Trump news – latest: Mar-a-Lago worker makes shock claim about classified papers as Fox announces town hall
All the latest news today on Donald Trump’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
As competition builds for the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination, Donald Trump’s legal woes also continue to mount as a maintenance worker has made a shocking claim about the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
The worker recalled helping to move boxes into a storage room just one day before the Department of Justice visited Mar-a-Lago seeking the papers, reported The New York Times.
The worker didn’t know what the boxes contained at the time.
The timing of the move is suspicious and a sign that obstruction may have taken place, according to The Washington Post, which also reports a “dress rehearsal” of such a move took place even before a subpoena for the boxes was issued.
This comes as Mr Trump’s attorneys have called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, in what marks the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon over the classified documents case.
Mr Trump also appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal hush money case on Tuesday, and E Jean Carroll has amended an outstanding defamation case against the former president – while Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 race.
GOP 2024 field to grow as North Dakota governor set to join race, AP reports
Two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former computer software entrepreneur, is running for the Republican presidential nomination, a political aide familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Friday, putting him in an already crowded field dominated by ex-President Donald Trump,
The aide said Burgum plans to launch his campaign with a 7 June event in Fargo, the largest city in North Dakota. The aide was speaking on the condition of anonymity because the event had not been publicised yet.
Read more...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
A political aide familiar with the plans says two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is running for the Republican presidential nomination
Watch: Trump says of a possible DeSantis debate ‘unless it gets close why would anyone debate’
Forbes CEO doesn’t think 2024 GOP nominee will face Biden
Steve Forbes the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media told Jacqui Heinrich on Fox News this morning that he doesn’t think Joe Biden will be the Democratic Party nominee in 2024 based on new polls about the economy.
Asked whom he thought could step in, Mr Forbes said he thinks there could be a replay of 2020 and fearing a takeover by Bernie Sanders as the nominee, Democrats might instead look to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or Vice President Kamala Harris instead.
Watch:
ICYMI: Report says Trump staff moved boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago day before DoJ visit
Two members of Donald Trump’s staff moved boxes of documents just a day before the Department of Justice visited Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.
The files were moved the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor visited the private club in Florida’s Palm Beach. The timing of the move is considered by the authorities to be suspicious and a sign that obstruction may have taken place, according to The Washington Post.
Mr Trump and his associates are alleged to have conducted a “dress rehearsal” for moving the sensitive files even before getting a subpoena in May last year, The Post noted, citing anonymous sources.
Gustaf Kilander is following the story.
Trump staff moved documents at Mar-a-Lago day before DoJ visit, report says
DoJ officials invited to see storage area but not to open boxes where classified documents were later found
Don Jr says his father has the ‘charisma of a mortician’
Harsh words. Perhaps even worthy of Succession?
Donald Trump Jr says his father has the ‘charisma of a mortician’
Trump Jr says Ron DeSantis will regret running against his father
Can DeSantis beat Trump? Florida political veterans have their doubts...
He’s a ubiquitous presence in conservative media with a reputation as an anti-woke warrior who has used a compliant state legislature to make Florida a mecca for Trump-era Republicanism.
But if Ron DeSantis wants to be president, he has to defeat Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and prominent Florida politicians aren’t so sure either of those things will ever happen.
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report.
Can Ron DeSantis beat Donald Trump? These Florida political veterans aren’t so sure
The Florida governor has launched a presidential campaign, but many Sunshine State veterans tell Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia they aren’t sure he can best Donald Trump
Is the Mar-a-Lago classified papers investigation reaching its conclusions?
Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down.
Read more...
Trump lawyers seek meeting with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation shows signs of winding down
Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down
New Hampshire Republican switches from DeSantis to Trump after disastrous Twitter launch
A New Hampshire state representative switched her loyalties from Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump following the Florida governor’s glitch-filled presidential campaign launch announcement.
Rep Sandra Panek was included in a list of more than 50 Granite State lawmakers backing the Florida governor for president earlier this month.
“After being less than impressed with Ron DeSantis’s official announcement last night, I am hereby switching my endorsement to President Donald J Trump,” Ms Panek said in a statement.
“We can’t expect someone to run the country if they can’t properly run their own campaign launch.
“The stakes are simply too great in 2024 to take a chance on someone as unreliable as DeSantis – we need a proven winner like President Trump to take back the White House and Make America Great Again.”
Wisconsin fake electors trial set to start just before 2024 election
A jury trial in a lawsuit seeking $2.4m in damages from Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin‘s 10 electoral votes for Donald Trump in 2020 even though he lost is scheduled to begin just two months before the 2024 presidential election.
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday scheduled the trial to begin on 3 September 2024, and last one month.
Read more...
Wisconsin trial over fake electors set to start just before 2024 presidential election
A jury trial in a lawsuit seeking $2.4 million in damages from Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes for Donald Trump in 2020 even though he lost is scheduled to begin just two months before the 2024 presidential election
Trump lawyers ignite speculation of further indictment with letter to Garland
A recent letter by Donald Trump’s lawyers requesting a meeting with US attorney general Merrick Garland has sparked speculation that a fresh indictment could be looming against the former president.
Arpan Rai reports.
Trump lawyers ignite speculation that former president could be indicted yet again
His lawyers allege he ‘is being treated unfairly’ in the investigation related to classified documents found stashed in his properties
