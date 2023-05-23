✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Donald Trump will appear in court by video today for his second hearing in his criminal case after he became the first US president in American history arrested and charged with a crime.

The former president will appear virtually in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon so that Judge Juan Merchan can make sure he understands the terms of the protective order in the case.

The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself as he was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records while making hush money payments to cover up alleged affairs with women.

This comes as Mr Trump’s other legal troubles are also heating up.

On Monday, author E Jean Carroll amended her remaining defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump to include the derogatory remark she made about her at a CNN town hall.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan filed a proposed update to the $10m Manhattan civil court complaint to include the comments which were made by Mr Trump after he was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of Ms Carroll by jury trial in New York.