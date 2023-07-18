✕ Close Donald Trump reveals plan after claiming he would end Ukraine war ‘in 24 hours’

Donald Trump has lost a bid to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out after the state’s supreme court ruled against him. The ex-president is accused of trying to bully state officials to change the results in the wake of his 2020 defeat, telling them to “find” him enough votes to win the state.

A decision on charges is expected next month.

A former Trump White House official has written a new book which quotes a senior former intelligence official warning that a second Trump term poses such a danger that it could mean the country barely exists in its current form by the time of America’s tricentennial in 2076.

Meanwhile, the ex-president is considering his Republican 2024 rivals as potential running mates should he win the GOP nomination.

The former president told Fox News on Sunday that his running mate could “possibly” be among those in the 2024 field.

He said Vivek Ramaswamy had “done a very good job” and Senator Tim Scott is a “very good guy” but stopped short of saying who he might pick.