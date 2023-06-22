Trump news – live: Nancy Mace tipped as running mate as John Durham grilled by Congress over Russia probe
Follow all the latest news on the former president as he once more seeks the Republican nomination
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Donald Trump may have found his next running mate in the person of South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, according to the latest rumours swirling around Trumpworld, which suggest insiders have been impressed by her recent defences of the ex-president over the classified documents scandal.
That would mark an extraordinary turnaround for a representative who was previously snubbed by Mr Trump in favour of her primary opponent and who once commented that his political legacy had been “wiped out” by the Capitol riot.
On Wednesday, the special counsel who investigated the FBI’s probe of ties between Russia and Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign, John Durham, was grilled for over six hours by Congress on his 306-page report into the issue and found himself at the center of a heated political fight, with Democrats denouncing his inquiry and Republicans arguing that its findings prove anti-Trump bias within US law enforcement.
MAGA congresswoman Lauren Boebert meanwhile tried again to impeach President Joe Biden and a new CNN poll recorded a six point drop in support for Mr Trump among conservatives, his approval rating down from 53 per cent in May to 47 per cent in June in the wake of his latest federal indictment.
What happens when your expert witness is barred for not being an expert? John Eastman found out
A judge in California barred an expert witness from testifying in the disbarment trial of John Eastman, the former attorney for former president Donald Trump, since the witness was not an expert, The Daily Beast reported.
Mr Eastman is facing a potential disbarment for his involvement in a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. He attempted to call a man named Joseph Fried, an accountant who wrote an eBook that questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results, as a witness.
But California State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland vetoed the attempt.
Eric Garcia reports.
John Eastman’s expert witness in disbarment hearing is barred for not being an expert
Attorney at the heart of Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert results of 2020 election faces potential disbarment
Trump drops below 50 per cent among Republican voters in new poll
Donald Trump’s grasp over the GOP primary base appears to be slipping after the news of his second criminal indictment broke this month.
But a new CNN poll shows that even an active prosecution for alleged criminal retention of classified materials hasn’t undone Mr Trump’s lead over his rivals just yet.
John Bowden reports.
Trump drops below 50 per cent among GOP in new CNN poll following second indictment
Former president still remains frontrunner in 2024 primary
ICYMI: Trump stumbles when Fox host tells him his plan to execute drug offenders would include people he pardoned
Donald Trump was left speechless during his latest interview with Fox News journalist Bret Baier this week when the host pointed out that, had Mr Trump’s proposed policy of executing convicted drug dealers been active during his presidency, among its victims would have been Alice Johnson, a woman to whom Mr Trump granted clemency after being persuaded to do so by a campaign led by Kim Kardashian protesting her innocence.
“No, no. No. Under my pl.... Under that? UHHHHHHHHHHH...” Mr Trump flubbed, subsequently accusing the host of being “hostile” to him.
Trump stumbles when confronted by Fox host over demands to execute drug offenders
‘By the way, if that was there? She wouldn’t be killed, it would start as of now. So you wouldn’t go to the past’
Amid rumours over testimony, Trump staffers are using the rat emoji to describe Mark Meadows
Donald Trump’s close allies and aides have started using the rat emoji in text message discussions about his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a report says.
The phrase – which can be used to describe an informer – became popular in the former president’s inner circle after Mr Meadows’s lawyer was vague about whether he is cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith, reports Rolling Stone.
Graeme Massie reports on the 🐀.
Trump staffers using the rat emoji to describe Mark Meadows amid testimony rumours
Lawyer for Mark Meadows has been vague if former White House chief of staff cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith
Fox News confronts Trump with all aides he appointed – and then turned on
It was awkward.
Fox confronts Trump with lengthy list of aides he appointed – and then turned on
Trump sits down for interview with Fox News host Bret Baier who challenges his election fraud claims
Fox News reminds Trump of his promises over classified docs
With former President Donald Trump under indictment for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, Fox News on Monday played a compilation of Mr Trump promising to protect classified information as president during his 2016 campaign.
Abe Asher has the story.
Fox plays clips of Trump promising to protect classified information in 2016
The former president is under indictment for mishandling classified documents after leaving office
Refusing to commit to first GOP debate, Trump calls Fox News ‘hostile’
Donald Trump declined to commit to attending the first Republican Party primary debate on Fox News in an interview which aired Tuesday evening, even denouncing the channel as “hostile” during a contentious interview with Bret Baier.
The former president was clearly unhappy with Baier’s unmoving explanation of his 2020 election loss, which the former president has long contested despite having been proven wrong in his countless conspiracies about election fraud and malign activity.
John Bowden reports.
Trump calls Fox News ‘hostile’ as he declines to commit to first GOP debate
Former president’s lies cost network millions in Dominion settlement
How might Trump’s penchant for talking pose problems as Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves ahead?
Criminal defendants are routinely advised to avoid commenting on pending charges against them. But Donald Trump, the former president and current White House hopeful, is no ordinary defendant.
In his first televised interview since his arraignment last week on federal charges, the former president acknowledged that he delayed turning over boxes of documents despite being asked to do so, drew factually incorrect parallels between his case and classified document probes concerning other politicians, and claimed he didn’t actually have a Pentagon attack plan that the indictment says he boasted about to others.
Those comments — like any remarks made by a defendant about an ongoing case — could complicate his lawyers’ work, potentially precluding defenses they might have otherwise wanted to make or alternately boxing them into certain arguments so as to remain consistent with their clients’ claims. The interview could give the Justice Department compelling, and admissible, insight into Trump’s state of mind as the case moves forward, allowing prosecutors to preemptively attack defenses he might intend to invoke.
Read on...
Trump's penchant for talking could pose problems as Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves ahead
Criminal defendants are routinely advised to avoid commenting on pending charges against them
Chris Christie delivers epic Twitter takedown of Trump boasts
Chris Christie unleashed an epic Twitter takedown of Donald Trump’s White House hiring practices after the former president bragged about bringing on “the best” staff.
Abe Asher reports.
Chris Christie delivers epic takedown of Trump over his White House staff
The former New Jersey governor continues to attack the indicted GOP frontrunner
Everything you need to know about Hunter Biden’s plea deal
The announcement that federal prosecutors have reached a plea deal with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter over tax and gun charges marks the likely end of a five-year Justice Department investigation that has dogged the Biden family.
It doesn’t, however, mean that congressional Republicans are done with their own wide-ranging probe into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden‘s business dealings, including examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.
Read more...
What to know about Hunter Biden's plea deal in federal tax and gun case
The announcement that federal prosecutors have reached a plea deal with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter over tax and gun charges marks the likely end of a five-year Justice Department investigation that has dogged the Biden family
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies