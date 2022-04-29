✕ Close ‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump ends Piers Morgan interview

The CEO of Boeing has told a quarterly earnings call that he regrets the company taking on a deal to convert two 747s for use by the US president, a deal struck during the Trump administration that has so far cost the aerospace giant some $660m.

“Air Force One I’m just going to call a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation, a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn’t have taken,” said chief executive Dave Calhoun. “But we are where we are, and we’re going to deliver great airplanes. And we’re going to recognise the costs associated with it.”

Meanwhile, reports say that a grand judy convened by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to hear evidence against the Trump Organization will be allowed to expire as investigators confront doubts about the strength of the case against the former president.

The probe, which has been running since Mr Trump was still in office, is focused on alleged impropriety in the Trump Organization’s financial reports. District Attorney Alvin Bragg has insisted that the expiration of the grand jury does not mean the case is over, insisting earlier this month that “This investigation is going to be dictated by the facts we unearth.”