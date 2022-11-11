Trump news – live: Trump claims he sent FBI to save DeSantis in 2018 in bizarre Truth Social rant
Former president continues slamming Ron DeSantis as his list of perceived Republican enemies continues to grow
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate.
In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018, he single-handedly saved Mr DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign – and that he dispatched the FBI and US Attorneys to protect the governor from defeat in the face of supposed electoral fraud in key counties. There is no evidence that his story is true.
Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts have turned on Mr Trump as the midterm results have become clearer, with some openly blaming the ex-president for helping thwart the planned “red wave” that was supposed to sweep the Democrats out of power.
The Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp empire - which includes Fox News on TV and the New York Post in print - made clear their feelings about Mr Trump with a scathing cover on Thursday morning.
“TRUMPTY DUMPTY,” read the front page in bold letters as a cartoon of the 45th president showed him appearing as Humpty Dumpty precariously perched on a brick wall.
Trump weighs in on Arizona races...
Donald Trump’s morning ravings on Truth Social continue, this time with a garbled message falsely claiming fraud in the outstanding Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona:
“Sounds Chinese”: Trump mocks GOP governor’s name in bizarre post
Donald Trump’s run of vindictive Truth Social posts continues with a strange attack on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who won his post a year ago. At the time, there was much talk about the benefits of Mr Trump having kept his distance from the race to avoid it becoming a referendum on the ex-president – but that’s now how he tells it now:
Trump claims he deployed FBI to “save” DeSantis in 2018 election
Amid Donald Trump’s unhinged volley of Truth Social posts last night was a particularly strange claim: that he saved Ron DeSantis’s first gubernatorial campaign in 2018 and sent in the FBI and US Attorneys to interfere with the vote counts in the name of stopping “ballot theft”, thereby ensuring a DeSantis victory:
As some have pointed out, there is no particular reason to believe this is true, but it is turning heads nonetheless.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is spending the morning sharing a torrent of memes from right-wing Truth Social users declaring him the “best president ever”.
Read more from Rachel Sharp:
‘The cult still belongs to’ Donald Trump, author says
Author Wajahat Ali tweeted on Thursday that “there’s a Republican civil war brewing and the corporate donors, DeSantis, and Murdochs think they can unseat Trump”.
“They’re wrong. He will go Red Wedding on them. The cult still belongs to him, and his ego won’t allow him to go out quietly into the night,” the columnist added. “They have been trying to shiv him since 2015 and it hasn’t worked. Yes, Trump is weakened, but he still is the ‘Alpha’ personality and dog of the MAGA movement. The entire GOP ecosystem has become Trumpified & radicalized thanks to him. It’ll be bloody and ugly if they do fight.”
Trump Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat
Republican Ryan Zinke prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the race for a newly-drawn Montana U.S. House district on Tuesday, overcoming early stumbles including a razor-thin victory in the primary.
Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former President Donald Trump’s cabinet as Interior secretary. He resigned after less than two years at the agency amid numerous ethics investigations, including two in which federal officials concluded that Zinke lied to them.
Democratic challenger Monica Tranel, an environmental and consumer rights attorney from Missoula, tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake” who quit Trump’s cabinet in disgrace.
Zinke denied any wrongdoing. On the stump he touted his efforts under Trump to increase domestic energy production by easing restrictions on the oil and gas industry.
Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale also win in this midterm election. Over the past decade, voters have vanquished every Democrat holding statewide office except U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is up for re-election in 2024.
Read more:
Nevada County responds to Trump claim ‘corrupt voting system'
Donald Trump posted an unsubstantiated claim on Truth Social on Thursday, saying that “Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country”.
“Arizona even said ‘by the end of the week!’ - They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!” he added.
Clark County responded on Twitter.
VIDEO: Trump furious after Dr Mehmet Oz lost to Fetterman
Fake Trump Twitter account set up using Twitter’s paid verification system,
Donald Trump Jr rants about ‘brainless’ election winners
Donald Trump Jr has finally returned to social media and ranted about “brainless” election winners after two days of humiliating midterm silence.
The former president’s eldest son had predicted a “bloodbath” for Democrats on election day earlier this week, as well as wishing his followers “Happy Red Wave Day” on Instagram and even added “LFG!!!”
Mr Trump posted “bloodbath” after the first round of polls closed on the east coast on Tuesday evening and had not been heard from until he posted a meme on Instagram involving John Fetterman and Joe Biden.
“That we think these people should be making decisions for people while being clearly far less competent then them is amazing. Imagine what other countries think of us as we elect brainless people to major offices?” he wrote in a caption.
Graeme Massie reports.
VOICES: Trump will have a showy blowout media announcement
Trump, for his part, is going to have a big, showy blowout media announcement where he praises himself and sneers at his opposition. He won’t commit to any specific policies but will instead insist that he’s great and awesome and undefeatable. He’ll lie about the 2020 election again and again. He’ll probably use the sneering nickname “DeSanctimonious” at least once.
Many in the GOP would rather go with the more respectable-appearing approach to bigotry represented by DeSantis. But do they have a choice?
The reason Republican party actors don’t like Trump is the reason they also fear him. He has no commitment to the party, and no compunction about attacking or harming other party actors, or the GOP as a whole.
