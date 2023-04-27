Trump news – latest: E Jean Carroll retakes stand at rape trial as Trump fails to stop Pence Jan 6 testimony
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in Manhattan department store in 1990s
Donald Trump reacts to Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign announcement
E Jean Carroll will return to the witness stand on Thursday morning as her civil rape trial against Donald Trump continues at a Manhattan courthouse.
The former advice columnist took the stand on Wednesday and fought back tears as she described the alleged assault in horrifying detail.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,” she testified, before going into vivid detail about the day she claims Mr Trump attacked her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store.
She choked back tears as she recalled the “extremely painful” rape and revealed the longlasting toll it has taken on her life.
Ms Carroll will continue her testimony on Thursday before she faces cross-examination by Mr Trump’s attorneys.
Mr Trump has been warned by the judge to stop speaking about the case after took to Truth Social to brand the trial a “witch hunt” while spewing victim-shaming assumptions about rape.
Meanwhile, in another legal blow for the former president, he has failed to block Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A judge denied his appeal to stop his former vice president from giving evidence to special counsel Jack Smith.
Trump fails to block Mike Pence from testifying in Jan 6 probe
In another legal blow for the former president, Donald Trump has failed to block Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A judge denied his appeal to stop his former vice president from giving evidence to special counsel Jack Smith.
It was not immediately clear what day Mr Pence might appear before the grand jury, which for months has been investigating the events preceding the January 6 Capitol riot and the efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to flip the eleciuton in his favour.
VOICES: Don’t listen to Donald Trump. Many rape victims ‘don’t scream’ – and most never report their assaults
Am I at all surprised that Donald Trump has appalling views on rape? No. I did not expect that the man who gave us the phrase “grab them by the p***y” to have a comprehensive, well-informed, empathetic understanding of those matters. So, I can’t say I fell off my chair in shock when the former president, in responding to the rape claims he is currently facing in court, managed to spread multiple harmful myths about sexual assault in four short sentences.
To recap: Trump is currently a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by the writer E Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump raped her in 1996, in the fitting room of a department store in Manhattan. Trump has denied those claims.
Carroll filed the lawsuit, for defamation and battery, last year under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which enables survivors of sexual assault who were over 18 when the abuse occurred to sue their abusers, regardless of when the abuse happened. (That case is separate from another defamation lawsuit Carroll filed against Trump in 2019, in which she alleged Trump defamed her in statements he made denying her claims.)
Read more:
Don’t listen to Trump. Many rape victims ‘don’t scream’ – and most never file reports
In just four sentences, Trump managed to spread multiple harmful myths about sexual assault
E Jean Carroll to face Trump lawyers under cross-examination today
E Jean Carroll will return to the witness stand on Thursday morning as her civil rape trial against Donald Trump continues in a Manhattan courthouse.
The former advice columnist took the stand on Wednesday and fought back tears as she described the alleged assault in horrifying detail.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,” she testified, before going into vivid detail about the day she claims Mr Trump attacked her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store.
She choked back tears as she recalled the “extremely painful” rape and revealed the longlasting toll it has taken on her life.
Ms Carroll will continue her testimony on Thursday before she faces cross-examination by Mr Trump’s attorneys.
Carroll says she hasn’t been in romantic relationship since assault
As Ms Carroll’s testimony resumed on Wednesday, she said she hasn’t been in a romantic relationship since she was allegedly raped by Mr Trump in the mid-1990s.
When asked why, she said, “The short answer is, because Donald Trump raped me.”
She noted she got into trouble with Mr Trump after she flirted with him.
“It’s impossible for me to even look at [a man] and smile,” she said, according to Law & Crime.
When asked if she has ever had sex since the assault, she said she hasn’t.
Her voice cracked when speaking about her “private self”.
“That’s the one that can’t admit out loud that there’s been any suffering,” she said.
About her public persona, she said, “That’s my front. I’m invincible. I solve other people’s problems.”
Trump appears to forget Melania's birthday
Donald Trump appeared to forget all about his wife Melania's birthday on Wednesday as he made numerous posts on Truth Social – but failed to publicly acknowledge her special day.
Melania turned 53 on Wednesday and celebrated by spending the day with friends at Mar-A-Lago, according to People.
Her husband meanwhile used the day to rail against his civil rape trial and GOP rival Ron DeSantis.
Trump kept quiet on the Bud Light boycott. It turns out he owns Anheuser-Busch stock
When conservative activists and Maga influencers called for a boycott of Bud Light beer over a sponsorship deal with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, one notable GOP figure stayed silent on the matter: Former president Donald Trump.
The twice-impeached ex-president’s silence on the bubbling controversy stood out among GOP presidential contenders, many of whom spoke out against the maker of Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch InBev.
One possible Republican White House hopeful and Mr Trump’s highest-polling rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said a boycott of the beverage was justified because the company’s decision to partner with Ms Mulvaney, a TikTok star who garnered an invitation to the White House last fall, was “rubbing our faces in it”.
“So, if you as a consumer are … ‘Like, yeah, they’re doing that, but I’m just going to keep drinking anyways.’ Well, then they’re going to keep doing it,” Mr DeSantis said, before extolling the power of the selective boycott. “So I think we have power as consumers to make our voice heard and not on every company because sometimes conservative consumers aren’t going to make a dent in some companies. This one is one,’” he said during an appearance on The Benny Show.
Read more:
Trump kept quiet on the Bud Light boycott. It turns out he owns Anheuser-Busch stock
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-president didn’t join GOP rivals in calling for boycott of company in which he owns stock
Ivanka Trump splits from brothers by abandoning legal team in Trump Organization lawsuit fight
Ivanka Trump is pursuing a new legal strategy in her defence against allegations levied against the Trump Organization and its executives – Donald Trump and members of his family – by New York’s attorney general.
The resort and hotel chain business stands accused in New York civil court of defrauding banks and other financial interests by falsely inflating and deflating the value of their assets in order to obtain loans, reap tax benefits, secure better insurance rates, and for a whole host of reasons that enriched the Trump Organization’s coffers.
The lawsuit comes as the company was found guilty in New York criminal court just last December of running a decade-long criminal tax fraud scheme.
On Friday, Forbes reports that Ms Trump replaced a pair of attorneys who represented the three elder Trump children, Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka, with attorney Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper; Mr Moskowitz’s hiring also coincided with the departure of two other attorneys Ivanka Trump had retained separately from her brothers.
Read more:
Ivanka splits from brothers by abandoning legal team in Trump Organization lawsuit
Ex-president’s daughter seeks to distance herself from alleged actions of her brothers
‘I was ashamed. I thought it was my fault’
When telling her friend, TV anchor Carol Martin, about the encounter with Mr Trump, Ms Carroll said she told her not to publically accuse Mr Trump.
“Keep it to yourself,” Ms Martin said at the time, according to Ms Carroll. “He has 200 lawyers. He’ll bury you.”
Ms Martin is expected to testify.
Ms Carroll was asked why she didn’t say anything at the time, she said, “I would never report something like this,” according to Law & Crime.
She said Roger Ailes, her boss at Fox News, who was later forced out after facing sexual harassment allegations, “would have fired me. He was a friend of Donald Trump”.
“I was ashamed. I thought it was my fault,” she added.
She said that women who have been sexually assaulted are seen as “soiled goods”.
“People say, ‘You’re so brave. You’re so brave,’” she said, but also added, “I don’t know”.
She said people question if women should have been smarter, should have called out, or shouldn’t have been flirtatious.
E Jean Carroll trial judge demands Trump stop posting on Truth Social
The judge in the civil rape trial between Donald Trump and E Jean Carroll has demanded that the former president stop posting on Truth Social after he broke his silence on the court proceedings in a furious rant.
The former president took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning ahead of the first day of testimony in the bombshell case pitting him against Ms Carroll, who accused Mr Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the 1990s.
In a pair of posts, he branded the case a “witch hunt” as he made a misleading suggestion about key evidence in the case: the dress Ms Carroll was wearing on the day of the alleged rape.
“The E. Jean Carroll case, Ms. Bergdorf Goodman, is a made up SCAM,” Mr Trump wrote. “Her lawyer is a political operative, financed by a big political donor that they said didn’t exist, only to get caught lying about that.”
“Just look at her CNN interview before & after the commercial break - Like a different person. She said there was a dress, using the ol’ Monica Lewinsky ‘stuff’, then she didn’t want to produce it. The dress should be allowed to be part of the case. This is a fraudulent & false story--Witch Hunt!”
Read more:
E Jean Carroll trial judge demands Trump stop posting on Truth Social
Judge says Trump ‘may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability’
‘I don’t put bad things in my diary’
Mr Trump’s lawyer said during the opening arguments part of the proceedings that Ms Carroll didn’t write about the alleged rape in her diary.
“I’m very superstitious. I don’t put bad things in my diary,” she said when asked why, according to Law & Crime.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies