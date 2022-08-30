Trump news - latest: Ex-president demands ‘new election immediately’ in latest Truth Social rant
South Carolina senator also levels allegation of ‘double standards’ in law enforcement
Related video: Justice Department releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday warned against “riots in the street” if former president Donald Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified documents found from his Mar-a-Lago home during the FBI search.
“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” he told Fox News, in an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.
Mr Graham levelled allegations of “double standards” by the investigators in probing matters against Mr Trump, with the aim of “getting him”.
“Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” he said. “There is a double standard when it comes to Trump.”
The South Carolina senator also claimed that the FBI was told to “back off” investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop in a bid to “make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election”.
Right-leaning Drudge website pictures Trump in orange jumpsuit
The right-leaning news aggregation website the Drudge Report pictured former president Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit in a photoshopped image as it linked to several articles outlining his mounting legal problems.
Under the headline “Trump indictment watch”, the site linked to a Daily Beast Op-Ed arguing “It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted”.
Mr Trump is under investigation for bringing classified documents to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving the White House in January of last year.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Right-leaning Drudge website pictures Trump in orange jumpsuit amid legal woes
Former president pictured in inmate outfit under headline ‘Trump indictment watch’
ICYMI: Trump demands ‘new election immediately’ in bizarre post on Truth Social
Donald Trump is now openly demanding that the 2020 election be re-run, nearly two years after his defeat, after Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the site suppressed content about Hunter Biden following warnings from the FBI — then run by a Trump appointee — about misinformation and Russian election interference.
The ex-president made his latest demand on Truth Social on Monday after months of insisting that the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop would have swayed the election in his favour. There’s little evidence that wide swaths of Americans care about that so-called scandal, and Mr Biden has yet to be charged or accused of wrongdoing by a credible source.
“REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!” the ex-president wrote.
There iso provision in the US Constitution to “redo” an election.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg:
Trump demands ‘new election immediately’ in bizarre post on Truth Social
Mr Trump also claims he should be declared the winner of the 2020 election because, in his opinion, the FBI ‘buried’ a widely-publicised report on the contents of a laptop purportedly belonging to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden
Michael Cohen warns Trump may have 'given away' sensitive information
Donald Trump’s former attorney believes that the former president may have “given away” sensitive information while travelling around the world during his tenure in the White House.
In a Tik Tok video, Mr Cohen reacted to a Washington Post report, which stated that Mr Trump would take unorganised boxes of classified documents with him on overseas trips.
“Let me be very clear, considering I know this ‘Mandarin Mussolini’ extremely well. Donald doesn’t take boxes of material around the world for no reason at all. He took it for nefarious reasons,” Mr Cohen said.
“Nothing that Donald Trump is doing is for the benefit of you, for me, for the American people, for this country.
“This is all about him. And I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage. That’s his goal,” he said.
“His goal, because he knows his ass is in the grinder right now. He knows that he’s cooked, that he’s going to use this information, look for all we know, he’s already given it away, but there’s definitely more that’s there.”
He added that Mr Trump would try to use the classified information to “ensure that he doesn’t spend the rest of his natural life behind bars charged with treason”.
Trump bragged he ‘knew illicit details’ about Macron’s ‘love life’: report
Former president Donald Trump reportedly bragged to his friends that he knew details about the “love life” of French president Emmanuel Macron.
Among the information that was seized from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, was a document listed as “info re: President of France” and this disclosure has left officials on both sides of the Atlantic scrambling to find out what it is that Mr Trump thinks he knows, Rolling Stone reported.
According to sources quoted in the report, Mr Trump has had a “tawdry” interest in Mr Macron for years and bragged recently that he knew “illicit details” about his “love life”.
Mr Trump claimed that he learned about some of this dirt through “intelligence” he had seen or been briefed on, the sources told the American magazine.
However, it is not known if the Macron-related document had anything to do with the French president’s personal life. “But the mere revelation of its existence triggered a trans-Atlantic freakout,” the sources said.
Republicans use Pelosi’s own words against her as they urge her to press Biden on student debt
Republicans are pointing to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s past remarks indicating that she did not believe student debt could be cancelled unilaterally by the Executive Branch as they urge her to oppose Joe Biden’s decision to cancel up to $10,000 in loans for most borrowers.
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness,” the Speaker of the House said in July of last year. “He does not. He can postpone, he can delay but he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”
GOP lawmakers sent Ms Pelosi a letter this week insisting that given her past stance, it is “imperative that you act immediately in defense of our Constitution and the powers of the legislative branch”.
Read more from Eric Garcia in The Independent:
Republicans use Pelosi’s own words against her on student debt
‘People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone, he can delay but he does not have that power,’ House Speaker said in July
Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet
Ohio congressman Jim Jordan caught the ire of Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.
Mr Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”
He was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of his belief in “working hard” given his support for Donald Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy system to his advantage and stands accused of defrauding banks and other financial authorities.
John Bowden reports.
Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet
Ohio Trump supporter mocked over tweet amid GOP response to Biden student loan decision
Majority of Republican voters back Trump for 2024, finds poll
A large number of Republican voters prefer Donald Trump to be the GOP’s 2024 presidential election nominee, a new poll has found.
The USA Today/ Ipsos poll conducted after the Mar-a-Lago searches found that nearly 59 per cent of the Republican voters back Mr Trump and that he “deserves re-election,” while 41 per cent said it’s time for a change.
The poll was conducted between 18-22 August among a nationally representative survey of 2,345 adults, including 800 Republican voters and 1,031 Democratic voters.
GOP senate candidate cleans up website, removes Trump’s 2020 election claim
Arizona senate nominee Blake Masters reportedly cleaned his website to remove the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.
After his primary win, the Republican candidate also removed controversial language saying Democrats were trying to “import” a new electorate.
A person close to Mr Masters told CNN that the candidate designs, codes and updates his website himself and his updates to the abortion section reflect his desire to use his policy section as a “living document”
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy
President Joe Biden will speak in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall this week for a national address presumably about the ongoing threat to American freedoms that he says the Republican Party poses.
His remarks will come as GOP-led legislatures are rolling out bans on abortion in response to the overturning of Roe vs Wade, while signs indicated that some conservatives want the Supreme Court to overturn the precedent protecting same-sex marriage rights next.
“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack," said the White House in a statement. "And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”
Read more in The Independent:
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia
Jill Biden tests negative for Covid
First lady Jill Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday and will return to Washington on Tuesday, nearly a week after she came down with a “rebound” case of the coronavirus.
Ms Biden had been isolating at her family’s house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, since testing positive on 24 August, her communications director said in a statement.
She first tested positive for the coronavirus on 15 August when she and president Joe Biden were vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
