Trump news – live: Trump tells NRA he is their ‘fearless champion’ despite recent spate of mass shootings
Former president gave keynote speech to gun rights group in Indiana on Friday
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Donald Trump told the National Rifle Association conference that he would end Joe Biden’s “war” on guns and vowed to protect ownership rights “forever” despite a recent spate of mass shootings.
The former president said he would remain a “loyal friend and fearless champion” of the much-maligned group as he gave the keynote speech in Indiana on Friday.
Earlier, he claimed that he spent a seven-hour deposition “educating” New York Attorney General Letitia James about his “American success story”.
The former president appeared for a deposition in New York on Thursday in the civil case brought against him, his adult children and the Trump Organization claiming that they gave lenders false financial statements overvaluing assets over a decade of deals.
During seven hours of testimony, Mr Trump “spent nearly seven hours today describing in detail his extraordinary business success,” according to his lawyer Chris Kise.
“This is an American success story. Last I checked, capitalism is still legal in America.“
His willingness to answer questions comes after he pleaded the Fifth more than 400 times when he sat for his first deposition in the case in August.
His appearance marked his first return to New York since he was arraigned on a 34-count indictment in the hush money case last week.
Following his arraignment, Mr Trump has sued his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen for $500m over his testimony before the New York grand jury. Now, Cohen said he is considering countersuing.
Judge denies Trump bid to delay rape trial after his lawyers accuse LinkedIn co-founder of funding accuser
This is the second time Trump has tried and failed to delay the lawsuit.
Ariana Baio has all the details.
Judge denies Trump bid to delay rape trial over questions of accuser’s legal support
This is the second time Trump has tried and failed to delay the lawsuit
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is sent a second package containing white powder after Trump arrest
On Wednesday, two law enforcement agents officials told NBC News that an envelope, which was addressed to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, was reported to authorities after being found to contain an explicit note, a photo of Mr Bragg and Donald Trump, and a mysterious white powder.
It’s the second instance of Mr Bragg receiving such a threatening package since his prosecution of the former president began.
New York police were called to the mailroom at the office located in Lower Manhattan as a precaution and determined the white powder was nonhazardous.
Read more in The Independent:
Alvin Bragg sent a second package containing white powder after Trump arrest
The white powder was deemed “nonhazardous” by law enforcement officials
Audio reveals Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign had no evidence to back up Dominion claims
A second audio recording in which former Trump lead attorney Rudy Giuliani admits that the Trump campaign had no evidence to back up their claims about Dominion Voting Systems has been released.
The latest revelation is thanks to the $1.6bn lawsuit the company has filed against Fox News, which is resulting in a cascade of humiliation for the right-leaning network as private communications between top personalities who publicly defended these claims on air have been publicised.
Read more:
Giuliani and Trump campaign had no evidence for Dominion claims, recordings reveal
The tapes from 2020’s aftermath are revealed at the start of a high-profile defamation trial against Fox News
Republican Tim Scott launches exploratory 2024 committee
The Senate’s lone Black Republican member is entering the 2024 race.
Sen Tim Scott on Wednesday announced the launch of an exploratory political campaign for the Republican nomination; in doing so, he also previewed what is likely to be the defining weakness of his campaign. His announcement interview carried no mention of Donald Trump and reflected little of the actual realities of today’s modern-day GOP.
Read more:
Republican Senator Tim Scott launches exploratory committee
The Senate’s sole Black Republican is leaning in heavily into his personal story but has avoided mentioning Mr Trump in his announcement video
Legal troubles ramp up for Fox as Rupert Murdoch is sued by investor over ‘stolen election claims’
An individual shareholder of Fox Corporation is suing Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, as well as other members of the company’s board alleging they breached their fiduciary duty to the company.
In a lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court on 11 April, investor Robert Schwarz brought forth a derivative suit claiming that board members chose to promote “false stolen election claims” which negatively impacted the company’s reputation and led to two defamation cases.
This news comes as more and more Fox employees are fretting in comments to journalists about the future of their company thanks to the massive $1.6bn lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems that threatens the company’s finances in an unprecedented way.
Ariana Baio has more:
Fox investor sues Rupert Murdoch over ‘stolen election claims’
The derivative lawsuit comes as Fox prepares to go to trial with Dominion Voting Systems
Inside the Stormy Daniels hush money case that led to Trump’s arrest
The origins of Donald Trump’s current legal woes date all the way back to his first bid for the presidency, when he faced Hillary Clinton as a mostly-untested political newcomer and was (at the time) facing a barrage of criticism over revolting sexist remarks made on a leaked Access Hollywood tape.
With the US now facing the historic prospect of a former president being prosecuted as a criminal in open court, let’s go back to the beginning, and look at the major milestones of the Stormy Daniels saga and how it led to this moment:
What did Donald Trump do?
What did Donald Trump do?
2024 contender Tim Scott says he backs 20-week federal abortion ban
Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said Thursday that he supports a federal abortion ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy and would sign such legislation into law if he became president.
“It makes total sense to me,” Scott told reporters in New Hampshire, where he was meeting with GOP officials and pastors a day after announcing his exploratory committee for a 2024 presidential campaign.
Read more:
GOP's Tim Scott says he backs 20-week federal abortion ban
Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina says he'd support a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy
Capitol riot navy veteran sentenced to three years in jail
A former Navy reservist and Proud Boys member who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison on firearms charges.
Read more:
Navy veteran who stormed Capitol gets 3 years on gun charges
A former Navy reservist who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler has been sentenced to three years in prison on firearms charges
In shadow of multiple mass shootings, GOP 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention
Last year it was Uvalde. Now it’s Nashville and Louisville. For the second year in a row, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention within days of mass shootings that shook the nation.
The three-day gathering, beginning Friday, will include thousands of the organization’s most active members at Indianapolis’ convention center and is attracting a bevy of top Republican presidential candidates — enough that it could help shape the early part of next year’s GOP primary race.
Read more:
Top 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention after shootings
For the second year in a row, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention within days of mass shootings that shook the nation
New Yorkers love to hate Trump
Donald Trump’s motorcade was met with chants of “New York hates you” after he returned to the city for a deposition in a $250m civil lawsuit alleging fraud by his company and him.
Shweta Sharma has the story.
Trump met with chants of ‘New York hates you!’ as he arrives for Manhattan deposition
Video shows chants growing louder as former president’s car passes through crowd
