Trump gloats in victory speech after winning New Hampshire primary: Live
Former president complains last remaining 2024 rival still ‘hanging around’ after Granite State defeat, widely seen as her best chance of causing an upset
Donald Trump celebrated his victory in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary on Tuesday night by mocking his last remaining opponent Nikki Haley, complaining about her refusal to drop out as his grip on the party grows ever stronger.
Mr Trump also appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador, saying that she will end up under investigation for “stuff she doesn’t want to talk about”.
Meanwhile, the former president has lost his latest appeal against the gag order imposed on him by Judge Tanya Chutkan in the federal election interference case brought against him by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.
A three-judge panel had previously upheld the order, which forbids him from talking about witnesses and court staff.
Eleven judges from the DC Circuit Court of Appeal have now declined to re-examine the matter but Mr Trump could yet haul it before the Supreme Court.
The Republican’s defamation trial in New York is currently set to resume on Thursday after Monday’s instalment had to be postponed over concerns about exposure to Covid-19 in both the jury and the defence team, thwarting Mr Trump’s plans to testify against complainant E Jean Carroll, whom he denies sexually assaulting.
George Santos attends Trump’s New Hampshire victory party
Speaking of loveable rogues, the disgraced former New York congressman was there too.
He told a member of the German press that he has no intention of lobbying to be Trump’s veep: “No! I don’t want to! I’m 35 years old, leave me alone!”
Trump lawyer seen at victory party after saying she had possible Covid
The former president’s attorney Alina Habba was seen at his New Hampshire victory party a day after she said she was feeling unwell and displayed possible Covid symptoms.
Hmmm.
Habba is representing the former president in the New York civil defamation case brought by E Jean Carroll after he was found liable for sexually abusing her, which is currently set to resume on Thursday after Monday’s postponement.
Namita Singh has more.
Haley says GOP race is ‘far from over’ despite latest defeat to Trump in New Hampshire primary
Trump’s challenger insists that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite her latest defeat, her defiant tone very much getting up the victor’s nose.
The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.
“This race is far from over,” Haley told the crowd in Concord. “There are dozens of states left to go... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”
She told her supporters: “I’m a fighter and I’m scrappy.” And, if nothing else, she’s certainly proved that.
Graeme Massie has more.
Recap: Donald Trump cruises to victory in New Hampshire primary
In case you overslept, here’s your reminder that former US president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday night, taking another step towards securing his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
The Associated Press called shortly after polls closed in the state. With less than 20 per cent of results in by 8pm, Trump had already secured an insurmountable lead over his opponent Nikki Haley, with more than 54 per cent of the vote.
The former president, who is currently the 2024 Republican front-runner, was expected to perform well in the Granite State given his stronghold over the majority of the Republican Party. However, unlike his performance in Iowa last week, Trump’s margin of victory on Tuesday was much smaller.
With a larger-than-expected independent voter turnout, Haley performed well in more liberal-leaning counties like Dover, Concord and Keene – early data indicated.
Although she lost the primary, her campaign said they would continue campaigning to the next primary in her home state of South Carolina.
Minutes after his win, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN’T!!!”
Here’s Ariana Baio with a full report.
‘Trump’s victory in New Hampshire solidifies his conquest of the GOP'
In the days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump seemed on the verge of becoming a politician in exile.
Many Republicans directly blamed him, including Kevin McCarthy, who said “the president bears responsibility” for the attack.
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Trump by saying that “people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”.But an awful lot has changed since then.
Here’s Eric Garcia on Trump’s stunning revival.
‘Could somebody please explain to Nikki Haley that she lost’, Trump fumes on Truth Social
Clearly delighted to chalk up another victory, Donald Trump has spent the early hours of the morning flooding his social network with clips from Fox News glorifying his New Hampshire triumph and assuring their viewers the Republican presidential nomination is all but his.
However, he has also been expressing annoyance that Nikki Haley has refused to fold and announce the suspension of her campaign.
He also attacked her in his address in Nashua last night, calling her an “imposter” and declaring: “She’s doing a speech like she won. She didn’t win, she lost... Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night.”
Another observation: he appears to have pivotted to attacking her intelligence, calling her “Birdbrain” rather than the rather more racist “Nimbra” (see also SNL’s “Ron DeStupid” from last weekend’s opening monologue).
Supporters, including his son Eric Trump, have meanwhile been circulating this gloating tweet from favourite conservative poster Catturd.
Trump issues ominous threats of ‘investigations’ against Haley if she stays in GOP race
Donald Trump threatened that Nikki Haley will be “under investigation” if she ends up beating him in the Republican presidential primary after defeating her in New Hampshire.
The former president appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador after she vowed to continue her fight for the 2024 GOP nomination.
“Just a little note to Nikki, she is not going to win, but if she did she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes, I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about, but she will be under investigation in minutes,” said Trump to a crowd of his supporters on Tuesday night.
Here’s Graeme Massie with more.
Recent Trump gaffes in new Biden campaign ad
Joe Biden has highlighted several recent gaffes and confusing statements made by Donald Trump in a new campaign video.
The video features a supercut of clips of Mr Trump appearing to confuse his rival Nikki Haley with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Mr Biden with former president Barack Obama.
It also contains instances where Mr Trump has rambled about subjects including whales, bread, and cell phones for veterans.
Why Nikki Haley says she won’t drop out after losing New Hampshire
New Hampshire has voted. Donald Trump has won, again.
Tuesday’s contest — the second of the 2024 Republican nominating contest, is over. Donald Trump was the clear winner, and remains firmly atop both polls of GOP voters nationally as well as the delegate count necessary for securing his party’s nomination.
And after throwing it all against the wall in the Granite State, Nikki Haley has lost her first head-to-head matchup versus Mr Trump. Despite endorsements from the state’s governor, largest newspaper and even the conservative opinion board at the Wall Street Journal, Ms Haley could not pull out ahead of the former president, who in many of his supporters’ minds should still be considered an incumbent.
So where do we go from here? Why isn’t Nikki Haley dropping out, as did Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy after their respective failures to “shock the media”, in Mr Ramaswamy’s words, in Iowa?
A place at the table for Ron? Don’t count on it...
Donald Trump has downplayed the prospect of having former political rival Ron DeSantis become part of his Cabinet, should he regain the presidency in 2024.
The former president who, in a strange turn of events, recently hailed the Florida Governor as a “terrific person” said it was “highly unlikely” that Mr DeSantis would join him, should he return to the Oval Office.
Mike Bedigan reports:
