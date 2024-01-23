Trump rages at E Jean Carroll as defamation trial delayed: Live updates

✕ Close Why is Donald Trump back in court against E Jean Carroll?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has resumed his online attack on E Jean Carroll after the latest instalment of her defamation trial against him in New York had to be postponed on Monday over concerns about exposure to Covid-19 in both the jury and the defence team, thwarting his plans to testify.

Mr Trump’s attorney Alina Habba asked for the court to resume on Wednesday, one day after the New Hampshire presidential primary election, a request that Ms Carroll’s attorneys opposed.

Ms Habba reported to the judge that she was not feeling well, although she did not wear a face mask while seated next to her client. A juror also reported feeling hot and nauseous.

US district judge Lewis Kaplan duly agreed to postpone the hearing until Wednesday morning, allowing Mr Trump to return early to his campaigning in the Granite State.

The jury is considering how much additional compensation the defendant must pay after being accused of defaming the woman he was found liable for having sexually assaulted in a department store dressing room in 1996.

A previous trial ended with the complainant being awarded $5m in damages over the attack, which Mr Trump has consistently denied any part in.