georgia for your patriotism, courage, and dedication to justice. I wish you the best in your future endeavors.
Yours in Service,
Fani T Willis District Attorney Atlanta Judicial Circuit
Judge Aileen Cannon throws out Trump’s first attempt to dismiss Mar-a-Lago case
Alex Woodward reports:
A federal judge appointed to the bench by Donald Trump has rejected one of his attempts to dismiss criminal charges stemming from his retention of classified documents stashed at his Mar-a-Lago property.
Just hours after she heard arguments in a federal courtroom in Florida, US District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed his lawyers’ arguments that 32 charges against the former president under the Espionage Age are unconstitutionally “vague”.
The resolution of the defence’s question “depends too greatly on contested instructional questions about still-fluctuating definitions of statutory terms/phrases as charged, along with at least some disputed factual issues as raised in the motion,” she wrote.
Judge Cannon did, however, leave open the possibility that a jury could consider the “vagueness” argument at trial.
Read more...
Trump judge throws out ex-president’s first attempt to dismiss Mar-a-Lago case
Judge Aileen Cannon dismisses Trump’s claim that the Espionage Act is ‘unconstitutionally vague’
Pence sensationally reveals he’s not endorsing Trump
Eric Garcia reports:
Former vice president Mike Pence announced that he would not endorse former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in 2024 in an interview with Fox News on Friday.
Mr Pence’s words come after Mr Trump secured enough delegates to become the Republican nominee for president. Host Martha MacCaullum asked Mr Pence about how other Republican candidates for president backed the former president and whether Mr Pence would.
“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” he said, while highlighting conservative accomplishments of the Trump administration.
Read more...
Mike Pence reveals he’s not endorsing Donald Trump for president
The former vice president tells Fox News he will keep his vote to himself
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies