Trump seen pouting and petulant in new video from fraud trial deposition: Live updates
In newly released deposition videos, Mr Trump is seen sitting with his arms crossed and upset
Mr Trump was seen pouting and petulant in a new video of his deposition tapes released by the New York Attorney General’s Office on Friday.
The former president is currently being sued by State Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly inflating the value of his real estate assets and others on financial statements to secure loans, thereby defrauding banks and insurers.
During the seven-hour deposition, which took place in April, Mr Trump is seen at times with his arms crossed and a displeased look on his face as his mood switches from calm to annoyed.
“I think you would’ve had nuclear holocaust if I didn’t deal with North Korea,” the former president told his interviewers. “I think you would’ve had a nuclear war if I weren’t elected and I think you might have a nuclear war now if you want to know the truth.”
Mr Trump has previously said that Ms James’ lawsuit against him, which was filed in September 2022, is a political “witch hunt”. A ruling is expected by the end of January.
The former president was seen campaigning in New Hampshire this week ahead of the state’s primary next week.
Fani Willis says deputy’s estranged wife ‘interfering’ with Trump prosecution
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has pushed back on allegations that she has had an “improper” relationship with her deputy, instead accusing his estranged wife of attempting to interfere with their prosecution of Donald Trump.
Ms Willis has been issued a subpoena to sit for a pretrial deposition in the divorce case of special prosecutor Nathan Wade and his wife Joycelyn Wade on 23 January. On Thursday, Ms Willis’s lawyer said in a filing that the subpoena should be dismissed.
Attorney Cinque Axam, representing Ms Willis, argued that Ms Wade “has conspired with interested parties in the criminal election interference case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass and oppress District Attorney Willis”.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said he agrees with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request for a speedy trial in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case – citing an increased public interest ahead of the 2024 election.
In an interview with CNN this week, Mr Garland provided few, but firm, comments on the special counsel’s investigation and upcoming trial against Mr Trump related to the former president’s alleged involvement in conspiring and working to overturn the 2020 election results.
“The special prosecutor has said from the beginning that he thinks public interest requires a speedy trial, which I agree with,” Mr Garland said.
Ariana Baio reports on the attorney general’s remarks:
Prosecutors ask for six-month prison term for ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro
The Department of Justice has asked for a six-month prison sentence for former Trump aide Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress.
On Thursday, federal prosecutors argued in a 20-page filing that Mr Navarro put his loyalty to former President Donald Trump above the law when he declined to work with the House Select Committee looking into the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
Mr Navarro, who was a trade and pandemic adviser in the Trump White House who later pushed baseless claims of voter fraud, acted without a lawyer as he defied a subpoena from the House, instead relying on a press statement issued by former President Donald Trump in November 2021 saying that he didn’t have to work with another committee that was looking into the handling of the pandemic, prosecutors argued.
The 74-year-old was found guilty of two charges of contempt in September last year after he refused to testify or hand over documents after receiving a House subpoena in February 2022.
Nikki Haley has hit back at Donald Trump after he ramped up his attacks on her ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
The former South Carolina governor said Mr Trump’s personal attacks mean he is feeling “threatened” and “insecure” as they head towards the state’s 2024 GOP presidential contest.
It comes after the former president shared an article from far-right conspiracy site The Gateway Pundit which claimed Ms Haley is not a “natural born citizen” and is therefore not eligible to serve as President of the United States because her parents, Indian immigrants, were not American citizens when she was born in 1972.
Ms Haley, who served as Mr Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, was born in the United States and is therefore eligible to run for president, according to the 14th Amendment.
Martha McHardy has the story:
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, who served in the US House as a Florida Republican between 1995 and 2001, said on MSNBC on Friday morning that “Donald Trump is not well, we know this”.
“He really does think that Barack Obama is still president of the United States,” he added.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
Donald Trump attends funeral of Melania’s mother as trial continues in New York
Donald Trump took time away from his ongoing legal issues to join his wife Melania at her mother’s funeral in Florida. The former president accompanied the former first lady to a church close to their Mar-a-Lago estate for the funeral of her mother Amalija Knavs. The couple’s 18-year-old son Baron attended, alongside other Trump family members. The 77-year-old GOP frontrunner is currently on trial over defamation allegations levelled by E. Jean Carroll. The president’s lawyer Alina Habba attempted to halt the Manhattan trial while he attended the funeral, but the judge refused since his presence is not required for the case to continue.
Donald Trump has claimed he would live to age 200 if he did not eat so much junk food.
During a campaign event in New Hampshire this week, the 77-year-old recalled comments by his former White House physician, Ronny Jackson, who previously said he would “be around for 200 years” if he did not eat so much junk food.
Nevertheless, Mr Trump – who is said to have a penchant for Diet Coke – gave himself a clean bill of health, telling supporters that he feels 35, and adding that he feels “cognitively” 20 years younger than he is.
“I feel like I’m about 35 years old. I feel better now than I did 30 years ago,” Mr Trump said.
Donald Trump will be 78 in June.
Remarks made by Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba in a recent interview about “faking being smart” resurfaced after she endured two tough days in court during her client’s civil trial for defamation damages.
Ms Habba repeatedly clashed with New York judge Lewis A Kaplan in court on Tuesday and Wednesday, during the former president’s civil trial to determine damages for defaming columnist E Jean Carroll.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley has warned against the prospect of November’s election becoming a rematch of the 2020 contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, asking: “Do we really want to have two 80-year-olds running for president when we have a country in disarray and a world on fire?”
Speaking at a CNN town hall event at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, ahead of next Tuesday’s state primary, Ms Haley told host Jake Tapper that both the GOP frontrunner and the president were so “distracted by their own investigations and their own grievances” that a renewed contest between them would not be in the best interests of the country.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
