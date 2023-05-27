Trump news – live: Prosecutors have recording of Trump speaking to witness in hush money criminal case
All the latest news today on Donald Trump’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Donald Trump Jr accidentally says his father has the ‘charisma of a mortician’ in bungled attack video
As competition builds for the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination, Donald Trump’s legal woes continue to mount as a maintenance worker has made a shocking claim about the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
The worker recalled helping to move boxes into a storage room just one day before the Department of Justice visited Mar-a-Lago seeking the papers, reported The New York Times.
The worker didn’t know what the boxes contained at the time.
The timing of the move is suspicious and a sign that obstruction may have taken place, according to The Washington Post, which also reports a “dress rehearsal” of such a move took place even before a subpoena for the boxes was issued.
This comes after Mr Trump’s attorneys called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, in what marks the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon in the classified documents case.
Mr Trump appeared in court by video for a second hearing in his criminal hush money case on Tuesday, and E Jean Carroll has amended an outstanding defamation case against the former president – while Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 race.
Prosecutors have recording of Trump speaking to witness in hush money criminal case
Prosecutors in Mr Trump’s criminal case in Manhattan have shared a recording of the former president speaking to a witness with Mr Trump’s legal team, according to CBS News.
The witness hasn’t been identified, a document made public by the prosecutorial office on Friday stated.
The document is known as an automatic discovery form and outlines the charges that a defendant is facing and also provides an overview of the evidence gathered against Mr Trump that’s set to be put forward at trial or at a preliminary hearing.
Both Mr Trump’s lawyers and the press had made several requests that an automatic discovery form be made public after Mr Trump’s 4 April arrest.
Don Jr says his father has the ‘charisma of a mortician’
Harsh words. Perhaps even worthy of Succession?
Donald Trump Jr says his father has the ‘charisma of a mortician’
Trump Jr says Ron DeSantis will regret running against his father
Can DeSantis beat Trump? Florida political veterans have their doubts...
He’s a ubiquitous presence in conservative media with a reputation as an anti-woke warrior who has used a compliant state legislature to make Florida a mecca for Trump-era Republicanism.
But if Ron DeSantis wants to be president, he has to defeat Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and prominent Florida politicians aren’t so sure either of those things will ever happen.
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report.
Can Ron DeSantis beat Donald Trump? These Florida political veterans aren’t so sure
The Florida governor has launched a presidential campaign, but many Sunshine State veterans tell Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia they aren’t sure he can best Donald Trump
Club for Growth ad hits Trump on social security
Conservative advocacy group Club for Growth has attacked Donald Trump over his plan for social security in an ad released on Thursday.
“The Trump plan for Social Security is no practice swing,” the voiceover says, along with footage of the former president golfing. “His plan, same as Joe Biden’s, would club seniors with automatic benefit cuts, 23 percent in 10 years or less, putting your retirement in a rough spot.”
“With Donald Trump, it’s par for the course,” it continues. “Another plan that cheats people out of what they earned, people who worked for it but won’t get it, if Trump’s plan sinks 23 per cent of their savings. Tell Donald Trump, stop cheating seniors.”
The golfing theme of the ad is timed for this weekend’s LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC.
Watch below:
GOP 2024 field to grow as North Dakota governor set to join race, AP reports
Two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former computer software entrepreneur, is running for the Republican presidential nomination, a political aide familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Friday, putting him in an already crowded field dominated by ex-President Donald Trump,
The aide said Burgum plans to launch his campaign with a 7 June event in Fargo, the largest city in North Dakota. The aide was speaking on the condition of anonymity because the event had not been publicised yet.
Read more...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
A political aide familiar with the plans says two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is running for the Republican presidential nomination
Watch: Trump says of a possible DeSantis debate ‘unless it gets close why would anyone debate’
Forbes CEO doesn’t think 2024 GOP nominee will face Biden
Steve Forbes the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media told Jacqui Heinrich on Fox News this morning that he doesn’t think Joe Biden will be the Democratic Party nominee in 2024 based on new polls about the economy.
Asked whom he thought could step in, Mr Forbes said he thinks there could be a replay of 2020 and fearing a takeover by Bernie Sanders as the nominee, Democrats might instead look to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or Vice President Kamala Harris instead.
Watch:
ICYMI: Report says Trump staff moved boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago day before DoJ visit
Two members of Donald Trump’s staff moved boxes of documents just a day before the Department of Justice visited Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.
The files were moved the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor visited the private club in Florida’s Palm Beach. The timing of the move is considered by the authorities to be suspicious and a sign that obstruction may have taken place, according to The Washington Post.
Mr Trump and his associates are alleged to have conducted a “dress rehearsal” for moving the sensitive files even before getting a subpoena in May last year, The Post noted, citing anonymous sources.
Gustaf Kilander is following the story.
Trump staff moved documents at Mar-a-Lago day before DoJ visit, report says
DoJ officials invited to see storage area but not to open boxes where classified documents were later found
