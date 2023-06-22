✕ Close Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him

Donald Trump may have found his next running mate in the person of South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, according to the latest rumours swirling around Trumpworld, which suggest insiders have been impressed by her recent defences of the ex-president over the classified documents scandal.

That would mark an extraordinary turnaround for a representative who was previously snubbed by Mr Trump in favour of her primary opponent and who once commented that his political legacy had been “wiped out” by the Capitol riot.

On Wednesday, the special counsel who investigated the FBI’s probe of ties between Russia and Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign, John Durham, was grilled for over six hours by Congress on his 306-page report into the issue and found himself at the center of a heated political fight, with Democrats denouncing his inquiry and Republicans arguing that its findings prove anti-Trump bias within US law enforcement.

MAGA congresswoman Lauren Boebert meanwhile tried again to impeach President Joe Biden and a new CNN poll recorded a six point drop in support for Mr Trump among conservatives, his approval rating down from 53 per cent in May to 47 per cent in June in the wake of his latest federal indictment.