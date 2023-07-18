Trump news live: Trump loses bid to drop Georgia case, as ex-intel officials say his re-election would hurt US
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Donald Trump reveals plan after claiming he would end Ukraine war ‘in 24 hours’
Donald Trump has lost a bid to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out after the state’s supreme court ruled against him. The ex-president is accused of trying to bully state officials to change the results in the wake of his 2020 defeat, telling them to “find” him enough votes to win the state.
A decision on charges is expected next month.
A former Trump White House official has written a new book which quotes a senior former intelligence official warning that a second Trump term poses such a danger that it could mean the country barely exists in its current form by the time of America’s tricentennial in 2076.
Meanwhile, the ex-president is considering his Republican 2024 rivals as potential running mates should he win the GOP nomination.
The former president told Fox News on Sunday that his running mate could “possibly” be among those in the 2024 field.
He said Vivek Ramaswamy had “done a very good job” and Senator Tim Scott is a “very good guy” but stopped short of saying who he might pick.
Georgia Supreme Court tosses Trump attempt to challenge 2020 election investigation over vote call
Georgia's Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an attempt from Donald Trump to shut down key parts of a probe from state officials investigating him for potential interference in the 2020 election.
The high court found in a unanimous ruling that the former president hadn't shown the kind of "extraordinary circumstances" that would require the Georgia Supreme Court to intervene in the case and toss out key portions of evidence.
"(Trump) has not shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this Court's original jurisdiction should be invoked, and therefore, the petition is dismissed," the ruling states.
Josh Marcus has the full story:
Georgia Supreme Court tosses Trump attempt to challenge 2020 election investigation
Charging decision expected in August
Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds seized the spotlight from a half dozen Republican presidential contenders on Friday by signing a restrictive abortion measure into law at an event meant to showcase the candidates, she embraced her front-and-center role in the 2024 presidential election.
The standing ovation she received from some 2,000 conservative Christians gathered in Des Moines only reinforced the influence she wields, not just in Iowa but increasingly on a national stage.
Read more...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds seized the spotlight from a half dozen Republican presidential contenders on Friday by signing a restrictive abortion measure into law at an event meant to showcase the candidates, she embraced her front-and-center role in the 2024 presidential election
A GOP campaign to stop a new FBI headquarters is revving up after Trump probes
When Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might stop the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the Washington suburbs, it was more than idle thinking about an office renovation.
The nod from the Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe proposal to upend the FBI in the aftermath of the federal indictment of Donald Trump over classified documents and the Justice Department’s prosecution of his allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Moving from far-right corners into the mainstream, the emerging effort to overhaul the nation’s premier law enforcement agency is rooted in increasingly forceful conservative complaints about an overly biased FBI that they claim is being weaponized against them.
Read more...
GOP vs. FBI: A Republican campaign to stop a new FBI headquarters is revving up after Trump probes
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington
Christie: Trump knows he lost 2020 election but ‘ego’ won’t let him admit it
Donald Trump knew he was losing the 2020 presidential election while asserting a baseless narrative that the results were rigged against him, according to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Mr Christie, who is running against Mr Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on 16 July that Mr Trump told him “directly” that he had lost in 2020.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Trump knows he lost 2020 but ‘ego’ won’t let him admit it, Chris Christie says
Prosecutors are investigating whether the ex-president rejected results despite knowing the truth, which could bolster a case against him
White House condemns RFK Jr’s ‘vile’ anti-semitic Covid conspiracy claim
The White House on Monday condemned anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr’s claim that the virus which causes Covid-19 was somehow engineered to target white and Black people while sparing Asians and Jews of Eastern European descent as an example of anti-semitism that puts Americans at risk.
During a press event in New York City on 11 July, Mr Kennedy baselessly stated that “there is an argument to be made” that the disease is “ethnically targeted” and claimed that the Sars-CoV-2 virus was “targeted to attack Cucasians and Black people” even as “those who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
White House condemns RFK Jr’s ‘vile’ antisemitic Covid conspiracy claim
The White House on Monday condemned anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr’s claim that the virus which causes Covid-19 was somehow engineered to target white and Black people while sparing Asians and Jews of Eastern European descent as an example of anti-semitism that puts Americans at risk.
Democratic PAC unveils ‘steamy and horrifying’ ad with GOP lawmaker interrupting couple in bedroom
Progressive Action Fund launched a new ad attacking crackdowns on reproductive rights ahead of an Ohio ballot measure, featuring an elderly Republican congressman in a couple’s bedroom.
Democratic PAC shows ‘steamy and horrifying’ ad with GOP lawmaker in couple’s bedroom
The political ad is aimed at State Issue 1 in Ohio
Voices: Is DeSantis campaign dead in the water? The money says yes
Eric Garcia writes:
Republican presidential candidates had to release their quarterly finance reports on Friday. Given that there will be no real contests until February of 2024, fundraising and polling tend to be the most accurate barometers for how a candidate is doing in this early stage. In the same token, a strong first fundraising quarter tends to show that a candidate can last for the long haul.
Read more:
Is DeSantis campaign dead in the water? The money says yes
He’s burning through cash, he can’t avoid talking about Trump and he’s shedding staff
Watch: Pence says he and Carlson ‘had a good joust’ at Blaze Media summit
In-depth: Patriot Front planned to disrupt a Pride event in Idaho. One year later, members are on trial
More than one year later after their arrest on 11 June, 2022 – a disruption that prevented possible violent chaos on the last day of Coeur d’Alene’s annual Pride in the Park – several members of Patriot Front will face trial on charges of conspiracy to riot.
Alex Woodward reports.
Patriot Front planned to disrupt Pride in Idaho. One year later, members are on trial
Court appearances for members of the neo-fascist group follow a year of anti-LGBT+ threats across the country, but communities are standing up against them, Alex Woodward reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies