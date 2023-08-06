Trump news today: Jack Smith seeks protective order over Truth Social ‘threat’
Ex-president Donald Trump is expected to give a speech in South Carolina on Saturday night after being indicted and arraigned
Persecution’: Watch Trump’s reaction after leaving DC court after arrest
Federal prosecutors in Donald Trump’s latest indictment are seeking a protective order after he posted a perceived threat on Truth Social.
A day after being arrested and pleading not guilty to four federal charges for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Mr Trump wrote on his social media site: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”
The Department of Justice cited that post in asking District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for a protective order that would limit what discovery evidence Mr Trump and his legal team can share publicly.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said such an order could help prevent a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses”.
The Trump campaign then issued a statement insisting his post was not a threat of revenge but rather “political speech”.
“The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth,” the campaign said.
Judge Chutkan is giving Mr Trump and his attorneys until Monday to respond to the protective order request.
DeSantis finally says Trump’s claims of stolen 2020 election weren’t ‘true’
Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said on Friday that Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged are not true.
“All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true,” Mr DeSantis told The New York Times during a campaign stop in Iowa.
Josh Marcus reports.
Ron DeSantis says Trump’s claims of stolen 2020 election weren’t ‘true’
Florida governor and 2024 rival to Trump has previously avoided direct criticisms
Explained: Why Trump is charged under a civil rights law used to prosecute KKK terror
Mr Trump has been charged with three criminal conspiracies – including a conspiracy to deprive Americans’ right to vote and to have their votes counted, a statute rooted in bedrock civil rights protections enacted in the brutal aftermath of the US Civil War.
A crime of conspiracy against rights invokes Section 241 of Title 18 of US Code, among criminal codes that came from the Enforcement Acts, also known as the Ku Klux Klan Acts. Those laws were designed to protect Americans’ newly enshrined rights under the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – allowing the federal government to protect the rights of newly enfranchised Black people to vote, hold office, serve on juries and receive equal protection under the law against white supremacist terror.
Why Trump is charged under a civil rights law used to prosecute KKK terror
Republican is accused of conspiring to undermine Americans’ right to vote – a charge with roots in the Civil War’s aftermath but used more broadly to prosecute voter fraud conspiracies and election interference, Alex Woodward reports
ICYMI: DoJ and Trump attorneys go back-and-forth over proposed protective order
Prosecutors in the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s attorneys have gone back and forth with each other in filings sent to Judge Tanya Chutkan over a proposed protective order response.
The requested order, proposed by federal prosecutors, was filed on Friday and asks Judge Chutkan to prevent Mr Trump and his attorneys from revealing specific information about the January 6th and alleged election conspiracy indictment publicly.
Judge Chutkan initially asked Mr Trump’s attorneys to respond by Monday at 5pm ET but the lawyers responded asking for a delay until Wednesday.
The DoJ filed a statement to Judge Chutkan saying Mr Trump’s motion “should be denied.”
“The Government wants to provide discovery to the defendant. By his motion, the defendant seeks to delay that process,” the statement reads.
Watch: Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump looked like a ‘scared puppy’ during arraignment
Mike Pence heckled by Trump supporters at town hall after rolling out mocking merch
Former vice president and 2024 candidate Mike Pence is capitalising on Donald Trump’s recent federal indictment by drawing positive attention to his own campaign with joking merchandise and snapping back at hecklers.
While on the campaign trail in New Hampshire this past week, Mr Pence was confronted by a group of Mr Trump’s supporters who called him a “sellout” and “traitor” for refusing to falsely and unlawfully certify the 2020 election results in Mr Trump’s favor.
“Why didn’t you uphold the Constitution?” one protester shouted at Mr Pence on Friday.
Mr Pence notoriously refused to engage in Mr Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election which ultimately made him a target during the Capitol riots.
The ex-vice president calmly turned to the group of Trump supporters and responded, “I upheld the constitution. Read it.”
Ariana Baio reports:
Mike Pence heckled by Trump supporters at town hall after rolling out mocking merch
2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence has used the federal indictment againt Donald Trump to boost his image on the campaign trail
Federal prosecutors accuse Trump of seeking to ‘delay the process’ in Jan 6 case
Federal prosecutors accused Donald Trump and his attorneys of trying to delay the process in his January 6 case by filing a motion to delay the time they are given to respond.
“The Government wants to provide discovery to the defendant. By his motion, the defendant seeks to delay that process,” the filing from the Department of Justice on Saturday reads.
Prosecutors urged Judge Tanya Chutkan to deny Mr Trump’s motion to delay the date of response.
Mr Trump’s attorneys asked the judge to move the date from Monday until Wednesday to give them more time to consider the proposed protective order.
ICYMI: Inside the courtroom, it was clear this indictment is different for Donald Trump
Voices
“If one was to judge Donald Trump’s mood by the various missives he posts to his bespoke social media platform, it’s possible to come away with the impression that the latest indictment filed against him — the third of a possible four criminal cases he could face before next year’s election — is nothing but a boon to his re-election hopes.”
Andrew Feinberg writes:
Inside the courtroom, it was clear this indictment is different for Donald Trump
Trump chose not to quietly slip in and out of the nation’s capital, Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington DC
Texas man who threatened election poll workers is sentenced to 3 1/2 years
Frederick Francis Goltz, a man who advocated for a mass shooting of poll workers and threatened two Arizona officials and their children, has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison.
Prosecutors said court documents showed that Mr Goltz threatened several people including a lawyer with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and a Maricopa County elections official, on far-right social media platforms.
In plea papers, Goltz admitted that on 21 November 2022, he posted the lawyer’s name, home address and telephone number on social media, writing: “It would be a shame if someone got to this children.” On the same date, in response to another post referring to other Maricopa County officials, he wrote: “Someone needs to get these people AND their children. The children are the most important message to send.”
After former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him, there was a rise in threats against elections officials.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
Mike Pence heckled by Trump supporters outside of town hall
Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?
The DC district judge assigned to oversee Donald Trump’s second federal indictment is Tanya Chutkan, a court docket revealed prior to Mr Trump’s arraignment on Thursday 3 August, at which he entered a not guilty plea to all charges.
Judge Chutkan is an appointee of former president Barack Obama and was first appointed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.
Tanya Chutkan: Who is the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?
DC district judge has already sentenced at least 38 people convicted of Capitol riot-related crimes
