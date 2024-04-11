Trump slams Arizona court’s abortion ruling, contradicting recent stance favouring state control: Live
Abortion rights expected to be key issue for many voters in November when Biden and Trump go to the polls
Donald Trump has said that the Arizona court ruling outlawing abortion unless a patient’s life is in danger went too far. He made the remarks at a campaign event in Atlanta.
Access to abortion is set to galvanise voters in November — as it has in all elections since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. The former president said on Monday he wants states to decide on the issue.
Meanwhile, the judge overseeing Mr Trump’s criminal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents has sided with special counsel Jack Smith’s office and agreed that the names of government witnesses in the case should remain secret.
In a new filing on Tuesday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that potential witnesses’ names and identifiable information must be redacted due to concerns for their safety.
The ruling came after the former president lost three last-ditch bids to delay his hush money trial in as many days. The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on 15 April.
Meanwhile, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months at New York’s notorious Rikers Island prison after pleading guilty to perjury.
Trump hits Chick-fil-A and orders lunch for customers
Mike Bedigan reports:
Donald Trump made a surprise stop on the campaign trail in Atlanta, Georgia, where he indulged in one of his favourite hobbies – handing out fast food.
The former president’s fast food allegiance seemed to have briefly changed, as he replaced his well-documented penchant for McDonald’s for rival US chain Chick-Fil-A.
Pictures showed Mr Trump behind the counter of the restaurant on Wednesday, handing out various items to customers, smiling and taking pictures. The visit came ahead of a scheduled fundraising luncheon.
He ordered 30 milkshakes and “some chicken,” telling staff at the outlet that he wanted to “take care of the customers”.
Read on...
Trump orders food for everyone as he hits a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta
The former president ordered items from staff at the Atlanta franchise, declaring that it was ‘the Lord’s chicken’ – although it wasn’t immediately clear if he paid for it himself
RFK Jr campaign aide attended Jan 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally for Trump
A campaign aide for independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has been revealed as an attendee of the infamous “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 2021 in support of Donald Trump.
Rita Palma, who is an aide for RFK Jr’s campaign in New York, called Mr Trump her “favorite president,” and attended several “Stop the Steal” rallies following the 2020 election, according to now-deleted tweets sent from Ms Palma’s account seen by CNN, as well as comments she posted on the conservative social media site Parler that have since been made private.
Martha McHardy reports:
RFK Jr campaign aide revealed as attendee of Jan 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally for Trump
Polls show that far more Republicans than Democrats have a favourable opinion of independent candidate Kennedy
Editorial: Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine means no peace at all
The former president has long boasted that he could secure peace between Russia and Ukraine within 14 hours, and, in any case, the war would “never have happened” if he’d still been president in 2022.
In both scenarios, “peace” means secession of eastern Ukraine plus Crimea to Putin, and de facto recognition of the present sham so-called “people’s republics” as within Russia’s sphere of influence, if not inside the Russian Federation itself. With such a plan for peace, it makes no sense to arm Ukraine. So, The Donald isn’t going to. It is appeasement, with a beaming Trump grin on its face: the greatest betrayal of Europe since Stalin at Yalta managed to persuade the Allies to allow him to occupy most of Eastern Europe.
Read the full editorial from The Independent:
Editorial: Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine means no peace at all
Editorial: The outlook is poor, for Ukraine and the cause of freedom. America under Trump would recede into isolationism and protectionism – and its foreign policy would be the appeasement of Russia, if not China
Trump rails against NPR, having failed to defund it as president
Mike Johnson suffers embarrassing defeat over government spying bill
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson watched his party revolt on another key rule vote on Wednesday as the House voted on reforms to the US’s domestic surveillance system.
A rebellion led by members of the House Freedom Caucus tanked a vote to advance the legislation, angry that the proposed reforms would not require FBI agents to acquire a warrant from a judge to spy on American citizens.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC:
Mike Johnson suffers embarrassing defeat over government spying bill
Privacy advocates want stricter reforms to warantless surveillance program
Hush money trial: Trump loses third request for stay in as many days...
Things didn’t go so well at the appellate court today either... and as Lisa Rubin notes, each time he has been in front of a different judge.
Here’s Alex Woodward with the details:
Trump files another appeal to delay hush money trial days before jury selection
The former president wants to remove evidence he claims is covered by his ‘immunity’ defence
Trump says he won’t sign abortion ban into law
Former president Donald Trump said he would not sign a national abortion ban into law if it were passed by Congress, his firmest remark yet on a national prohibition of the procedure.
When asked on Wednesday in Atlanta whether he would sign a federal abortion ban if it crossed his desk as president, Mr Trump replied, “No,” CNN reported.
Kelly Rissman unpacks the former president’s comments:
Trump says he won’t sign abortion ban into law
The former president’s comment to reporters is the most explicit he’s been so far regarding a national ban
Interview: Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina
Eric Garcia writes:
Every time the US vice president Kamala Harris visits North Carolina, the state’s governor Roy Cooper reminds her how many times she has visited the Tar Heel state.
“She’s been a dozen times since she’s been vice president to North Carolina,” Mr Cooper told The Independent. The two have known each other for more than a decade since Ms Harris was attorney general for California and he served in the same job for North Carolina.
Ms Harris has traversed the state, travelling to Raleigh, but also to NC A&T, one of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities, to talk about voting rights. While many worry about Ms Harris given polls her low approval rating, Mr Cooper said she is a major asset as she and President Joe Biden seek to flip North Carolina.
Continue reading...
The last line of defense for abortion rights in the South - and Biden’s best ally
Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina talks with Eric Garcia about defending abortion rights in the south, his friendship with Kamala Harris and why Joe Biden can win North Carolina
Steven Wu of the district attorney’s office argued that there is no basis for what the defence is trying to argue here and called their complaints “meritless”.
He said their evidentiary objections failed because they were made too late, even though “the immunity issue has been floating around in the defendant’s head for months”.
Mr Wu said it is false that the defence is restricted from filing motions and said that some of their complaints related to orders that were issued as late as last year.
“Yet they are coming only today ... That is way too late to be coming to [this] court and seeking immediate relief,” he said.
The judge appeared sceptical of the Trump team’s argument, but there is no decision yet.
Trump lawyers return to appellate court for motion to delay
Alex Woodward reports:
Donald Trump’s lawyers have returned to the appellate court in New York to try once again to delay his hush money trial — still scheduled to start on Monday 15 April.
Attorney Emil Bove (who has been up before the appellate court judges every day this week) wants a stay because of Judge Juan Merchan’s “appearance of impropriety” (which was already argued and dismissed last year), the restrictions on defence motions, and Mr Trump’s failed attempt to use his presidential “immunity” to block evidence that is considered “official acts”.
There are no restrictions on motions.
Worth noting that Mr Trump’s messages via fundraising emails etc, have been saying that the trial is happening on Monday anyway...
