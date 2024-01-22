✕ Close Merrick Garland agrees with call for ‘speedy’ Trump trial

A lawyer for E Jean Carroll says the infamous Donald Trump “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005 will not be put before a New York jury considering defamation damages, the Associated Press reports.

This jury is considering whether Mr Trump owes additional money to Ms Carroll after a previous jury awarded her $5 million when they ruled Mr Trump sexually abused the former columnist in 1996 and later defamed her in 2022.

The 2005 tape depicts the former president speaking poorly about women. Ms Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told the judge the tape should not be shown to keep the “focus” of the trial, according to the AP. For that same reason, Ms Kaplan also said she won’t call Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds as witnesses.

Ms Stoynoff previously said Mr Trump groped her against her will in the 1970s, while Ms Leeds said the former president kissed her against her will in 2005, the AP reports.

Now, the former president could testify as soon as Monday, just hours ahead of the New Hampshire primary election on Tuesday, per the AP.