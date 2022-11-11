✕ Close ‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024

Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate.

In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018, he single-handedly saved Mr DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign – and that he dispatched the FBI and US Attorneys to protect the governor from defeat in the face of supposed electoral fraud in key counties. There is no evidence that his story is true.

Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts have turned on Mr Trump as the midterm results have become clearer, with some openly blaming the ex-president for helping thwart the planned “red wave” that was supposed to sweep the Democrats out of power.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp empire - which includes Fox News on TV and the New York Post in print - made clear their feelings about Mr Trump with a scathing cover on Thursday morning.

“TRUMPTY DUMPTY,” read the front page in bold letters as a cartoon of the 45th president showed him appearing as Humpty Dumpty precariously perched on a brick wall.