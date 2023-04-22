✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Donald Trump’s war with Ron DeSantis is continuing to heat up with the former president meeting with Florida lawmakers on Thursday in a bid to try to beat the governor in his own state.

“A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight,” Mr Trump boasted on Truth Social on Thursday.

Mr DeSantis is yet to announce a 2024 run but is expected to become Mr Trump’s biggest GOP rival in the race.

Meanwhile, one man who has announced his bid is Larry Elder.

The conservative talk radio host, who made a failed bid to replace the California governor in a 2021 recall effort, announced on Thursday he is running for the Republican presidential nomination.

This comes as one of Donald Trump’s top allies — and one of the key few vocal election deniers remaining at Fox News — is leaving the network. Dan Bongino announced the news on Thursday, blaming an inability to reach a contract.