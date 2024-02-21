Republicans gather for CPAC opening as Haley commits to fighting on: Live
Latest instalment of Conservative Political Action Conference will feature speeches by Donald Trump, Liz Truss and Javier Milei but not Nikki Haley, despite her vowing to stay in race for GOP nomination
Nikki Haley doubles down on vow to stay in presidential race
Republicans are gathering for the latest instalment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Wednesday, another four-day jamboree of grandstanding speeches, culture war grievances and MAGA electioneering.
The event is once more taking place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington DC, and will be headlined by Donald Trump, who will make its keynote address on Saturday before heading off to South Carolina for the state primary.
Other guest speakers of note include Liz Truss, Nigel Farage and Argentina’s president Javier Milei as well as a host of right-wing favourites.
Nikki Haley will not be there but did deliver a defiant message to Republicans on Tuesday as she pledged to fight on in the battle for the GOP presidential nomination, saying she wanted to avoid a “Soviet-style election” with only one candidate and claiming that party members “privately dread” Mr Trump but are afraid to say so publicly, warning that he is a serial loser.
“South Carolina will vote on Saturday,” she said. “But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere. I’m campaigning every day until the last person votes.”
Russia faces ‘major sanctions’ from Biden administration after Navalny death
The White House has announced that a new package of sanctions against Russia is set to go into effect following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Siberian prison camp.
The administration said the package would be released on Friday. This comes after President Joe Biden’s comments to reporters on Monday that he was considering new sanctions.
“We already have sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes,” he said.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC:
‘Regardless of the scientific answer, Putin’s responsible for it,’ National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says of opposition leader’s death
Top oversight Democrat slams Biden impeachment witness as ‘chaotic to the point of burlesque’
The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee has harshly criticised a witness for the Republicans in their impeachment effort of President Joe Biden.
In a scathing nine-page letter obtained by The Independent, Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin went after Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, the president’s son.
Gustaf Kilander reports on what he wrote:
Republican witness ‘repeatedly yelled, shouted, filibustered, and hurled outlandish and baseless accusations and insults against Democratic Members and staff,’ Jamie Raskin writes
Trump boosters, Biden attacks, and... Liz Truss? Here comes CPAC...
Once again, a throng of conservative activists, Republican elected officials and young right-wingers will descend on National Harbor just outside of Washington, DC for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
CPAC has served multiple purposes throughout the years. It often showcases new conservative talent, sets the tone for what major policies conservatives will champion in the next election and often allows potential candidates for president to test the waters. Indeed, in 2011, Donald Trump gave his first political speech at the conservative gathering. It debuted his conservative star turn and laid the groundwork for him becoming the Republican nominee for president in 2016 and winning the presidency.
This year, though, with Mr Trump being the presumptive nominee, CPAC – which runs from Wednesday to Saturday – will have a different tone and will serve as a booster for his campaign against Joe Biden in the general election.
Here’s what to expect this week at CPAC:
Donald Trump will take centre stage, as will his veepstakes, plus plenty of international characters. Eric Garcia reports ahead of the annual conservative gathering
Nikki Haley says she would pardon Donald Trump if elected president
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has vowed to pardon former US President Donald Trump should she defeat him in the Republican Primary and win against Joe Biden in November. Speaking at a town hall in South Carolina on Sunday (18 February), Haley confirmed that if the former president is found guilty, she would pardon him to unify America. She said: “We’ve got to leave the negativity and the baggage behind. I don’t want this country divided any further. I don’t think it’s in the best interest for America to have an 80-year-old president sitting in jail and having everybody upset about it.” Trump faces several court cases related to election interference, the January 6 riots, and falsifying business records.
‘I’m not going anywhere’: Defiant Haley insists she doesn’t fear Trump’s retribution
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley delivered a defiant speech ahead of her home state’s primary on Saturday and insisted that she will not quit the 2024 race even if she loses her home state’s primary this Saturday.
Ms Haley, who won two terms as governor of South Carolina, insisted that even if she loses, she does not fear former president Donald Trump’s retribution.
“That’s why I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere,” she said at a speech in Greenville on Tuesday.
Eric Garcia reports:
Republican challenger cites dissatisfaction with both Trump and Biden as a reson for her staying
Watch: Manchin asked if Trump has moral fibre to be president
Biden campaign raises $42m in January ‘driven by grassroots’
The Biden campaign and the Democratic Party raised more $42m in January in a fundraising haul “driven by” grassroots efforts, officials said.
The Democrats now have $130m in cash on hand as the general election season is set to be one of the longest in recent memory.
Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement that “January’s fundraising haul – driven by a powerhouse grassroots fundraising program that continues to grow month by month – is an indisputable show of strength to start the election year”.
The campaign claimed to have raised almost $278m since April last year, saying that its $130m cash on hand was the “highest total of any democratic candidate in history”. The president’s re-election campaign also noted that January was its strongest month for grassroots fundraising.
Gustaf Kilander looks at the figures:
Strong numbers for president’s re-election effort comes amid weak polling as Biden campaign focuses on democracy and personal freedoms to trash Trump
13 GOP senators call on leadership to push for Mayorkas impeachment trial
Thirteen Republican senators have called on Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to push for an impeachment trial of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas following the vote in the House of Representatives to impeach him.
They might need a few more senators on board to make this happen...
Nikki Haley’s strategy is clear: Run out the clock on Trump
Read the latest from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
At this point, it’s fairly clear that Haley is simply waiting out Trump – hoping that his legal affairs get the better of him, Eric Garcia writes
