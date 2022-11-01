Trump takes tax return case to Supreme Court as Jan 6 officer appears at Oath Keepers trial - follow live
A jury has been convened to hear a massive tax fraud case against the Trump Organization
Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned
Former president Donald Trump has launched a last-ditch appeal to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns by filing an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court claiming it will undermine the separation of powers.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head, with three cases involving him and his affairs currently being heard in court.
While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate assets to obtain favourable loans while evading high tax burdens. And on another front, the criminal trial of the Trump Organization for an alleged tax fraud scheme is set to begin after jury selection was completed last week.
Mr Trump has already been deposed in the civil case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Elsewhere, US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn has testified at the trial of several leading members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group describing the events of 6 January 2021.
Trump endorsed candidate claims children are using litter boxes at school
Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.
Writing on his little-used Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said Mr Bolduc “has run a great campaign” for the New Hampshire senate seat currently held by Maggie Hassan, and further claimed that the GOP candidate won his party’s nomination because he “was a strong and proud ‘election denier’”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Might Trump testify at his company’s tax fraud trial?
Don’t rule it out.
Trump: ‘Democrat-run cities’ to blame for attack on Paul Pelosi
Former president Donald Trump has weighed in on the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in an interview with a right-wing Spanish-language network.
Speaking to a host from Americano Media on Monday, Mr Trump called the attack on Mr Pelosi “a terrible thing” but suggested the violent assault and home invasion was a reflection of the conditions in cities where voters choose to elect Democrats, rather than a targeted attack on the person who is second in the presidential line of succession.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the former president’s latest comments.
Could a Trump-endorsed Republican end up running New York?
Lee Zeldin voted to overturn the 2020 election results, supports anti-abortion legislation and would fire a recently elected district attorney in deep-blue New York City. Polls show a tight race against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Alex Woodward reports.
Trump attempts to get Supreme Court to shield his tax returns
Former president Donald Trump has launched a last-ditch appeal to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns he has taken pains to keep secret since he started his 2016 presidential campaign.
In an emergency appeal filed with the Supreme Court on Monday, lawyers for the twice-impeached former president claim allowing the Department of the Treasury to follow US law by turning over six years of his tax returns at the request of House Ways and Means chairman Ritchie Neal, a Democrat, would “undermine the separation of powers and render the office of the Presidency vulnerable to invasive information demands from political opponents in the legislative branch”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump endorses Senate candidate who says school children use litter boxes
Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.
Earlier: Trump Organization tax trial begins as Weisselberg set to testify for prosecution
The only criminal trial to arise out of the years-long probe into former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company kicked off on Monday with opening statements from prosecutors who said the case was not about the ex-president.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Don Jr condemned for ‘sick and dangerous’ post mocking Pelosi hammer attack
Donald Trump Jr was celebrated by the far right, and condemned everywhere else, for sharing a meme that made light of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
The self-described “general in meme wars” shared the controversial post to his personal Instagram account on Sunday night, just two days after Paul Pelosi, 82, was forced to undergo surgery after being attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home by a hammer-wielding intruder.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial number two ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the US southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.
Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building.
Sentencing was set for 31 January.
