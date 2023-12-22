✕ Close Donald Trump disqualified from Colorado's 2024 ballot

Donald Trump personally pressured two Republican officials in Michigan to not certify election results in the state, according to a report.

The then-president told the officials, both members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, in a 17 November 2020 phone call that they would look “terrible” if they certified the results.

According to The Detroit News, which obtained audio of the call, Mr Trump went on to tell the officials, “We’ve got to fight for our country.”

Earlier Mr Trump hit out at Joe Biden after the president said there was “no doubt” the Republican had participated in the insurrection on 6 January 2021, speaking in response to the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday that Mr Trump should be dropped from the state’s 2024 election ballots.

In a 4-3 decision, justices ruled that Mr Trump must be kept off the state’s GOP ballot in accordance with the 14th Amendment, which bars those who swore a constitutional oath and then “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office, citing his role in inspiring the Capitol riot.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the majority opinion read. “We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favour, and without being swayed by public reaction.”