Trump news – live: Trump speechless as he’s called out for drug execution hypocrisy in Fox interview
Follow all the latest news on the former president as he once more seeks the Republican nomination
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Donald Trump was left speechless during his latest interview with Fox News journalist Bret Baier when the host pointed out that, had Mr Trump’s proposed policy of executing convicted drug dealers been active during his presidency, among its victims would have been Alice Johnson, a woman to whom Mr Trump granted clemency after being persuaded to do so by a campaign led by Kim Kardashian protesting her innocence.
“No, no. No. Under my pl.... Under that? UHHHHHHHHHHH...” Mr Trump flubbed, subsequently accusing the host of being “hostile” to him.
Meanwhile, a new CNN poll has recorded a six point drop in support for the former president among conservatives, his approval rating down from 53 per cent in mid-May to 47 per cent in mid-June in the wake of his 37 criminal count federal indictment over the classified documents scandal.
All of which follows Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon moving on Tuesday to set a trial date of 14 August 2023 to hear that case in Fort Pierce, Florida.
A federal grand jury indicted Mr Trump for allegedly willfully mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements, to which he pleaded not guilty at his Miami arraignment last week.
Refusing to commit to first GOP debate, Trump calls Fox News ‘hostile’
Donald Trump declined to commit to attending the first Republican Party primary debate on Fox News in an interview which aired Tuesday evening, even denouncing the channel as “hostile” during a contentious interview with Bret Baier.
The former president was clearly unhappy with Baier’s unmoving explanation of his 2020 election loss, which the former president has long contested despite having been proven wrong in his countless conspiracies about election fraud and malign activity.
John Bowden reports.
Trump calls Fox News ‘hostile’ as he declines to commit to first GOP debate
Former president’s lies cost network millions in Dominion settlement
How might Trump’s penchant for talking pose problems as Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves ahead?
Criminal defendants are routinely advised to avoid commenting on pending charges against them. But Donald Trump, the former president and current White House hopeful, is no ordinary defendant.
In his first televised interview since his arraignment last week on federal charges, the former president acknowledged that he delayed turning over boxes of documents despite being asked to do so, drew factually incorrect parallels between his case and classified document probes concerning other politicians, and claimed he didn’t actually have a Pentagon attack plan that the indictment says he boasted about to others.
Those comments — like any remarks made by a defendant about an ongoing case — could complicate his lawyers’ work, potentially precluding defenses they might have otherwise wanted to make or alternately boxing them into certain arguments so as to remain consistent with their clients’ claims. The interview could give the Justice Department compelling, and admissible, insight into Trump’s state of mind as the case moves forward, allowing prosecutors to preemptively attack defenses he might intend to invoke.
Read on...
Trump's penchant for talking could pose problems as Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves ahead
Criminal defendants are routinely advised to avoid commenting on pending charges against them
Chris Christie delivers epic Twitter takedown of Trump boasts
Chris Christie unleashed an epic Twitter takedown of Donald Trump’s White House hiring practices after the former president bragged about bringing on “the best” staff.
Abe Asher reports.
Chris Christie delivers epic takedown of Trump over his White House staff
The former New Jersey governor continues to attack the indicted GOP frontrunner
Everything you need to know about Hunter Biden’s plea deal
The announcement that federal prosecutors have reached a plea deal with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter over tax and gun charges marks the likely end of a five-year Justice Department investigation that has dogged the Biden family.
It doesn’t, however, mean that congressional Republicans are done with their own wide-ranging probe into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden‘s business dealings, including examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.
Read more...
What to know about Hunter Biden's plea deal in federal tax and gun case
The announcement that federal prosecutors have reached a plea deal with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter over tax and gun charges marks the likely end of a five-year Justice Department investigation that has dogged the Biden family
Trump and GOP fume over Hunter Biden’s ‘traffic ticket’ indictment
Republicans were unimpressed and fumed at the Department of Justice on Tuesday after the agency announced that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter would be charged with firearm and tax offences.
The reactions poured in on social media through comments to reporters just minutes after the indictment was announced, with none other than former President Donald Trump leading the charge.
John Bowden reports.
Donald Trump and GOP fume over Hunter Biden’s ‘traffic ticket’ indictment
President’s son will plead guilty to multiple charges in exchange for probation
Judge Aileen Cannon sets trial date for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Judge Aileen Cannon has set a date for the trial in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.
The Trump-appointed judge has signed a court order listing the trial as starting on 14 August of this year in Fort Pierce, Florida.
“This case is hereby set for a Criminal Jury Trial during the two-week period commencing August 14, 2023, or as soon thereafter as the case may be called,” the court order states.
“Any change of plea must be taken prior to 5:00 p.m. on the last business day before trial is scheduled to begin,” it adds.
The court order is likely to be challenged as motions are filed, including requests for the trial to be delayed.
Trump-appointed judge sets trial date in classified documents case
Court date ‘signals that the court is at least trying to do everything it can to move the case along,’ former federal prosecutor says
Wall Street Journal under fire for Justice Alito op-ed
The Wall Street Journal has come under fire for allowing Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to pen a defensive op-ed amid scrutiny on an undisclosed luxury fishing trip taken with a prominent conservative donor.
The right-wing justice preemptively wrote the op-ed denying wrongdoing before an investigation into his conduct was released by ProPublica.
Graeme Massie has the details for The Independent.
Wall Street Journal under fire for Justice Alito op-ed on controversial fishing trip
Justice used Murdoch paper to defend 2008 private jet trip to King Salmon Lodge in Alaska
Trump says family will not return to West Wing jobs if he wins in 2024
Donald Trump said on Monday night that the days of his family serving in the White House are over if he wins another term in office in the 2024 election.
The former president made the remarks in an extensive interview with Bret Baier of Fox News that was taped at his Bedminster summer home on his golf course in New Jersey.
Here’s what he said:
Trump says Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric will not return to White House if he wins in 2024
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were senior advisers in the Trump administration
Trump rants over poll showing him losing to Biden
Former president Donald Trump reacted angrily on Monday after Fox News highlighted a Quinnipiac University poll showing him as trailing President Joe Biden by a four-point margin.
Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social website that the respected polling organisation had released a “bad poll” and accused Quinnipiac of using too few Republican voters in the sample of Americans who were surveyed. Mr Trump argued that the poll actually showed that he was in the lead over Mr Biden.
Read more...
Trump rants on Truth Social over poll showing him losing to Biden
Mr Trump claims a respected pollster is under sampling Republicans
Brit Hume rips ‘incoherent’ Trump after Bret Baier interview
Fox News has continued to cement its latest falling out with former president Donald Trump, with one longtime analyst saying he was “incoherent” in an interview with host Bret Baier.
Brit Hume, discussing the interview with his colleague Baier on Monday, dismissed the former president’s legal arguments over accusations of mishandling classified documents and suggested they would not hold up in a court of law.
“I will say a couple of things, one thing is his answer on the matters of the law seem to me to verge on incoherent,” Hume said.
Fox News host rips ‘incoherent’ Trump after Bret Baier interview
‘His answer on the matters of the law seem to me to verge on incoherent,’ Brit Hume says
