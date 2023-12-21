Trump calls Colorado ballot ruling ‘a sad day in America’: Live
In an unprecedented and historic judgement, Donald Trump is struck from the ballot in the Centennial State over his role in inciting January 6
Donald Trump has been removed from Colorado’s 2024 presidential election ballot in an unprecedented and historic ruling by the state’s Supreme Court.
In a 4-3 decision on Tuesday, the panel ruled Mr Trump could be kept off the state’s GOP ballot under the 14th Amendment, which bars those who took a constitutional oath and then “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office, over his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the majority opinion reads. “We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction.”
The decision, which is stayed until early January, only applies to Colorado’s ballot and Mr Trump has already vowed to appeal.
While it appears likely the conservative-heavy US Supreme Court may overturn the ruling, it paves the way for other states to potentially follow suit, while some Republicans are already vying for retaliatory action against President Joe Biden.
Mr Trump wasted no time in sending out fundraising emails to supporters in response to the decision and pronounced it “A SAD DAY IN AMERICA” on his Truth Social platform.
How Trump is barred from Colorado’s election ballot
A majority of the Colorado Supreme Court was convinced of the argument in a 4-3 ruling released on 19 December.
The court said Section Three of the 14th Amendment applied to Mr Trump and thus “it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado secretary of state to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”
Justices heard arguments in the case earlier this month after a district court judge ruled that the provision did not apply to the president. The judge argued that Section Three does not explicitly mention the presidency only “officers of the United States” and because the presidential oath contains wording separate from other officers it was not included.
However, the state’s supreme court justices said they considered the presidency as part of “officers of the United States”.
More importantly, the justices agreed that January 6 was an insurrection and Mr Trump engaged in it when he sent messages to his supporters – an argument in the case that has been highly disputed in other states.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” justices wrote in a majority opinion. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”
Much of the pushback from the Trump camp thus far can be summed up by the assertion that none of the January 6 rioters convicted of crimes related to the attack on Congress have been directly charged with engaging in a rebellion or insurrection.
Some, like Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, were convicted of seditious conspiracy, however — and that’s an avenue that could theoretically be used to counter the Trump campaign’s legal defence.
Jonathan Turley, a conservative legal theorist with George Washington University, agrees. He has argued that the attack on Congress was “a protest that became a riot”, dismissing more serious charges filed against militia leaders, and arguing that Mr Trump’s speech on the White House lawn just minutes before the brunt of the violence began did not qualify as incitement.
Mr Trump said he would appeal the decision – likely it will now go before the US Supreme Court.
Trump is off the 2024 ballot in Colorado – here’s how his fellow candidates feel: Vivek Ramaswamy
Mr Ramaswamy, a vocal supporter of Mr Trump, posted a two-minute-long video to X and issued a lengthy statement through his campaign defending the former president.
“This is what an actual attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and unprecedented decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado,” Mr Ramaswamy wrote in his statement.
He also pledged to withdraw from the Colorado Republican primary and called on his fellow candidates to do the same “or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver”.
What is the 14th Amendment?
Section Three of the 14th Amendment disqualifies a person from holding office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or “given aid or comfort” to enemies, after taking the oath of office.
The provision, often referred to as “the insurrection clause” does not define an insurrection or what it means to engage in one.
Originally, it intended to keep supporters of the South’s failed cease of secession from being elected to office.
But a handful of left-leaning legal groups, buoyed by donations from liberal groups and other Trump-opposed donors, pledged to use the provision to challenge for Mr Trump’s eligibility for president – citing the January 6 attack on the Capitol as an insurrection and Mr Trump’s actions as giving comfort to enemies.
Two constitutional law experts, Professor Lawrence Tribe and former federal judge J Michael Luttig, favour of the plan, arguing that Mr Trump gave comfort to enemies of the US government.
Trump is off the 2024 ballot in Colorado – here’s how his fellow candidates feel: Chris Christie
Mr Christie, the former New Jersey governor, has been highly critical of Mr Trump and has run his campaign largely to serve as an alternate to the former president.
But he told voters in New Hampshire that Mr Trump “should not be prevented from being President by any court.”
“He should be prevented from being President of the United States by the voters of this country,” Mr Christie said.
What is the 14th Amendment and why does it bar Trump from Colorado’s election ballot?
Donald Trump may be the current 2024 Republican frontrunner but his mounting legal problems are threatening his chance of even appearing on the presidential election ballot in some states.
Political activists and government watchdog organisations have pushed for states to bar the former president from being an option for voters by invoking a little-known provision of the 14th Amendment.
Section Three of the amendment prohibits those who take part in insurrections or who aided enemies of the United States government from taking office.
Judges and justices in New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan and Arizona have already dismissed or rejected the attempt to disrupt Mr Trump’s ballot access. But on 19 December, the Colorado Supreme Court became the first to disqualify the former president from appearing on the ballot.
It’s a bold strategy that thrusts American politics as far into uncharted territory as the Congress found itself in as lawmakers fled for their lives on January 6.
Trump is off the 2024 ballot in Colorado – here’s how his fellow candidates feel: Ron DeSantis
The Florida governor insinuated the ruling was a politically motivated means to try and hurt the president in a tweet.
“The Left invokes ‘democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds,” Mr DeSantis wrote.
He added that the US Supreme Court should reverse the ruling.
VIDEO: Donald Trump falsely claims Colorado court ruling is 'election interference'
Trump tells Supreme Court to slow down decision on ‘presidential immunity’ in election conspiracy case
Attorneys for Donald Trump have urged the US Supreme Court to reject an attempt to quickly hear a challenge of his “presidential immunity” defence on charges connected to his attempts to overturn 2020 presidential election results.
A filing with the nation’s highest court on Wednesday responds to a request from special counsel Jack Smith to expedite consideration of the former president’s “immunity” claim in a federal election conspiracy case that Mr Trump wants thrown out.
The federal judge overseeing that case has rejected those arguments, and Mr Trump has vowed to appeal. But prosecutors turned to the Supreme Court for a definitive answer to determine “whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin.”
Texas official threatens to remove Biden from ballot in retaliation for Trump in Colorado
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was one of many Republicans who lashed out at Democrats on Tuesday evening after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision that Donald Trump should not be allowed on the ballot in the state.
The ruling late Tuesday caused an uproar in Washington. Mr Trump, who remains accused of 91 felony counts in four separate criminal prosecutions, is widely understood to have encouraged his supporters to rally in Washington on January 6 and on the day itself told them to descend upon the US Capitol. What happened next was an hours-long brawl with police and other law enforcement that left several people dead and dozens of officers wounded. Members of Congress and the US vice president were forced to hide in fear for their lives as Trump supporters rampaged through the Capitol complex, looting offices and issuing violent threats towards police and lawmakers.
He remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party and the wide favourite to win the 2024 Republican primary, according to all available polling. The former president’s GOP allies blamed Democrats for the president’s defeat before the Colorado Supreme Court in the hours after the decision was announced, despite the lawsuit having been brought by a DC-based ethics watchdog.
