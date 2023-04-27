✕ Close Donald Trump reacts to Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign announcement

E Jean Carroll will return to the witness stand on Thursday morning as her civil rape trial against Donald Trump continues at a Manhattan courthouse.

The former advice columnist took the stand on Wednesday and fought back tears as she described the alleged assault in horrifying detail.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,” she testified, before going into vivid detail about the day she claims Mr Trump attacked her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store.

She choked back tears as she recalled the “extremely painful” rape and revealed the longlasting toll it has taken on her life.

Ms Carroll will continue her testimony on Thursday before she faces cross-examination by Mr Trump’s attorneys.

Mr Trump has been warned by the judge to stop speaking about the case after took to Truth Social to brand the trial a “witch hunt” while spewing victim-shaming assumptions about rape.

Meanwhile, in another legal blow for the former president, he has failed to block Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A judge denied his appeal to stop his former vice president from giving evidence to special counsel Jack Smith.