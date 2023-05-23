✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has appeared in court by video for a second hearing after he became the first US president in American history arrested and charged with a crime.

The former president was on screen in the Manhattan Criminal Court so that Judge Juan Merchan can make sure he understands the terms of the protective order in the case.

The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself on social media as he was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records while making hush money payments to cover up alleged affairs with women.

A trial date has been set for 25 March 2024 — in the midst of the Republican primaries.

Mr Trump’s other legal troubles are also heating up. On Monday, author E Jean Carroll amended her remaining defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump to include the derogatory remark he made about her at a CNN town hall after he was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of Ms Carroll by jury trial in New York.

The former president responded by defaming her again on Truth Social.