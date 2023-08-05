✕ Close Persecution’: Watch Trump’s reaction after leaving DC court after arrest

Federal prosecutors in Donald Trump’s latest indictment are seeking a protective order after he posted a perceived threat on Truth Social.

A day after being arrested and pleading not guilty to four federal charges for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Mr Trump wrote on his social media site: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

The Department of Justice cited that post in asking District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for a protective order that would limit what discovery evidence Mr Trump and his legal team can share publicly.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said such an order could help prevent a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses”.

The Trump campaign then issued a statement insisting his post was not a threat of revenge but rather “political speech”.

“The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth,” the campaign said.

Judge Chutkan is giving Mr Trump and his attorneys until Monday to respond to the protective order request.