✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show 2024 candidate Donald Trump raked in millions of dollars after news of his criminal indictment and his prediction of his “arrest” last month.

Filings also reveal that he made more than $5m from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1m with his NFT scheme and less than $200 from Truth Social.

The filings come a day after he addressed a National Rifle Association conference with his vow to protect gun ownership rights “forever” despite several recent mass shootings across the US.

Mr Trump returned to New York on Thursday to sit for a deposition in the civil case brought against him, his adult children and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a decade-long fraud scheme that gave lenders false financial statements overvaluing assets.

His appearance marked his first return to New York since he was arraigned on a 34-count criminal indictment of felony charges of falsifying business records. Mr Trump has sued his former lawyer at the centre of that case, Michael Cohen, for $500m. Cohen said he is considering countersuing.