Trump news – live: Trump appears in court via video link as date set for trial in New York hush money case
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump has appeared in court by video for a second hearing after he became the first US president in American history arrested and charged with a crime.
The former president was on screen in the Manhattan Criminal Court so that Judge Juan Merchan can make sure he understands the terms of the protective order in the case.
The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself on social media as he was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records while making hush money payments to cover up alleged affairs with women.
A trial date has been set for 25 March 2024 — in the midst of the Republican primaries.
Mr Trump’s other legal troubles are also heating up. On Monday, author E Jean Carroll amended her remaining defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump to include the derogatory remark he made about her at a CNN town hall after he was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of Ms Carroll by jury trial in New York.
The former president responded by defaming her again on Truth Social.
Donald Trump appeared virtually in Manhattan criminal court on 23 May for the first time since he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Judge Juan Merchan is disclosing the terms of a protective order that prohibits the former president from publicly discussing evidence in the case after prosecutors with the New York District Attorney’s office share information with Mr Trump’s legal team in a case stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
A trial is set to begin on 25 March, 2024, days after voting begins in Republican presidental primaries as Mr Trump once again seeks the GOP nomination.
Judge Merchan sets date for Trump’s criminal trial
Judge Juan Merchan has set the date for former president Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York — 25 March 2024.
Jury selection will commence on that day and Judge Merchan says that parties, including Mr Trump, are directed to not enter any commitments from then until the trial is completed. He will likely be in the midst of his campaign for reelection.
Judge Merchan explains the main reason for the hearing is to explain the protective order surrounding the case against Mr Trump. He asks if Mr Blanche has reviewed it with his client and he replies that he has.
Asked if there is anything that was not understood, Mr Blanche responds that their existing objections remain.
“He believes his First Amendment rights are being violated. He is running for President and is the leading contender.”
Judge Merchan says he does not mean to impede Mr Trump’s ability to campaign.
Trump hearing gets underway
The Manhattan Criminal Court hearing of New York State v Donald Trump is getting underway with Judge Juan Merchan presiding.
Former president Donald Trump is on screen with two American flags behind him, he is seated next to Todd Blanche, his attorney.
Trump slams Fox News’ Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’
Donald Trump has lashed out at his longtime booster and Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she reported on polls suggesting the former president’s Republican rival would be a better match to take back the White House in 2024.
Trump slams Fox News' Laura Ingraham over 'hit piece' praising DeSantis
Former president shared his own polls suggesting he was the favorite in the Rust Belt
What to expect in court this afternoon
Donald Trump will make a virtual appearance in court today for the second hearing in his landmark criminal hush money case – so that a New York judge can warn him about posting evidence on social media.
The former president will appear via video in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon where Judge Juan Merchan can make sure he understands the terms of the protective order issued in the case.
The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself after being charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records during the 2016 race for the White House.
Trump to face court in hush money case for warning about Truth Social rants
Trump was put under protective order after taking aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan when he was charged with 34 felonies last month
In-fighting among former president’s legal team
An attorney working Donald Trump’s legal team has quit, citing in-fighting among the former president’s inner circle.
Timothy Parlatore left his role this week, according to The New York Times, after working for Mr Trump for at least a year.
In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Mr Parlatore explained that the reason for his departure was ongoing friction with Boris Epshteyn, another legal adviser to Mr Trump.
Ex-Trump lawyer reveals in-fighting among former president's legal team
Timothy Parlatore claimed Boris Epshteyn ‘stonewalled’ attempts to search for presidential records at Mar-A-Lago
Trump launches bizarre jealous rant at Dominion payout
Another bizarre post from the former president on Truth Social, again portraying himself as the victim while expressing jealousy at the Fox News settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
So Dominion gets almost a Billion Dollars and I, after years of Fake News, Hoaxes, Scams, and Investigations, am entitled to NOTHING? Is that really the way it’s supposed to work? I don’t think so!
Trump Media files $3.78bn defamation lawsuit against Washington Post
The company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform has filed a $3.78bn defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post.
The lawsuit, filed by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG) in Florida’s Sarasota County, claims that a 13 May article that alleged the company may have committed securities fraud was false and defamatory, and posed an “existential threat”.
Trump Media files $3.78bn defamation lawsuit against Washington Post
Trump’s latest defamation lawsuit comes after his investment in struggling Truth Social platform saw his net wealth fall by $700m in the past year
Trump welcomes Scott to 2024 race (while bashing DeSantis)
Donald Trump took yet another swing at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he welcomed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the Republican presidential race.
Trump slams DeSantis as he welcomes Tim Scott to presidential race
‘Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable,’ Trump writes
