Trump news – live: Trump tries to block Mike Pence from testifying about Jan 6 riots
Follow all the latest news coming out of Trumpworld
Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest
Former president Donald Trump is attempting to stop former vice president Mike Pence from testifying about the January 6 Capitol riots, it has been reported.
Mr Trump is appealing a decision from a court that would require Mr Pence to appear before a grand jury investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, Bloomberg News reported.
Meanwhile, the former president is set to make a quick return to New York to give a deposition in a lawsuit brought by the city’s attorney general Letitia James.
This will be the second time he is giving a deposition in the case – the first was last year in August when he refused to answer any questions citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
In other news, Mr Trump issued a series of messages over the course of the Easter long weekend, ranting about the Democrats and president Joe Biden, the Afghanistan withdrawal, his potential Republican rival Ron DeSantis – and “WORLD WAR III”.
Trump breezes past deadlines to file financial disclosures
Donald Trump’s campaign for president ahead of the 2024 election is already bumping up against the Federal Election Commission.
Raw Story reports that the agency sent a letter ordering former president Donald Trump to comply with election law and file his financial disclosures after he missed the March 15 deadline to file his campaign financial disclosure forms.
The agency rebuffed his request for an extension, and could levy a fine against his campaign.
Read more:
Trump breezes past deadlines to file financial disclosures
The former president’s campaign might have to pay a $200 fine for missing the deadline.
Voices: Polling is clear: Trump’s arrest hurt his re-election chances
More people are taking the charges against the former president seriously, Eric Garcia writes:
Polling is clear: Trump’s arrest hurt his re-election chances
More people are taking the charges against the former president seriously
Trump appeals court ruling that requires Pence to appear before grand jury
Former president Donald Trump is appealing a decision from a court that would require former Vice President Mike Pence to appear before a grand jury investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, Bloomberg News reported.
Late last month, a court in Washington ordered Mr Pence to tesitfy before a grand jury assembled by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith about his interactions with Mr Trump before the January 6 riot. The judge in the case rejected Mr Trump’s attempt to invoke executive privilege.
On Monday, it was reported that Mr Trump had filed an appeal of the decision with the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.
Read more:
Trump appeals court ruling that requires Pence to appear before grand jury
Former president Donald Trump is appealing a decision from a court that would require former vice president Mike Pence to appear before a grand jury investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, Bloomberg News reported.
Trump attempting to stop Mike Pence from testifying about Jan 6 riots
Donald Trump is reportedly trying to block former vice president Mike Pence from testifying about the January 6 riots.
Mr Trump is appealing a decision from a court that would require Mr Pence to appear before a grand jury investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, Bloomberg News reported.
Mr Pence was ordered last month by a court in Washington to testify before a grand jury investigating the charges.
The judge has already rejected Mr Trump’s attempt to invoke executive privilege.
Trump set for quick New York return to give deposition in lawsuit brought by Letitia James
Donald Trump is set to make a quick return to New York to give a deposition in a lawsuit brought by New York attorney general Letitia James, it was reported.
This will be the second time he is giving a deposition in the case - the first was last year in August when he refused to answer any questions citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
At the time, Mr Trump said that the investigation was a politically-motivated “witch hunt” against him.
Trump rants and raves about investigations against him
Donald Trump went on a tear on Monday as he repeatedly condemned the legal challenges piling up against him and denounced various law enforcement agencies around the country as supposedly controlled by “racists, lunatics, and radical left maniacs”.
Several all-caps screeds were posted across Truth Social by the former president as he faced indictment on 34 criminal counts in New York and the potential for more charges in three other separate criminal investigations into his conduct.
Trump impersonated for ‘SNL’ Easter message
In the latest SNL sketch, the former president — played by James Austin Johnson — compares his indictment to the persecution of Jesus and calls him a “nepo baby”.
In the clip, the actor delivers a perfect Trump monologue: “A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all. If you haven’t put it together folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus—again. And what better time than on his birthday, Easter?”
“We’re both very tall, very popular, and both, frankly, white Americans,” he explains.“He rose from the dead on the third day,” the actor said. “I would have done it faster—possibly two. Possibly two days. I think we could have done it a lot faster.”
“Because I’m a self-made billionaire and Christ was—let’s call it what it is—a nepo baby. I mean, his dad was God. It’s pretty easy to start a religion when your daddy’s God.”
Watch below:
There will be no efforts to hold Clarence Thomas for his seeming conflicts of interest
Eric Garcia writes:
Despite the outrage, Mr Thomas will likely avoid any measures of accountability largely because nobody has a vested interest in doing so.
First and foremost, any impeachment proceedings would need to begin in the House of Representatives, which Republicans currently control. Given that Mr Thomas is one of the biggest stalwarts on the court for originalism, the specific ideology that many conservatives espouse when interpreting the US Constitution, they have no vested interest in doing so.
There will be no efforts to hold Clarence Thomas for his conflicts of interest
Nobody has the political will or incentive to hold Mr Thomas accountable. That will ding the image of the court in the public view.
DeSantis expected to make first public appearance in South Carolina
Ron DeSantis is expected to make his first public appearance in South Carolina — a state which experts say will be crucial if he plans on launching a 2024 presidential bid.
The Associated Press reported that the South Carolina senator, Josh Kimbrell, will host the Florida governor for an event on 19 April in Spartanburg.
Mr DeSantis has been travelling to Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan in recent weeks.
“I have told everybody associated with his team, ‘You’ve got to get here early and often’,” Mr Kimbrell said.
“I’ve tried to make it clear to them that, if you want to win, you’ve got to get here early.”
Trump admits he is one inch shorter than he claims on arraignment paperwork
Donald Trump reportedly told officers that he was 6 feet and 2 inches tall during his arrest and arraignment in New York last week — an inch shorter than he claims to be.
The 76-year-old provided his personal information including height, weight and occupation to the police is a routine process for those booked on criminal charges.
He gave his weight at 240 pounds, Mediaite reported.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
Trump forced to admit he is one inch shorter during arrest paperwork
Trump identifies his profession as ‘business person’ during arraignment at a Manhattan courthouse
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies