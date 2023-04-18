✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Ron DeSantis supporters are going after Donald Trump in a new political ad, criticising the former president for campaigning against fellow Republicans and for discussing potential cuts to entitlement programmes.

A super PAC supporting the Florida governor released a new television ad accusing Mr Trump of spending airtime and money attacking the likely Republican presidential candidate.

“Why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida? Trump’s stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook,” the ad’s narrator asks.

While tensions mount between the two men pitted to be key rivals for the Republican vote in 2024, Mr Trump is also weighing in on Fox News’ defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems.

In an early morning Truth Social post on Monday, the former president falsely claimed Dominion's lawsuit would be “weakened” if the network stands by his 2020 presidential election lies.

In other news, financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show Mr Trump raked in millions after news of his criminal indictment and his prediction of his “arrest” last month.

Filings also reveal that he made more than $5m from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1m with his NFT scheme and less than $200 from Truth Social.