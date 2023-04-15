✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Donald Trump told the National Rifle Association conference that he would end Joe Biden’s “war” on guns and vowed to protect ownership rights “forever” despite a recent spate of mass shootings.

The former president said he would remain a “loyal friend and fearless champion” of the much-maligned group as he gave the keynote speech in Indiana on Friday.

Earlier, he claimed that he spent a seven-hour deposition “educating” New York Attorney General Letitia James about his “American success story”.

The former president appeared for a deposition in New York on Thursday in the civil case brought against him, his adult children and the Trump Organization claiming that they gave lenders false financial statements overvaluing assets over a decade of deals.

During seven hours of testimony, Mr Trump “spent nearly seven hours today describing in detail his extraordinary business success,” according to his lawyer Chris Kise.

“This is an American success story. Last I checked, capitalism is still legal in America.“

His willingness to answer questions comes after he pleaded the Fifth more than 400 times when he sat for his first deposition in the case in August.

His appearance marked his first return to New York since he was arraigned on a 34-count indictment in the hush money case last week.

Following his arraignment, Mr Trump has sued his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen for $500m over his testimony before the New York grand jury. Now, Cohen said he is considering countersuing.