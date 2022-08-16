Trump news – live: Justice department opposes release of Mar-a-Lago search evidence
Calls for release of court documents come after search warrant showed Trump had 11 sets of classified documents
What happened during the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid?
The justice department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
The DoJ stated the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has given his first interview since the raid, a discussion with Fox News Digital in which he acknowledged that the temperature of public discourse “has to be brought down” as angry supporters fume at the FBI raid.
However, he continued to frame the raid as part of a political witch hunt against him rather than a law enforcement action executed according to due process.
"The country is in a very dangerous position,” Mr Trump warned the outlet. “There is tremendous anger, like I've never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one – years of scams and witch hunts, and now this."
The FBI has warned that threats against federal law enforcement personnel are spiking dramatically in the wake of the raid.
The justice department has rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
The DoJ stated the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.
The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organisations seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit.
Read more details of the response here:
Rand Paul mocked for call to repeal Espionage Act
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul has called to repeal of the Espionage Act, the law cited in the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s southern Florida club Mar-a-Lago.
“The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment,” Mr Paul tweeted on Saturday night.
Trump asked Merrick Garland how he could ‘reduce the heat' before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.
The New York Times reports that a message was passed to Mr Garland shortly before he gave his statement on Thursday.
Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage subpoenaed by DoJ
Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.
Graeme Massie has the details.
Poll shows FBI raid gave Trump a 10-point boost over DeSantis
The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate gave the former president a 10-point boost over likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters, according to a new poll.
Graeme Massie reports.
Trump demands FBI return documents taken from Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump is calling on the Justice Department to hand over some of the documents seized on Monday in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Florida.
In a Truth Social post, the former president reacted to a Fox News report which stated on Saturday that the FBI had informed Mr Trump’s team following the raid that some of the documents they seized were protected under attorney-client privilege.
John Bowden reports.
Report says Trump lawyer told DoJ all classified material had been returned
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump reportedly told the Department of Justice that all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned in June.
At least one member of Mr Trump’s legal team signed a written statement earlier this summer stating that all of the materials marked as classified which were stored in boxes at Mr Trump’s private Florida club and home had been handed over to the government, according to four individuals who spoke to The New York Times.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Did Trump leak Mar-a-Lago search warrant?
Donald Trump is under fire for allegedly leaking the entire unredacted warrant and “endangering” FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into the removal of official records from the White House.
A judge unsealed a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant documents, which show the Justice Department recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked with the highest levels of classification.
Peony Hirwani reports.
ICYMI: Trump lawyer claims investigations will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024.
“I’ve said it 100 times – if he’s not leading in the polls – I’ve sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
John Bolton: Trump’s excuses over classified papers show ‘desperation’
Many Republicans appear to be buying Donald Trump’s baseless accusations about the FBI raid at his home at Mar-a-Lago, but his former national security adviser is not one of them.
John Bolton spoke with The New York Times for an interview published on Sunday and said plainly that Mr Trump’s claims that FBI agents were planting evidence and taking only declassified documents were untrue.
John Bowden reports.
