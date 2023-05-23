Trump news – latest: Donald Trump to appear in court by video in hush money case today
Donald Trump will appear in court by video today for his second hearing in his criminal case after he became the first US president in American history arrested and charged with a crime.
The former president will appear virtually in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon so that Judge Juan Merchan can make sure he understands the terms of the protective order in the case.
The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself as he was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records while making hush money payments to cover up alleged affairs with women.
This comes as Mr Trump’s other legal troubles are also heating up.
On Monday, author E Jean Carroll amended her remaining defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump to include the derogatory remark she made about her at a CNN town hall.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan filed a proposed update to the $10m Manhattan civil court complaint to include the comments which were made by Mr Trump after he was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of Ms Carroll by jury trial in New York.
Trump to appear in court virtually today in criminal case
A timeline of Donald Trump’s rivalry with Ron DeSantis
No one will be watching more keenly than Donald Trump this week as Florida governor Ron DeSantis finally makes the long-awaited announcement that he will seek the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.
During his own tenure in the White House in 2018, Mr Trump loudly cheered Mr DeSantis’s bid for the governor’s mansion, throwing his weight behind the former congressman and appearing at rallies to stump for him, playing an important role in the candidate’s narrow defeat of Democratic rival and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum.
Since then, however, a great deal of water has passed beneath the bridge and the two men are now increasingly antagonistic towards each other.
Trump slams Fox News' Laura Ingraham over 'hit piece' saying DeSantis would do better against Biden than him
Donald Trump has lashed out at Fox News’ Laura Ingraham over a so-called “hit piece” in which she said that Ron DeSantis has a better chance of taking on President Joe Biden in the 2024 race than him.
“Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece on me (there go her ratings!) showing some polls which indicate that Ron DeSanctimonious may do better against Biden than I would, when actually polls show that I do MUCH better against Biden than ‘Rob,’” he wrote on Truth Social on Monday night.
“The poll your looking at now, which has me doing far better against Crooked Joe, was just put out by FOX, I am sure unhappily. I’m also leading DeSanctus by over 40 points in Primary Voting.”
In-fighting among former president’s legal team revealed
An attorney working Donald Trump’s legal team has quit, citing in-fighting among the former president’s inner circle.
Timothy Parlatore left his role this week, according to The New York Times, after working for Mr Trump for at least a year.
In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Mr Parlatore explained that the reason for his departure was ongoing friction with Boris Epshteyn, another legal adviser to Mr Trump.
John Bowden reports.
Lauren Boebert denies rumours of romance with MAGA country star after shock divorce
Lauren Boebert hit out at unsubstantiated claims that she was in a romantic relationship with a pro-Trump country singer following her divorce from her longtime husband.
The hard-right congresswoman told The Daily Beast that there was “absolutely nothing romantic” between her and Christian strummer Sean Feucht, nor had there ever been.
“How can I be with a man with better hair than me?” she quipped, referring to Mr Feucht’s chest-length mane of blond curls.
For his part, Mr Feucht called the claims “false and defamatory”, threatening to sue anyone making the accusation.
Trump bashes DeSantis as he shares surprisingly positive response to Scott
Donald Trump took yet another swing at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he welcomed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the Republican presidential race.
“Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race,” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning. “It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable. I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful. Good luck Tim!”
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses
Donald Trump will not have to show up in court for a hearing at a Manhattan courthouse to bar him from using evidence to attack witnesses.
He will instead appear through a video link, with his face beaming onto courtroom TV monitors. However, his lawyers and prosecutors will still appear in person.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to the extra step of personally instructing Mr Trump on the restrictions after listing them on 8 May in what’s known as a protective order.
Mr Trump is allowed to speak publicly about the case, but he risks being held in contempt if he uses evidence turned over by prosecutors in the pretrial discovery process to target witnesses or others involved.
The protective order bars the former president and his lawyers from disseminating evidence to third parties or posting it to social media, and it requires that certain, sensitive material shared by prosecutors be kept only by Mr Trump‘s lawyers, not Mr Trump himself.
Prosecutors sought the order soon after Mr Trump‘s arrest, citing what they say is his history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes.
Judge dismisses Kari Lake's final claim in election loss for Arizona governor
A judge on Monday dismissed the only remaining legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her loss in last year’s race for Arizona governor, affirming the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A Thompson said Ms Lake failed to prove her claim that Maricopa County did not verify signatures on mail ballots as required by law.
“The evidence the Court received does not support Plaintiff’s remaining claim,” he wrote.
While most other election deniers around the country conceded after losing their races in November, Ms Lake did not. She has touted her legal battle in fundraising appeals and speeches around the country.
Ms Lake did not immediately comment on the ruling.
Haley v Scott: From South Carolina allies to 2024 rivals
As the GOP field begins to take shape, the Haley-Scott faceoff is putting some of their mutual supporters in the critical early voting state of South Carolina in a conundrum as they weigh which candidate to support.
Prosecutor suggests any indictments in Trump election investigation would likely come in August
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former president Donald Trump and his allies broke the law while trying to overturn his 2020 election in Georgia is seemingly hinting that any grand jury indictments in the case would likely come in August.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter on Thursday to other Fulton County judges indicating that she plans to have much of her staff work remotely during the first three weeks of August.
In the letter, Ms Willis asked that judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during part of that time.
“Thank you for your consideration and assistance in keeping the Fulton County Judicial Complex safe during this time,” Willis wrote in the letter, first reported by The New York Times.
The Georgia investigation is one of several that threatens his campaign for 2024 president.
