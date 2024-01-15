Trump puts on latest defiant rally in Iowa: Live
Trump arrived in Iowa on Saturday ahead of caucuses
Donald Trump calls New York fraud trial ‘terrible witch hunt’
Donald Trump urged voters to get out to the polls, even if they were “sick as a dog”, in a defiant rally on the eve of his first major election test.
The former president said that even if people “passed away” shortly after voting it would be “worth it”, and once again launched attacks on the New York judge who had denied him a delay in his civil trial so that he could his mother-in-law’s funeral.
On Saturday Mr Trump blasted judge Lewis A Kaplan on Truth Social as he made his way to frigid Iowa for Monday’s caucuses. Having cancelled the bulk of his campaign events due to weather, he held a telerally on Saturday and an in-person event on Sunday - after the final state poll showed him with a commanding lead.
It came on the heels of Mr Trump being ordered to payThe New York Times almost $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit he brought against the paper, three of its journalists, and his niece, Mary Trump.
The former president alleged a breach of confidentiality regarding his tax records but the case was dismissed last year.
Nearly half of Haley supporters would back Biden over Trump
The latest poll out of Iowa found that nearly half of Nikki Haley supporters would vote for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump should the election ultimately come to a rematch from 2020.
The poll, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, showed Mr Trump with a resounding lead in the GOP field (48%) and Ms Haley in second (20%).
It showed that if Mr Trump and Mr Biden are pitted against each other in November, 43 per cent of Ms Haley’s supporters said they would support the latter.
The surprising statistic underscores Ms Haley’s success in drawing support from independents.
Results of the final Iowa poll
Donald Trump still leads the GOP 2024 field by a considerable margin, according a final poll ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
The survey, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, puts the former president at a near 30-point lead over his Republican rivals.
The Iowa Caucus, the first major political event of the year, will go ahead on Monday, as parts of the state continue to grapple with blizzard conditions and sub-zero temperatures,
The poll shows former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley narrowly edging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place, although the gap is within the poll’s margin of error, according to NBC.
The poll shows Mr Trump commanding 48 per cent of the vote, with Ms Haley taking 20 per cent and Mr DeSantis on 16 per cent.
Trump draws small crowd to Iowa telerally
Having been forced to roll back most of his pre-caucus plans in Iowa, Mr Trump headlined a telerally on Saturday night in Des Moines.
The event didn’t manage to bring in many attendees - or many viewers online, according to onlookers.
Mr Trump is slated to host two other telerallies on Sunday and Monday as his campaign insists they are doing everything they can to keep up momentum before the caucuses.
“We’re gonna be out there seeing people and shaking hands,” Senior Campaign Advisor Jason Miller told ABC News. “A lot of activities going around.”
Mr Miller added: “Any of the events that President Trump has are larger than every DeSanctimonious and Nikki Haley event combined. And so you can’t look at it in the exact same context. They’re having a tough time filling up a phone booth with people, whereas every time President Trump shows up somewhere, there are thousands of people.”
VOICES – Nikki Haley’s caucus-eve appearance leads to snowbound fiasco
Where is the line between enthusiasm and recklessness?
Nikki Haley, wherever that line is, was brushing up against it Sunday evening.
Voters were set to caucus in Iowa — the first, and in 2024 one of the most competitive contests of the season — just 25 hours after Ms Haley began speaking to voters at a small lodge in Adel, Iowa. Inside the event, a small crowd of pumped-up Haley supporters cheered their candidate on.
Outside was a different story. As it turns out, holding a nighttime event in the woods after a blizzard creates exactly the kind of situation one would expect.
Take a look at the nightmare developing in Iowa, as GOP candidates battle the worst winter weather the region has seen in many years:
Nikki Haley’s caucus-eve appearance leads to snowbound fiasco
The former UN ambassador is hoping to make a splash in the first Republican contest of the 2024 race. But holding a nighttime event in the woods after a blizzard may be part of a snowy exercise in pointlessness, writes John Bowden in Des Moines, Iowa
WATCH: Trump arrives in Iowa
Donald Trump touched down in Iowa on Saturday night - appearing ill-dressed for the frigid weather.
“It’s a lot of cold weather,” the ex-president remarked before saying he has “a lot meetings” tonight and slipping past reporters.
Biden knocks Trump by comparing him to Herbert Hoover
Joe Biden has hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that he “doesn’t want to be Herbert Hoover” in a new campaign video in which he informs his predecessor that he “already is”.
Mr Biden responded to a clip of Mr Trump from earlier this week, in which the former president said he hoped the US economy crashed “in the next 12 months”.
“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s in the next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Mr Trump said, during a Lindell TV interview with Lou Dobbs on Monday.
The comment alluded to the 31st US president, who succeeded Calvin Coolidge at the tail-end of the Roaring Twenties before swiftly being hit by the Wall Street Crash in the autumn of 1929 and then voted out of office in 1932 as the Great Depression hit.
In his own video, posted on Thursday, Mr Biden blasted Mr Trump’s own record in office.
Watch: Trump urges voters to get to polls even if they are ‘as sick as a dog’
ICYMI: Trump campaign derailed by Iowa weather
Donald Trump was forced to make adjustments to his campaigning schedule in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses, due to severe weather conditions in the state.
The changes were made “out of an abundance of caution amid severe weather advisories” and “to ensure the safety of Maga patriots across Iowa”, according to a campaign press release.
The former president was originally set to hold campaign events on Saturday and Sunday in Atlantic, Sioux City, Indianola and Cherokee.
On Friday, his team announced that several live appearances would be replaced with tele-rallies, with only one in-person event still taking place in Indianola.
It comes as blizzard warnings remain in place for large parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service, with Iowans advised to avoid outdoor activity if possible.
On the ground in Iowa
The Independent’s John Bowden is on the ground in Iowa providing updates ahead of Monday’s caucuses.
Here is his latest dispatch:
Candidates continued their respective last-minute pushes in Iowa on Saturday and into Sunday morning, despite bitter subzero temperatures and a biting wind that left most roads in outright dangerous conditions across the state. Donald Trump cancelled events on Saturday and was due for an in-person appearance Sunday afternoon — his campaign has largely checked out of in=person events as a new NBC/DMR poll shows him leading the state by double digits. Nikki Haley. Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis all pushed ahead in person, working their respective audiences and making a final push for voters on Monday. Ms Haley picked up a weekend endorsement from anti-Trump Republican Larry Hogan, the former governor of Maryland, while Mr DeSantis saw his campaign tailed by liberal pranksters and his poll numbers dropping him into third place.
How Trump broke the Iowa caucuses
Donald Trump has hosted massive rallies in Iowa, speaking to hundreds and sometimes thousands of people at once. If fewer than 400 attended, it was considered a small event.
The ex-president looks likely to win Monday’s contest handily having done very little, if any, of the small-scale campaigning that used to be required to win. Iowa is no longer universally seen as the stepping stone it once was.
