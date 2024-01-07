New details of Trump’s Jan 6 inaction uncovered in special counsel probe: Live
Advisers, family members and White House staff implored former president to help quell Capitol riot violence
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot has unveiled fresh details about Donald Trump’s unwillingness to help stop the violence — including his reaction to hearing that his vice president had been relocated for safety purposes.
ABC News reports that Trump aide Nick Luna told Mr Smith’s team about the moment the then-president was informed that Mike Pence had to be moved to a secure location, and allegedly responded: “So what?”
Meanwhile, the United States Supreme Court will decide if Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 ballots for his actions on that day in early 2021.
Justices will review the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Mr Trump is ineligible for the ballot under Section 3 of the14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.
Oral arguments will begin on 8 February 2024, per the court’s announcement.
On Friday, President Joe Biden slammed Mr Trump’s actions before, during and after the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, telling voters in Pennsylvania: “He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power.”
Special counsel probe uncovers new details about Trump’s refusal to quell rioters on Jan 6
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team has learned previously undisclosed details about how Donald Trump spent 6 January 2021 and his refusal to do anything to stop the violence at the US Capitol on that day.
ABC News exclusively reported on Sunday morning, citing sources familiar with what the special counsel has learned in its investigation, that the former president’s deputy chief of staff told investigators that as the violence began to escalate that day, Mr Trump “was just not interested” in doing more to stop it.
Former aide Nick Luna also told the Jan 6 probe that when the former president was told that then-Vice President Mike Pence had to be rushed to a secure location, Trump responded: “So what?”
The reporting describes a “very angry” president who refused to help calm the violence despite pleas from staff, advisers, and even his own family. Worsening the situation were Mr Trump’s tweets about Mr Pence and the election, and when he finally posted “stay peaceful” the violence only continued to grow as the president watched on TV.
It was Jared Kushner who finally persuaded his father-in-law to record a video message, which when broadcast at 4.15pm had the intended effect and rioters began to disperse.
ABC News says that according to the sources, shortly before 6pm, Mr Trump showed Mr Luna a draft of a Twitter message he was thinking about posting that echoed what he had allegedly been saying in private all day: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots. ... Remember this day for forever!”
Mr Luna reportedly told the president that it made him sound “culpable” for the violence, and even that he may have somehow been involved in “directing” it, sources said.
Nevertheless, Mr Trump posted the message at 6.01pm and about an hour later, Twitter suspended his account.
Trump has promised to be ‘dictator on day one’, Biden warns
Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump has “promised to be a dictator” as he made a speech marking the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The president spoke from near the Valley Forge historical site in Pennsylvania, where George Washington established headquarters during the Revolutionary War. “There is no confusion about who Trump is, or what he intends to do,” Mr Biden said. He added that Mr Trump’s campaign is “about him, not America, not you” and claimed his rival is “obsessed with the past, not the future”.
Trump falsely claims FBI and Antifa were ‘leading the charge’ on Jan 6
Ahead of the third anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, former president Donald Trump baselessly cast blame on Antifa and the FBI as the main proponents of the attack.
“By the way, there was Antifa, there was FBI, there were a lot of other people there too leading the charge,” Mr Trump said at a rally in Sioux, Center Iowa on Friday, 5 January. “You saw the same people that I did.”
Mr Trump also said at the campaign event that he believed the audience on January 6, 2021 was the “biggest crowd, I believe, I ever spoke to—you never hear about that do you?”
He then turned to “the hostages,” seemingly referring to those arrested and charged for their actions on January 6. “The J6 hostages, I call them. Nobody’s been treated ever in history so badly as those people,” he said.
Jan 6 video from Capitol attack shows GOP lawmakers scolding rioters
Dramatic new footage, introduced as evidence ahead of the sentencing of a Capitol rioter, shows the tense standoff that took place at the entrance to the chamber of the House of Representatives on 6 January 2021.
As rioters hurled insults and angry, false claims of election fraud, two Republican members of Congress confronted them through the broken glass in the cellphone footage shot by rioter Damon Beckley.
Law enforcement officers are also shown pointing their firearms at the mob trying to breach the main door to the chamber.
The footage was released to the media following a request by NBC News.
Newly released Jan 6 video from Capitol attack shows GOP lawmakers scolding rioters
Alarming cellphone video shows tense confrontation at door to House chamber on January 6
