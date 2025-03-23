Trump draws cheers and boos as he attends NCAA wrestling championship in Philadelphia: Live updates
Trump was joined at the NCAA finals by his right-hand man Elon Musk as well as Representative Jim Jordan and Senators Dave McCormick and Markwayne Mullin
President Donald Trump attended the NCAA’s men’s wrestling championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Saturday evening with his entourage, including billionaire Elon Musk.
Walking into the Wells Fargo Center, the president was greeted with a mix of “USA” chants as well as boos – a typical response to the president attending public sporting events.
Also present alongside Trump were Representative Jim Jordan, Senator Dave McCormick and Senator Markwayne Mullin.
It is the second time in three years the president has attended the NCAA wrestling championships, and it is the latest sports-related trip Trump has embarked on since taking office. Trump attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the Daytona 500 in Florida.
Trump is a fan of attending public sporting events and has often used them to bolster his political persona.
The president’s latest public appearance arrives as he utilizes his administration to go after federal judges who have been ruling against his slew of executive orders seeking to consolidate power to the executive branch, drastically reduce the federal workforce and carry-out his mass deportation plan.
Musk reprises controversial election tactic and offers money to people who sign MAGA petition
An Elon Musk-backed group is offering voters in Wisconsin $100 to sign a petition opposing “activist judges” just two weeks ahead of a state Supreme Court election.
Musk’s Super PAC made a similar offer to swing state voters during last year’s election campaign. The political action committee, America PAC, revealed the petition in a Thursday night post on X. It says that each voter in the state who signs the petition will receive $100 in addition to another $100 for every signer they refer.
The campaign of the Supreme Court candidate backed by the Democrats, Susan Crawford, argued that Musk was attempting to buy votes ahead of the April 1 election. The offer was shared two days after the start of early voting in the race, pitting Crawford against the Republican-and-Musk-backed candidate, Brad Schimel.
National Weather Service suspends critically important forecasting practice after DOGE devastation
The National Weather Service is suspending more weather balloon observations following major staff cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration by the Trump administration via Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
The forecasting practice helps scientists gather critical data on temperature, wind speed, humidity, and other factors used to help predict severe storms and continuously difficult-to-forecast tornadoes.
Julia Musto reports:
National Weather Service suspends critical forecasting practice after DOGE staff cuts
Jimmy Kimmel doubles down on Elon Musk mockery after Tesla CEO lashes out
Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at Elon Musk after the billionaire and senior advisor to Donald Trump branded the late night talk show host an “unfunny jerk“ for jokes he made about Tesla.
On the Wednesday (19 March) edition of his show Kimmel poked fun at Musk and Tesla as protests and arson attacks against the electric car company continue in the United States.
Musk responded to the protesters by calling them “deranged” during a Fox News interview but Kimmel had little sympathy for the tech entrepreneur. “Well, let me see if I can explain it for you: When you pull out a chainsaw to celebrate firing thousands of people, they get mad,” joked Kimmel.
Law firm calls Trump and Bondi 'far removed' from Constitution
The law firm Keker, Van Nest, & Peters issued a statement condemning President Donald Trump for issuing an executive memo calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate and punish law firms who file challenges to the Trump administration’s policies.
“Trump’s new memo underscores how far removed this President, Attorney General and Administration are from our nation’s Constitution and bedrock values,” lawyers at the large litigation firm said in a statement.
“Our liberties depend on lawyers’ willingness to represent unpopular people and causes, including in matters adverse to the Federal Government. An attack on lawyers who perform this work is inexcusable and despicable. Our profession owes every client zealous legal representation without fear of retribution, regardless of their political affiliation or ability to pay.”
94 percent of polled Germans said they’ll never buy a Tesla
Germany is so over electric car maker Tesla, according to a recent poll, and the company can thank CEO Elon Musk for the cold shoulder.
A new T-Online poll found that of 100,000 Germans, 94 percent said they would not buy a Tesla. Only 3 percent said they'd still consider the purchase.
Earlier this month Forbes reported that German Tesla sales in February dropped by 76 percent. It's not just a coincidence or a fluke of the EV industry — electric vehicle registrations in Germany increased by 32 percent during the same time period that Tesla sales dropped.
While not all of Tesla's woes can be placed in Musk's lap — EV competition has been increasing for years — Musk's political antics certainly haven’t seemed to help his company.
Musk has voiced support for the far-right AfD political party in Germany, even hosting a call with supporters and telling them to "move beyond" their "past guilt." During the call, he told AfD backers that "children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents" in an apparent reference to the nation's Nazi past.
Inside the fight in small-town Maine where Trump’s tariffs are having a major impact on parking
A small town in Maine has found itself inadvertently at the mercy of Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war with Canada - and it’s the parking that is suffering.
The town of York initially ordered 17 kiosks from MacKay Meters, a Quebec-based company, but has been forced to reduce the order to 13 due to the 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports threatened by the president. The result of the tariffs is a $20,000 increase in the cost of each kiosk.
Read more:
Trump’s tariffs are having a major impact on parking meters in small-town Maine
IRS braces for $500bn drop in revenue as taxpayers skip filings in wake of DOGE cuts at agency
The IRS is bracing for a $500 billion drop in revenue as an increasing number of taxpayers could skip submitting their filings in the wake of Department of Government Efficiency layoffs, according to a report.
Rhian Lubin reports:
IRS braces for $500bn drop in revenue as taxpayers skip filings in wake of DOGE cuts
Pope Francis set to be discharged from hospital on Sunday
Pope Francis will be discharged from hospital on Sunday, one of the doctors treating him has confirmed.
He will need two months of rest at the Vatican and full recovery will take “a lot of time” as he is not fully healed, they added on Saturday.
"The recommendation for a period of convalescence of at least two months is very important," Sergio Alfieri, head of the pope's medical team, told the press conference.
He is also advised against having meetings with large groups of people.
The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to the hospital on 14 February with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.
Police investigating after former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber, 43, found dead at Virginia home
Police are investigating after former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Jessica Aber, was found dead at her Virginia home on Saturday morning.
At 9:18 a.m on Saturday, police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman and found her deceased, according to a statement from Alexandria Police.
She was later identified as Aber, who was nominated to the U.S. Attorney role in 2021 by former president Joe Biden. Aber was 43 years old.
READ MORE:
