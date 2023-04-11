✕ Close Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest

Former president Donald Trump is attempting to stop former vice president Mike Pence from testifying about the January 6 Capitol riots, it has been reported.

Mr Trump is appealing a decision from a court that would require Mr Pence to appear before a grand jury investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, Bloomberg News reported.

Meanwhile, the former president is set to make a quick return to New York to give a deposition in a lawsuit brought by the city’s attorney general Letitia James.

This will be the second time he is giving a deposition in the case – the first was last year in August when he refused to answer any questions citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

In other news, Mr Trump issued a series of messages over the course of the Easter long weekend, ranting about the Democrats and president Joe Biden, the Afghanistan withdrawal, his potential Republican rival Ron DeSantis – and “WORLD WAR III”.