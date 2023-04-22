Trump news – live: Trump’s war with DeSantis heats up as Larry Elder joins 2024 race
Donald Trump’s war with Ron DeSantis is continuing to heat up with the former president meeting with Florida lawmakers on Thursday in a bid to try to beat the governor in his own state.
“A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight,” Mr Trump boasted on Truth Social on Thursday.
Mr DeSantis is yet to announce a 2024 run but is expected to become Mr Trump’s biggest GOP rival in the race.
Meanwhile, one man who has announced his bid is Larry Elder.
The conservative talk radio host, who made a failed bid to replace the California governor in a 2021 recall effort, announced on Thursday he is running for the Republican presidential nomination.
This comes as one of Donald Trump’s top allies — and one of the key few vocal election deniers remaining at Fox News — is leaving the network. Dan Bongino announced the news on Thursday, blaming an inability to reach a contract.
Judge scolds lawyer for withdrawing from Jan 6 defendant case
A federal judge in Washington scolded an attorney for withdrawing from a January 6th defendant’s case, causing a delay in the man’s trial, but did not refer him for disciplinary action.
US District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, said he was considering referring the attorney, Joseph McBride, to the court’s committee on grievances.
He said it appeared that Mr McBride misled the court when he withdrew from the case of Christopher Quaglin, charged with assaulting officers during the January 6th riot.
McBride told Judge McFadden that another attorney familiar with the case, Jonathan Gross, would take over.
However, Mr Gross asked Judge McFadden to delay the case because he does not practice criminal law.
Mr McBride explained that Mr Gross was only going to serve as lead counsel “for a time” until they found a replacement. He later clarified that his client fired him because he thought the judge did not like him.
Donald Trump says he has ‘universal’ support in Florida
Rumours are swirling that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be announcing his bid for 2024 Republican presidential candidate soon and Mr Trump is sticking his foot out.
For months, the former president has been launching attacks at Mr DeSantis as people begin to pit the two GOP leaders against each other.
But more recently, Mr Trump has been more aggressive about making strides against Mr DeSantis by seeking endorsements from members of Congress in Mr DeSantis’ home state.
On Truth Social, Mr Trump boasted about his accomplishments saying he has “almost universal” support in Florida.
“A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight. Our support is almost universal in Florida and throughout the USA,” Mr Trump wrote.
Florida Representatives Greg Steube, John Rutherford, and Brian Mast have all endorsed Mr Trump.
When does the rape and defamation case against Trump begin?
Former president Donald Trump will face the latest in his string of legal woes next week when E Jean Carroll’s case against him begins.
The case is expected to begin on 25 April in New York.
Ms Carroll, a columnist and author, is suing the former president for defamation and battery.
She alleges that Mr Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s. After going public with the accusations in her book in 2019, Mr Trump denied them and said he had “never met” Ms Carroll nor was she his “type.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Who is running for president in 2024?
With less than two years remaining until US voters decide who will serve as president, candidates are beginning to announce their campaigns.
Familiar faces like former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley have made their bid to run against the former US president, Donald Trump, who already announced his campaign.
But rumours are swirling that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could throw their hats in the ring too.
As tensions heat up, here’s what you need to know.
Inside the Stormy Daniels hush money case that led to Trump’s arrest
Donald Trump became the first-ever US president to be charged with a crime on 4 April when he appeared before a judge at Manhattan Criminal Court accused of falsifying business records.
Now, his lawyers are preparing to go back to court in a defamation and rape trial brought on by columnist E Jean Carroll.
In case you need a refresher, here’s a recap of Mr Trump’s indictment.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
New poll shows half of Democrats think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024
Only about half of Democrats think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, a new poll shows, but a large majority say they’d be likely to support him if he became the nominee.
The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January
The ambivalence among Democratic voters comes as Biden is preparing to formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week, according to people briefed on the discussions.
Both the current and former presidents could face resistance from the public as a whole in a general election. A total of 65% of U.S. adults say they would definitely or probably not support former President Donald Trump if he is nominated in a general election, including 53% who say they definitely would not.
Trump's former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s company, got out of jail Wednesday but might not have freed himself from the legal morass surrounding the former president.
The 75-year-old emerged from New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex facing the same pressures he was under three months ago, when he started serving time for tax evasion.
Larry Elder announces 2024 GOP bid for president
Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who sought to replace the California governor in a failed 2021 recall effort, announced Thursday he is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Elder, 70, made the announcement on Fox News‘ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and followed up with a tweet.
“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President,” he wrote.
ICYMI: Congressional hearing features Trump’s ‘greatest hits’ of Covid misinformation
In case you missed it:
Florida Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz listed off a series of former president Donald Trump’s lies about Covid-19 during a House subcommittee hearing on the origins of the pandemic.
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic convened on Tuesday to discuss the origins, with Republicans largely focusing on the likelihood that a lab leak in the Wuhan province caused the virus to spread.
Eric Garcia reports.
Have Republicans have anything on the Biden family?
President Joe Biden is expected to announce that he is officially seeking re-election soon and GOP members of Congress have been busy conducting investigations that they hope will tarnish the 46th president’s public image enough to convince voters that former president Donald Trump — not Mr Biden — deserves four more years.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
