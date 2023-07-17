Trump news – live: Trump considers two of his Republican 2024 rivals as running mate
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Donald Trump is considering his Republican 2024 rivals as potential running mates should he win the GOP nomination.
The former president told Fox News on Sunday that his running mate could “possibly” be among those in the 2024 field saying there are “some very talented people” in the race.
He said that Vivek Ramaswamy has “done a very good job” and Senator Tim Scott is a “very good guy” but stopped short of saying who he would pick if the time came.
Over the weekend, Mr Trump headlined the first of a two-day conference hosted by right-wing political activist group Turning Point USA alongside far-right lawmakers, candidates and pundits, including Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz.
In his rambling Saturday night address condemned investigations and criminal indictments against him while telling Ron DeSantis to “get home to Florida,” accusing his rival for the Republican nomination for president of neglecting the governor’s office.
The campaign for Mr DeSantis, meanwhile, reported raising more than $20m in the first six weeks of his campaign, but roughly a dozen staffers were recently fired in a shakeup as his polling numbers trail the former president’s.
After starring in a Fox News conspiracy, Ray Epps is now suing the network
Ray Epps says his life was ruined by a conspiracy theory amplified on Fox News. He’s now suing the network for defamation
Alex Woodward has more:
He was a loyal Fox viewer before he starred in a conspiracy theory. Now he’s suing
An ongoing right-wing conspiracy theory accuses Ray Epps of being a federal agent who incited a riot. It ruined his life. A defamation lawsuit could reap significant damages, attorneys tell Alex Woodward
Donald Trump brands US a ‘third-world hellhole’ run by ‘perverts’ and ‘thugs’ in grim, rambling Turning Point speech
In his nearly two-hour-long headlining remarks to the Turning Point Action Conference on 15 July, Trump said that the American dream was “dead” under Joe Biden as he relentlessly mocked his predecessor and painted a bleak picture of a nation in decline.
Biden 2024 campaign raised twice as much as Trump 2Q 2023
The $72m brought in by the president’s re-election campaign is more than double the $35m raised by former president Donald Trump’s campaign during the full 90-day period running from 1 April to 30 June, and more than triple the $25m which Mr Trump’s closest primary rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, raised during the second quarter.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Why Casey DeSantis matters to the 2024 race
Kelly Rissman writes:
Casey DeSantis has quickly become the face of Gov Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign. The Florida first lady has been credited for everything from her fashion sense, local celebrity, and ability to baby proof the governor’s mansion, to serving as a humanizing contrast to her husband.
But is her rising profile enough to turn her husband’s campaign around? Some have criticized her up to her eyebrows — literally — while others think she is a vital asset to the DeSantis campaign.
Read on...
Order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies paused by court
A federal appeals court Friday temporarily paused a lower court’s order limiting executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies about controversial online posts.
Biden administration lawyers had asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to stay the preliminary injunction issued on July 4 by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty. Doughty himself had rejected a request to put his order on hold pending appeal.
Friday’s brief 5th Circuit order put Doughty’s order on hold “until further orders of the court.” It called for arguments in the case to be scheduled on an expedited basis.
Read on...
Tucker Carlson and Pence clash over Ukraine
Tucker Carlson on Friday appeared to lose his patience with Mike Pence after the 2024 presidential candidate refused to back down from his support for arming Ukraine’s defence forces.
Andrew Feinberg has more:
They spent roughly half of their discussion sparring over Mr Pence’s view of the nearly 18-month-old war, which the ex-vice president described in stark terms based on his two visits to the region.
When he addressed the Turning Point conference on Saturday night, Carlson continued his attacks on the former president and boosted a narrative of Ukraine that has shaped an element of the Republican Party and its base while earning accolades from Russian state media.
“If you’re a Christian leader and Christians are going to jail for their views, you are required to say something,” said Carlson, reviving a misleading narrative that accuses Ukraine’s Jewish leader Volodymyr Zelensky of persecuting Christian priests. “And if you don’t, you’re not much of a Christian leader.”
“How thankful are we for Tucker Carlson revealing true snakes … who do not have our best interests in mind,” said right-wing commentator Benny Johnson, between cackling over viral clips of President Biden and “boos” directed at Mr Pence.
Tim Scott agrees with Tucker Carlson’s dismissal of Russia threat
Republican Senator Tim Scott or South Carolina appeared to agree with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s assertion that Mexico poses a bigger threat to the US than Russia in a chummy 2024 campaign trail forum.
Eric Garcia has more:
Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ by White House cocaine find
A day after the Secret Service reached an end to its investigation into the presence of cocaine in the White House, former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras said she wasn’t shocked that the drug was able to get in.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Far-right pundits and lawmakers evangelise and crown Trump and Tucker at Turning Point’s Florida conference
On the stage of an influential activist group’s two-day conference, far-right conspiracy theorists, Republican presidential candidates and members of Congress veered into Christian nationalist evangelising, QAnon-adjacent conspiracy mongering and a bleak picture of an America in rapid decline under Democratic leadership.
The guest speakers at Turning Point USA’s inaugural Turning Point Action Conference in Florida repeatedly denied the existence of transgender people, claimed that support for Ukraine is built on a lie, and characterised President Joe Biden as both a frail and incapable stooge and the most corrupt politician of all time.
And they professed their loyalty to both Donald Trump, who delivered rambling remarks in primetime on 15 July, and to Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News pundit celebrated by Turning Point guests as the key figure who can articulate their long list of grievances.
More from this weekend’s conference:
