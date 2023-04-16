Jump to content

Liveupdated1681635600

Trump news – latest: Trump financial disclosures reveal post-White House earnings as campaign brings in $34m

His 2024 presidential campaign raised millions from news of his criminal indictment

Alex Woodward,Graeme Massie,Oliver O'Connell
Sunday 16 April 2023 10:00
Comments

Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show 2024 candidate Donald Trump raked in millions of dollars after news of his criminal indictment and his prediction of his “arrest” last month.

Filings also reveal that he made more than $5m from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1m with his NFT scheme and less than $200 from Truth Social.

The filings come a day after he addressed a National Rifle Association conference with his vow to protect gun ownership rights “forever” despite several recent mass shootings across the US.

Mr Trump returned to New York on Thursday to sit for a deposition in the civil case brought against him, his adult children and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a decade-long fraud scheme that gave lenders false financial statements overvaluing assets.

His appearance marked his first return to New York since he was arraigned on a 34-count criminal indictment of felony charges of falsifying business records. Mr Trump has sued his former lawyer at the centre of that case, Michael Cohen, for $500m. Cohen said he is considering countersuing.

1681635600

NRA crowd greets Mike Pence with boos: ‘I love you too’

Mike Pence’s reception at the NRA’s event on Friday was in sharp contrast to that for the former president, who pressured Mr Pence to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election while overseeing a joint session of Congress on 6 January 2021 as a mob of Mr Trump’s supporters stormed the halls of the US Capitol.

“I hope you gave Pence a good, warm approval,” Mr Trump said in his remarks. “No, because he is a nice man, if you want to really know the truth, he is. He’s a good man. And I heard it was very rough.”

NRA crowd greets Mike Pence with boos: ‘I love you too’

“I hope you gave Pence a good, warm approval,” Mr Trump told the crowd

Alex Woodward16 April 2023 10:00
1681632000

ICYMI: Trump tells NRA conference he will end Biden’s ‘war’ on guns: ‘What they’re doing is crazy’

Donald Trump’s keynote address to the NRA’s conference in Indiana this week came just four days after a gunman used an AR-15 rifle to murder five people and wound eight in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

His labelling of Joe Biden’s “war” on guns comes after the president announced a sweeping executive order to “accelerate” the White House’s efforts on gun reform and combat the proliferation of firearms. There have been more than 150 mass shootings and more than 12,000 Americans have died from gun violence in this year alone.

Mr Trump called actions to curb the spread of guns “crazy”.

Trump tells NRA conference he will end Biden’s ‘war’ on guns

Former president said he would remain ‘loyal friend and fearless champion’ of much-maligned group

Alex Woodward16 April 2023 09:00
1681628400

Trump paid off six outstanding loans since leaving office – and he took out new ones

Financial disclosures show that the former president has more than $200m in total debts, though he paid off six outstanding loans since leaving the White House, including one valued at more than $50m on Trump Tower and Trump Doral golf club in Florida, the organisation’s biggest money maker, according to The New York Times’ review of his 101-page filing with the FEC.

He also took out some new loans on each of those properties, totaling $50m each.

Mr Trump also paid off a loan valued at more than $50m on the Washington hotel he sold last year.

Most of the loans are from Deutsche Bank, where he once had a balance of more than $295. His still owes $45m.

Alex Woodward16 April 2023 08:00
1681624800

If elected, Trump wants federal employees to take apparent political loyalty test

In a video released by his campaign, Trump said he wants “every federal employees to pass a new civil service test” if he is elected.

His test appears to run through a checklist of conservative ideological bulletpoints, including an understanding of “our constitutional, limited government,” the role of federalism, “religious liberty,” and “unreasonable search and seizure,” mentioning the FBI’s lawful search of his Mar-a-Lago property connected to long-running investigation into his withholding of classified documents.

Alex Woodward16 April 2023 07:00
1681617600

Alex Woodward16 April 2023 05:00
1681610416

Trump made less than $200 from Truth Social and millions from speaking gigs and overseas deals, filings show

Trump’s personal financial disclosure reports with the Federal Election Commission offer the first public glimpse into his earnings and financial state since leaving the White House in 2021.

His campaign also said he raised more than $15m between the announcement of criminal charges against him and the end of the filing deadline, with a massive $34m haul within the first few months of the year alone.

Trump’s financial disclosures reveal ex-president’s financial state

His 2024 campaign raked in more than $34m within the first few months of the year, mostly after news of his criminal indictment and prediction of his “arrest”

Alex Woodward16 April 2023 03:00
1681605000

ICYMI: Trump threatens trans healthcare in NRA speech baselessly blaming gender-affirming care for violence

In his remarks to a National Rifle Association event on Friday, Donald Trump vowed to use the full force of the federal government to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender Americans, a statement that elevates his anti-trans rhetoric and Republican threats to LGBT+ people ahead of 2024 elections.

There have been more than 155 mass shootings and more than 12,000 gun-related deaths in 2023, which the GOP presidential candidate blamed on a “mental health problem” and a “spiritual problem” in his remarks in Indiana on 14 April.

He said he would direct the US Food and Drug Administration to study the effects of gender-affirming healthcare and so-called “trans ideology” on mental health and “violence”, should he be elected.

Trump threatens trans healthcare in NRA speech

LGBT+ advocates condemn the 2024 candidate’s speech as threats to transgender Americans fuel GOP campaigns

Alex Woodward16 April 2023 01:30
1681601417

Marjorie Taylor Greene spent more than $65,000 in campaign funds on home fence

Far-right congressmember and staunch Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly spent more than $65,000 of her campaign funds installing a fence at her home, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Marjorie Taylor Greene spent more than $65,000 in campaign funds on home fence

The fence cost $10,000 more than the median household income in her district

Alex Woodward16 April 2023 00:30
1681597817

Judge who wants to block mifepristone removed his name from anti-abortion article before Senate confirmation

The federal judge appointed by Donald Trump presiding over a challenge to a widely used abortion drug reportedly failed to disclose to members of Congress that he authored an article attacking abortion rights and transgender healthcare in a right-wing legal journal.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, then an attorney for an influential conservative Christian legal group, removed his name from the article before a judicial nomination process under then-President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post.

The article did not come up during his testimony to the US Senate, which ultimately approved his appointment to the federal bench in 2019.

Judge in mifepristone case failed to disclose writing anti-abortion article

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk reportedly failed to disclose to lawmakers that he wrote an article defending religious objections to abortion access and gender-affirming care

Alex Woodward15 April 2023 23:30
1681594217

Top Trump lawyer recuses himself from Mar-a-Lago case, report says

Evan Corcoran will no longer be representing the former president in the federal case involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors have recently won a court battle that allows them to question Mr Corcoran in the Justice Department special counsel investigation, with judges determining that he could not use attorney-client privilege to avoid discussing his communication with the former president.

Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore told the newspaper in a statement that “the legal team handling all matters involving the special counsel – myself, James Trusty, John Rowley, Lindsey Halligan, and Evan Corcoran is intact and we continue to work closely with Evan as we do with the entire team to protect our client.”

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Post that reports about Mr Corcoran’s recusal are inaccurate. Mr Corcoran’s lawyer declined to comment.

(Getty Images)
Alex Woodward15 April 2023 22:30

