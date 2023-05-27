✕ Close Donald Trump Jr accidentally says his father has the ‘charisma of a mortician’ in bungled attack video

As competition builds for the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination, Donald Trump’s legal woes continue to mount as a maintenance worker has made a shocking claim about the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The worker recalled helping to move boxes into a storage room just one day before the Department of Justice visited Mar-a-Lago seeking the papers, reported The New York Times.

The worker didn’t know what the boxes contained at the time.

The timing of the move is suspicious and a sign that obstruction may have taken place, according to The Washington Post, which also reports a “dress rehearsal” of such a move took place even before a subpoena for the boxes was issued.

This comes after Mr Trump’s attorneys called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, in what marks the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon in the classified documents case.

Mr Trump appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal hush money case on Tuesday, and E Jean Carroll has amended an outstanding defamation case against the former president – while Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 race.