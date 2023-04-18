Trump news – live: Judge rejects delay in E Jean Carroll rape trial as DeSantis PAC launches ad against Trump
Judge tells former president: ‘Events happen during postponements. Sometimes they can make matters worse’
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Ron DeSantis supporters are going after Donald Trump in a new political ad, criticising the former president for campaigning against fellow Republicans and for discussing potential cuts to entitlement programmes.
A super PAC supporting the Florida governor released a new television ad accusing Mr Trump of spending airtime and money attacking the likely Republican presidential candidate.
“Why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida? Trump’s stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook,” the ad’s narrator asks.
While tensions mount between the two men pitted to be key rivals for the Republican vote in 2024, Mr Trump is also weighing in on Fox News’ defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems.
In an early morning Truth Social post on Monday, the former president falsely claimed Dominion's lawsuit would be “weakened” if the network stands by his 2020 presidential election lies.
In other news, financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show Mr Trump raked in millions after news of his criminal indictment and his prediction of his “arrest” last month.
Filings also reveal that he made more than $5m from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1m with his NFT scheme and less than $200 from Truth Social.
Judge rejects Trump’s last-minute bid to delay E Jean Carroll trial
A federal judge in New York City has rejected former president Donald Trump’s 11th-hour attempt to once again postpone his long-delayed civil defamation and rape trial on the grounds that publicity surrounding his recent indictment necessitated a “cooling-off” period to ensure an impartial jury.
Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday ordered the trial, which stems from two civil lawsuits brought against the ex-president by writer E Jean Carroll, to commence on 25 April as previously scheduled.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Judge rejects Trump’s last-minute bid to delay rape and defamation trial
Mr Trump will go on trial for rape and defamation next week
Fox News to point finger at Trump in defence of defamation case
Fox News could introduce evidence that “others” – including former president Donald Trump – “made similar claims” about Dominion Voting Systems for the purposes of “rebutting Dominion’s malice case” in a closely watched defamation trial against the right-wing network.
Fox also could present “evidence of ‘other defamers’ for purposes of contesting causation,” according to a filing in Delaware Superior Court.
Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington.
Fox News plans to fight Dominion’s defamation case by pointing finger at Trump
The judge presiding over the high-profile case delayed the start by one day, while attorneys for the right-wing media network suggest that the former president made similar claims that Dominion says were defamatory
McCarthy hits Biden for not negotiating with GOP on debt limit
The White House may be on track for a political victory over the debt limit as the GOP Speaker of the House looks at least somewhat unwilling to threaten America’s credit by blocking an increase to the debt limit.
But that didn’t stop Kevin McCarthy from hammering President Joe Biden on the issue of not negotiating with Republicans over spending decreases at all, as the White House has maintained that the president wants to see the GOP’s budget proposal in full before any such talks begin.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Kevin McCarthy hits Biden for not negotiating with GOP on debt limit
Speaker does not indicate Republicans will block debt limit increase
Trump says if elected he will force federal workers to pass a political test
Former president Donald Trump said that if he returns to the White House in 2025, he will mandate that federal employes take a civil service test and workers who do not pass would be fired.
The former president made the remarks in a video released on Friday.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Trump says he will make federal workers take political test and fire those who fail
Comes as the former president faces federal investigation
Kari Lake claims Trump is only person who could beat her in Senate race
Kari Lake claims Donald Trump is the only person who could beat her in the Arizona Senate race. She made the remarks in conversation with Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Watch:
Fetterman puts hands over heart as he returns to Senate after six-week hospitalization for depression
SenatorJohn Fetterman returned to the United States Senate on Monday after treatment for depression kept him away for six weeks.
Mr Fetterman exited his car in his trademark black hooded sweatshirt, gym shorts and sneakers and placed his hand over his heart as he returned to the chamber ahead of votes on Monday afternoon.
Mr Fetterman posted a photo of his return to the Senate.
“It’s good to be back,” he tweeted.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
John Fetterman returns to Senate after six-week hospitalization for depression
SenatorJohn Fetterman returned to the United States Senate on Monday after treatment for depression kept him away for six weeks.
Schiff: ‘Blind loyalty to the disgraced former president is all that matters'
California Democratic Rep Adam Schiff had a few thoughts on Jim Jordan’s away day in New York City this morning.
Watch below:
McConnell: ‘It’s good to be back'
Senator Mitch McConnell is back in the Senate after recovering from a concussion and a broken rib sustained during a fall.
“It’s good to be back. I want to thank all my colleagues for their warm wishes shared over the past few weeks,” he told the upper chamber of Congress. “This wasn’t the first time that being hardheaded has served me very well.”
Watch:
Here’s what happened to Mr McConnell:
Mitch McConnell discharged from hospital six days after hotel fall
Kentucky lawmaker fell at private dinner in Washington DC’s Waldorf Astoria hotel last week
Schumer says ‘McCarthy continues to bumble our economy towards a catastrophic default’
Watch:
